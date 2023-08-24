Samsung's much-anticipated S23 Fan Edition (FE) series is expected to launch next month with a number of improvements over the last iteration, the S21 FE.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Samsung's S23 FE smartphone is expected to be released in September and is likely to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The phone is likely to come with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone is also expected to have a 10-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, and is likely to run on Android 13 based on One UI 5.1.

The S23 FE is likely to have a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging support. In terms of other features, the S23 FE could support wireless charging and have an IP rating for dust and water protection.

LiveMint earlier reported that the S23 FE could feature a 2.5D curved display along with a flat back. It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in North America, and an Exynos 2200 chipset elsewhere. It is expected to run Android 13-based One UI 5.1, offer up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Earlier, Galaxy Club had also reported that the S23 FE could sport a 10-megapixel selfie camera, in contrast to the 32-megapixel front cameras found in its previous series devices. Despite the lower megapixel count, the picture quality is expected to be enhanced compared to the S21 FE model. The front camera is likely to support flagship-grade features, such as Dual Pixel autofocus, for capturing selfies.