Save big on 2 ton ACs from Carrier, Panasonic and more: Unmissable deals at Amazon Summer Fest

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, Anti Fungi Technology, Anti-dust Filter, 243 Vectra Plus, White)View Details
₹49,990
Carrier 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 24K 5 STAR EMPERIA LXI,PM2.5 filter, 2023 Model,R32,White)View Details
₹56,990
Blue Star Air Conditioner|2 Ton 3 Star|Fixed Speed Split AC|Copper|FB324DNU|2022|WhiteView Details
₹51,000
Panasonic 7 in 1 Convertible 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2024 Model, Copper Condenser, PM 0.1 Filter,Eco Tough Outdoor, CS/CU-KU24AKY)View Details
₹52,390
Hitachi 2 Ton 5 Star ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model, Yoshi 5400FXL, R32-RAS.G522PCBISF, Dual Platinum)View Details
₹58,890
Summer's here, and it's time to turn up the cool! If you're on the hunt for a powerful air conditioner that can handle the heat, you've come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best 2 ton ACs from some of the most trusted names in the business—Carrier, Panasonic, Voltas, Blue Star, and Hitachi.
Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, smart features, or just solid performance, there’s something here for every home. And the best part? These top picks are all part of the Amazon Summer Fest, so you can score great deals while staying cool and comfy.
Carrier ACs bring reliable cooling with advanced technology and energy efficiency. With up to 40% off during Amazon Summer Fest, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home with a brand trusted for consistent performance.
Panasonic offers sleek, smart air conditioners with Wi-Fi connectivity and durable performance. Save up to 29% on select models and enjoy cool, comfortable summers with one of the most innovative AC brands in the market.
Voltas combines affordability and strong cooling performance, making it ideal for Indian summers. With discounts up to 44%, now is a great chance to get a feature-packed 2 ton AC at a value-for-money price.
Blue Star ACs are known for their durability and advanced cooling features. With savings of up to 40%, you can invest in a premium cooling experience without stretching your budget this summer.
Hitachi ACs offer superior cooling with a focus on energy efficiency and minimal maintenance. With up to 42% off during Amazon Summer Fest, it’s a smart pick for those seeking long-lasting performance and comfort.
