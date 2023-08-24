Samsung's S23 FE series specification leaked online ahead of likely launch next month. Check details1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Samsung's S23 Fan Edition (FE) smartphone is set to launch in September with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, triple camera setup, and 10-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to run on Android 13 and have a 4,500mAh battery.
Samsung's much-anticipated S23 Fan Edition (FE) series is expected to launch next month with a number of improvements over the last iteration, the S21 FE.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message