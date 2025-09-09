Save more with lowered GST on smart TVs, projectors, headphones and more; upgrade your tech now

From September 22, 2025, GST on many electronics like TVs, projectors, and headphones drops from 28% to 18%, making these gadgets more affordable and a smart buy for consumers.

Amit Rahi
Published9 Sep 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Save big on top electronics with the new GST cuts effective this September.
Save big on top electronics with the new GST cuts effective this September.

The GST Council’s major tax reform from September 22, 2025, has cut GST rates on many electronics and gadgets, including TVs, projectors, headphones, and monitors. This move reduces prices, making high-demand tech more affordable for consumers.

With the GST slab reduced from 28% to 18% on these products, now is the ideal time to upgrade gadgets and devices before holiday sales. Consumers can expect significant savings on premium electronics this festive season.

Smart TVs: GST reduced from 28% to 18%

The GST on TVs above 32 inches has been reduced from 28% to 18%, significantly lowering prices for consumers. This cut is expected to make mid-range and premium televisions more affordable, encouraging upgrades in home entertainment. The drop benefits LED, LCD, and smart TVs alike, driving higher demand during festivals and boosting the consumer electronics market.

Projectors: GST lowered from 28% to 18%

Projectors: GST on projectors has been cut to 18%, down from the earlier slab of 28%. This includes portable, home cinema, and business projectors. The reduction makes it a favorable time to invest in projectors for home or office use. Lower taxes combined with flexible EMI options will help buyers get good quality projectors affordably, expanding usage in both personal and professional setups.

Headphones: GST cut from 28% to 18%

Headphones: For wired, wireless, and gaming headphones, GST has been reduced from 28% to 18%. This harmonization lowers retail prices for consumers, promoting better audio experiences at more accessible costs. The tax cut supports the wider adoption of headphones across all use cases, from everyday listening to gaming and professional audio gear.

TWS earphones: GST slashed from 28% to 18%

TWS Earphones: Classified under wireless headphones, TWS earphones now attract an 18% GST instead of 28%, cutting down their price. This move makes popular wireless audio devices more affordable, enhancing consumer access to the latest technology in personal audio. The reduction boosts sales potential in a highly competitive market segment focused on portability and audio quality.

Bluetooth speakers: GST decreased from 28% to 18%

Bluetooth Speakers: The GST on Bluetooth speakers has been lowered from 28% to 18%. This substantial tax cut will reduce the final price, making portable speakers more affordable to a broader audience. It aligns with government efforts to increase accessibility to everyday consumer electronics, helping to grow the portable audio market across India.

Computer monitors: GST decreased from 28% to 18%

Monitors have seen their GST rate drop from 28% to 18%, benefiting both consumers and businesses. The price efficiency gained will encourage upgrades to better display technology in homes and offices. This tax adjustment boosts affordability in computer peripherals, supporting work-from-home setups and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

FAQs
Major products like TVs above 32 inches, projectors, headphones, TWS earphones, Bluetooth speakers, and computer monitors had GST cut from 28% to 18% starting September 22, 2025.
No, laptops and mobile phones remain in the 18% GST slab with no changes.
Consumers can save roughly 10% GST on eligible electronics, resulting in significant retail price reductions.
The new GST slabs are effective from September 22, 2025.
The reduction is expected to boost consumer demand, increase affordability, and stimulate sales during the festive season and beyond.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

