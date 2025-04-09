Save big on 2 ton ACs from Carrier, Panasonic and more: Unmissable deals at Amazon Summer Fest

Beat the heat with top 2 ton ACs from Carrier, Panasonic, Voltas, Blue Star, and more. Explore unbeatable offers during the Amazon Summer Fest and bring home powerful cooling at the best prices!

Amit Rahi
Published9 Apr 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Top 2 ton ACs from leading brands are now available at unbeatable prices during Amazon Summer Fest.
ProductRatingPrice

Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, Anti Fungi Technology, Anti-dust Filter, 243 Vectra Plus, White)View Details...

₹49,990

...
Get This

Carrier 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 24K 5 STAR EMPERIA LXI,PM2.5 filter, 2023 Model,R32,White)View Details...

₹56,990

...
Get This

Blue Star Air Conditioner|2 Ton 3 Star|Fixed Speed Split AC|Copper|FB324DNU|2022|WhiteView Details...

₹51,000

...
Get This

Panasonic 7 in 1 Convertible 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2024 Model, Copper Condenser, PM 0.1 Filter,Eco Tough Outdoor, CS/CU-KU24AKY)View Details...

₹52,390

...
Get This

Hitachi 2 Ton 5 Star ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model, Yoshi 5400FXL, R32-RAS.G522PCBISF, Dual Platinum)View Details...

₹58,890

...
Get This
View More...

Summer's here, and it's time to turn up the cool! If you're on the hunt for a powerful air conditioner that can handle the heat, you've come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best 2 ton ACs from some of the most trusted names in the business—Carrier, Panasonic, Voltas, Blue Star, and Hitachi. 

Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, smart features, or just solid performance, there’s something here for every home. And the best part? These top picks are all part of the Amazon Summer Fest, so you can score great deals while staying cool and comfy.

Top deals

Save up to 40% on Carrier AC on Amazon Sale

Carrier ACs bring reliable cooling with advanced technology and energy efficiency. With up to 40% off during Amazon Summer Fest, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home with a brand trusted for consistent performance.

Save up to 29% on Panasonic AC on Amazon Sale

Panasonic offers sleek, smart air conditioners with Wi-Fi connectivity and durable performance. Save up to 29% on select models and enjoy cool, comfortable summers with one of the most innovative AC brands in the market.

Save up to 44% on Voltas AC on Amazon Sale

Voltas combines affordability and strong cooling performance, making it ideal for Indian summers. With discounts up to 44%, now is a great chance to get a feature-packed 2 ton AC at a value-for-money price.

Save up to 40% on Blue Star AC on Amazon Sale

Blue Star ACs are known for their durability and advanced cooling features. With savings of up to 40%, you can invest in a premium cooling experience without stretching your budget this summer.

Save up to 42% on Hitachi AC on Amazon Sale

Hitachi ACs offer superior cooling with a focus on energy efficiency and minimal maintenance. With up to 42% off during Amazon Summer Fest, it’s a smart pick for those seeking long-lasting performance and comfort.

FAQs
A 2 ton air conditioner is best suited for rooms ranging from 200 to 300 square feet. It ensures efficient cooling without overloading the system.
Yes, many models from top brands like Carrier and Panasonic come with 4-star or 5-star BEE ratings. These units are designed to consume less power while delivering powerful cooling.
Several models now feature smart connectivity options, allowing you to control settings via a mobile app. Some even support voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant.
Most 2 ton ACs include a manufacturer’s warranty that covers both the unit and the compressor. The duration varies by brand, typically ranging from one to ten years.
Yes, Amazon often provides installation services which can be selected at the time of purchase. Details about charges and scheduling are usually mentioned on the product page.

