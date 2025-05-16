Save big on smart TVs: Up to 70% off on top models from best selling brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and more

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)View Details
₹1.32L
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)View Details
₹28,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)View Details
₹36,990
MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)View Details
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹58,490
The Amazon Sale is here with massive discounts on some of the best smart TVs from leading brands. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theatre setup or simply want a better viewing experience, this sale is the perfect time to grab a great deal. With up to 70% off, there's something for every budget and preference.
From premium options by Samsung, LG, and Sony to value-for-money choices from TCL, Xiaomi, and VU, Amazon has a wide range of smart TVs on offer. Dive into our top picks from each brand and discover which model suits your needs the best.
Samsung’s premium smart TVs are now more affordable with up to 42% off. Known for their superior display quality, rich colours, and smart features, Samsung TVs are perfect for those seeking a cinematic experience at home. This Amazon Sale is a golden opportunity to upgrade to a Samsung smart TV at a fantastic price.
Enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience with Sony smart TVs, now available at up to 54% off. With crystal-clear 4K resolution, vibrant colours, and powerful sound, Sony televisions deliver exceptional performance. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale and bring home cutting-edge entertainment without stretching your budget.
LG smart TVs, known for their sleek design and reliable performance, are now available at discounts of up to 50%. With features like AI ThinQ, Dolby Vision, and intuitive interfaces, LG offers a smart TV experience that stands out. Don’t miss this limited-time Amazon Sale deal on one of the most trusted brands.
TCL brings you unbeatable value with smart TVs discounted by up to 71%. Combining smart features, vivid displays, and budget-friendly pricing, TCL is perfect for buyers who want performance without paying a premium. This is the ideal time to grab a TCL smart TV and enhance your home setup.
Xiaomi continues to impress with high-performance smart TVs at affordable prices, now with up to 55% off during the Amazon Sale. Known for their user-friendly interfaces and crisp visuals, Xiaomi smart TVs are a hit among budget-conscious buyers. Upgrade your entertainment system without spending a fortune.
VU smart TVs are offering up to 40% off, making them an excellent choice for those seeking value and quality. With sleek designs, 4K resolution, and Android integration, VU delivers a smart viewing experience. Take full advantage of the Amazon Sale and bring home a VU TV at a steal.
Similar articles for you
Best 40 inch TVs in 2025: Top 9 smart TVs from TCL, Acer, Kodak, VW and more for small spaces and big impressions
Best TVs under ₹40000: Top 10 smart TVs choices for impressive display and sound with the latest features and technology
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks with stunning picture quality and smooth streaming for an immersive entertainment
Explore the best 65-inch TVs in India with top-notch features for an enhanced viewing experience at competitive prices
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.