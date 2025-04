Save big on 2 ton ACs from Carrier, Panasonic and more: Unmissable deals at Amazon Summer Fest

Summer's here, and it's time to turn up the cool! If you're on the hunt for a powerful air conditioner that can handle the heat, you've come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best 2 ton ACs from some of the most trusted names in the business—Carrier, Panasonic, Voltas, Blue Star, and Hitachi.

Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, smart features, or just solid performance, there’s something here for every home. And the best part? These top picks are all part of the Amazon Summer Fest, so you can score great deals while staying cool and comfy.

Carrier ACs bring reliable cooling with advanced technology and energy efficiency. With up to 40% off during Amazon Summer Fest, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home with a brand trusted for consistent performance.

Panasonic offers sleek, smart air conditioners with Wi-Fi connectivity and durable performance. Save up to 29% on select models and enjoy cool, comfortable summers with one of the most innovative AC brands in the market.

Voltas combines affordability and strong cooling performance, making it ideal for Indian summers. With discounts up to 44%, now is a great chance to get a feature-packed 2 ton AC at a value-for-money price.

Blue Star ACs are known for their durability and advanced cooling features. With savings of up to 40%, you can invest in a premium cooling experience without stretching your budget this summer.

Hitachi ACs offer superior cooling with a focus on energy efficiency and minimal maintenance. With up to 42% off during Amazon Summer Fest, it’s a smart pick for those seeking long-lasting performance and comfort.

FAQs

What is the ideal room size for a 2 ton AC?

A 2 ton air conditioner is best suited for rooms ranging from 200 to 300 square feet. It ensures efficient cooling without overloading the system.

Are 2 ton ACs energy efficient?

Yes, many models from top brands like Carrier and Panasonic come with 4-star or 5-star BEE ratings. These units are designed to consume less power while delivering powerful cooling.

Can I control these ACs with a smartphone?

Several models now feature smart connectivity options, allowing you to control settings via a mobile app. Some even support voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant.

Do these ACs come with a warranty?

Most 2 ton ACs include a manufacturer’s warranty that covers both the unit and the compressor. The duration varies by brand, typically ranging from one to ten years.

Are installation services available when buying on Amazon?

Yes, Amazon often provides installation services which can be selected at the time of purchase. Details about charges and scheduling are usually mentioned on the product page.