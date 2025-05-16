Save big on smart TVs: Up to 70% off on top models from best selling brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and more

The Amazon Sale is here with massive discounts on some of the best smart TVs from leading brands. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theatre setup or simply want a better viewing experience, this sale is the perfect time to grab a great deal. With up to 70% off, there's something for every budget and preference.

From premium options by Samsung, LG, and Sony to value-for-money choices from TCL, Xiaomi, and VU, Amazon has a wide range of smart TVs on offer. Dive into our top picks from each brand and discover which model suits your needs the best.

Top deals

Up to 42% off on Samsung TVs in Amazon Sale Samsung’s premium smart TVs are now more affordable with up to 42% off. Known for their superior display quality, rich colours, and smart features, Samsung TVs are perfect for those seeking a cinematic experience at home. This Amazon Sale is a golden opportunity to upgrade to a Samsung smart TV at a fantastic price.

Sony TVs are up to 54% off on Amazon Sale Enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience with Sony smart TVs, now available at up to 54% off. With crystal-clear 4K resolution, vibrant colours, and powerful sound, Sony televisions deliver exceptional performance. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale and bring home cutting-edge entertainment without stretching your budget.

Save up to 50% on LG TVs during Amazon Sale LG smart TVs, known for their sleek design and reliable performance, are now available at discounts of up to 50%. With features like AI ThinQ, Dolby Vision, and intuitive interfaces, LG offers a smart TV experience that stands out. Don’t miss this limited-time Amazon Sale deal on one of the most trusted brands.

Up to 71% off on TCL TVs during Amazon Sale TCL brings you unbeatable value with smart TVs discounted by up to 71%. Combining smart features, vivid displays, and budget-friendly pricing, TCL is perfect for buyers who want performance without paying a premium. This is the ideal time to grab a TCL smart TV and enhance your home setup.

Xiaomi TVs are up to 55% off on Amazon Sale Xiaomi continues to impress with high-performance smart TVs at affordable prices, now with up to 55% off during the Amazon Sale. Known for their user-friendly interfaces and crisp visuals, Xiaomi smart TVs are a hit among budget-conscious buyers. Upgrade your entertainment system without spending a fortune.

Save up to 40% on VU TVs during Amazon Sale VU smart TVs are offering up to 40% off, making them an excellent choice for those seeking value and quality. With sleek designs, 4K resolution, and Android integration, VU delivers a smart viewing experience. Take full advantage of the Amazon Sale and bring home a VU TV at a steal.

