Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)
Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black)
GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop
ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 60Hz 300Nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris X? Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42Whr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88Kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WS
Lenovo [Smartchoice LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX /39.6cm/ 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/ RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/MSO 21/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS003UIN
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG
HP Smartchoice Victus Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H,6GB RTX 4050 GPU,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144 Hz,16GB DDR4,1TB SSD,Backlit KB,B&O (Win 11,MSO,Blue,2.37 kg),fa1317TX
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16GB DDR4/512GB SSD/6GB RTX3050 Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-53, 39.62cm (15.6) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG
boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black
Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds TWS, Made in India (Black Gloss)
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Lifestyle Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 8.5 Hours of Battery Life, Black
Noise Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish, 40H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra Low Latency(up to 40 ms), Instacharge(10 min=120 min), BT v5.3(Carbon Black)
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black)
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 120Hz 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 8GB (8GB+5GB RAM Turbo) 128GB ROM, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android, WiFi, Metal Body, Gray
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,White
HONOR Pad X8A with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch) Wi-Fi Tablet,4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz Refresh Rate,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink)
Noise Halo Plus 1.46 Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Stainless Steel Build, Always on Display, Upto 7 Days Battery (Elite Black)
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Silver Stainless steel Case with Storm Blue Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)
NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)
boAt Wave Sigma 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 2.01 HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link)
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L APS-C Camera (16-50mm Lens) | 24.2 MP vlog Camera | Made for Creators | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black
Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System|Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p| Eye/Subject Detection with 16-50mm Zoom Lens f/2.8-4.8 for Content Creation
insta360 X3 Action Camera, 1/2 Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, Optical Zoom 3X, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode, Black
IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3 CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & Instagram
Cason CX11 5K Action Camera for Moto Vlogging/Vlogging with Flashlight,Advanced External Mic for Helmet Camera for Bike (Type c) EIS+Gyro, Touch Screen 2 x 1350 mAh Battery and Accessories(Black)
GoPro Hero12 Bundle Pack - Includes Hero12 Action Camera, 2-Batteries, Floating Hand Grip, Head Strap, Curved Adhesive Mount, Mounting Buckle, Carrying Case (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty)
GoPro Hero12 Waterproof Digital Action Camera with Front&Rear LCD Screens,5.3K60 Ultra Hd Video,Hypersmooth 6.0+Autoboost,Live Streaming with Enduro Battery(1-Yr +1-Yr India Warranty),Black
insta360 ONE X2 360 Degree Waterproof Action Camera,5.7k 360 Capture| FlowState Stabilization| Ultra Bright Screen |Touch Screen |AI Editing|Live Streaming, Webcam|Voice Control | Optical Zoom, Black
Blaupunkt SBA20 16W Bluetooth Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth/SD Card/Aux, Mini Sound/Audio System for TV Speakers, Mobile, PC, Projectors, Tablets, Laptops
Zebronics ZEB-VITA Wireless Bluetooth 10W Portable Bar Speaker With Supporting USB, SD Card, AUX, FM, TWS & Call Function (Black)
boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq, 100W Signature Sound, 2.1 CH, Multi-Connectivity Modes, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Pitch Black)
boAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with Built-in Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)
Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker IPX4 Splash-Resistant with 25 Hour-Battery, Built-in Handle and Wheels, Omnidirectional Sound, and Ambient Lights
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass.
Looking to grab some fantastic tech deals? This is the perfect moment to get your hands on premium gadgets at unbeatable prices. With up to 75% off, you can finally bring home that laptop, tablet, smartwatch, or pair of headphones you’ve been dreaming of.
Working from home? We got you. Want to get active with a new smartwatch? You could also dive into your favourite tunes with top-tier headphones - these discounts let you enjoy the best in tech without the hefty price tag. It's not just about savings, it's about adding those perfect gadgets to your daily life. Time to treat yourself!
Top deals for you:
Best selling laptops: Up to 40% off
Looking for the best-selling laptops at unbeatable prices? Now’s your chance to grab up to 40% off on top brands like HP, Acer, and Lenovo. There are laptops for everyone's purpose - work, gaming, or daily use, these top picks offer performance and reliability. Don’t miss the chance to get your hands on the most popular laptops at a fraction of the cost with our top picks.
Top deals for you:
Best selling earbuds and headphones: Up to 70% off
If you're after immersive sound, crystal-clear calls, and pure comfort at unmatched price, your hunt might be at end. The best-selling earbuds and headphones are now up to 70% off. Block out distractions at work, enjoy your music on the go, or catch every word in a podcast, brands like Sennheiser, Noise, and JBL have you covered. Don't miss out on this epic audio upgrade!
Top deals for you:
Best selling tablets: Up to 40% off
If you’ve been eyeing a tablet, this is the moment to make it yours. With up to 40% off on top-selling models, you can enjoy premium performance from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo without the hefty price tag. From productivity to entertainment, these tablets offer a seamless experience that blends style with functionality.
Top deals for you:
Best selling smartwatches: Up to 75% off
Are you looking to stay connected on the go? Best-selling smartwatches are now up to 75% off. With top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit, these smartwatches offer more than just timekeeping, they help you track fitness, manage notifications, and even monitor health. Grab them before stock runs out!
Top deals for you:
Top deals on camera devices
Capture every moment with the top deals on camera devices. Canon, Sony, and Fujifilm offer exceptional quality at fantastic prices, making it easy to find the perfect camera for your needs. From compact cameras to DSLRs and mirrorless models, these deals let you get the best shots without breaking the bank.
Check out the deals below:
Soundbars and speakers
Upgrade your sound experience with top-notch soundbars and speakers from JBL, boAt, and Sony. Perfect for music lovers and movie buffs alike, these devices deliver crisp audio that brings every beat to life. Looking to improve your home theatre or enjoying your favourite tunes? These sound systems offer unbeatable quality at fantastic prices.
Top deals for you:
FAQs
Question : What’s the best-selling brand for laptops in India?
Ans : HP, Acer, and Lenovo are the top-selling brands, offering reliable performance and great value, making them popular choices.
Question : Are JBL, boAt, and Sony soundbars worth buying?
Ans : Yes, they offer excellent audio quality and immersive sound, making them a perfect choice for home entertainment setups.
Question : Which camera brand offers the best deals in India?
Ans : Canon, Sony, and Fujifilm provide exceptional cameras at great prices, catering to both professionals and photography enthusiasts.
Question : What makes 5-star refrigerators popular in India?
Ans : 5-star refrigerators, from brands like LG and Whirlpool, offer energy efficiency, helping save on electricity bills while maintaining freshness.
Question : Are smartwatches by Apple, Samsung reliable?
Ans : Yes, these brands provide durable, feature-rich smartwatches perfect for fitness tracking, notifications, and everyday wear with excellent performance.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.