Save up to 85% on robot vacuum cleaners from Dreame, iRobot and more on Amazon: Top 5 deals shortlisted for you

Looking to upgrade your cleaning routine without spending a fortune? You are in the right place! Amazon is currently offering massive discounts of up to 85% off on some of the best robot vacuum cleaners from top brands like Dreame, iRobot, and more. Whether you want powerful suction, smart navigation, or self-emptying features, there is something for everyone.
We have carefully shortlisted the top 5 deals that deliver great value and performance. Ready to make cleaning effortless and save big? Let us check out these unbeatable offers and find the perfect robot vacuum for your home!
The DREAME L10 Prime is a smart robot vacuum with a self-cleaning mop system, 7mm mop lift for carpets, and robust 4000Pa suction. Its dual rotary mops spin at 180 RPM, scrubbing away tough stains and spills, while the mop lifts automatically to avoid wetting carpets. Today, you are getting a whole 85% discount on this advanced robot vacuum cleaner from Dreame.
The L10 Prime features a 150-minute runtime, 450ml dustbin, and 2.7L clean water tank. It can handle tile, marble, wood, and carpets, and automatically boosts suction on carpets. The self-cleaning base washes and air-dries the mop after each session, preventing mould and odours.
Automatic mop self-cleaning and drying
Strong suction and advanced mapping
Bulky base station
No HEPA filter
DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa
The DREAME L10S Pro Ultra offers premium cleaning with 7,000 Pa suction, MopExtend edge cleaning, and a hot water mop that self-cleans. The robot automatically doubles cleaning in heavily soiled areas and dries the mop with hot air, reducing bacteria and odour.
With a runtime of up to 220 minutes and auto-care maintenance, the L10S Pro Ultra is suited for large homes and busy households. It transitions smoothly between floor types and avoids tangles, though its 19kg weight and large size make it less portable.
Exceptional suction and edge cleaning
Hot water mop self-cleaning and drying
Heavy and bulky
Expensive
DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Heat Robot with Mop, Mop Extend, 7000Pa Suction, Auto Care and Maintenance, 58 Hot Water Self-Cleaning, Obstacle Avoidance, White, 220 Minutes
The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO is equipped with 8000Pa suction, anti-hair tangle tech, and the Ozmo Pro vibrating mopping system. It vacuums and mops simultaneously, powered by a 5200mAh battery that delivers up to 300 minutes of runtime.
The N20 PRO’s patented Ozmo Pro 2.0 system uses high-frequency vibrations to remove stubborn stains. The app allows for detailed customisation, and the robot is optimised for Indian homes and various floor types. Get this robot vacuum cleaner with more than 70% off on Amazon.
Industry-leading suction and runtime
Anti-tangle and advanced vibrating mop
Heavy unit
App can be complex
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time
The AGARO Alpha is a versatile 2-in-1 vacuum and mop with up to 3200Pa suction, Lidar navigation, and multiple cleaning modes. It features a brushless motor and intelligent suction adjustment for different floor types. Amazon is offering a 69% discount on this robot vacuum cleaner.
The Alpha’s SLAM Lidar ensures precise mapping and route planning, while multiple sensors prevent collisions and falls. It’s lightweight at 2.9kg, making it easy to move. The vacuum is budget-friendly and offers good value, though the suction is lower than top-tier models, and the dustbin capacity is modest.
Affordable with advanced mapping
Lightweight and easy to use
Lower suction than premium models
Small dustbin
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet
The iRobot Roomba i3152 offers reliable cleaning with dual multi-surface rubber brushes and power-lifting suction, ideal for homes with pets. Its smart navigation uses floor-tracking sensors for logical, straight-line cleaning, and it resumes cleaning after recharging.
The Roomba i3152 is designed for easy maintenance and avoids getting stuck with reactive sensors. Dirt Detect sensors focus on high-traffic areas. While it’s user-friendly and effective on pet hair, it lacks mopping and has lower suction compared to newer competitors.
Excellent for pet hair and carpets
Smart navigation and voice control
No mopping function
Lower suction than latest models
Irobot Roomba i3152 Connected Mapping Robot Vacuum with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes - Ideal for Pets - Personalised Suggestions - Voice-Assistant and Imprint Link Compatibility, Woven cool gray, Standard
Suction power is crucial for effective cleaning, especially on carpets and rugs. High-end models offer stronger suction, often adjustable for different floor types, ensuring both fine dust and larger debris are thoroughly removed from all surfaces.
Advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance help robot vacuums clean efficiently without getting stuck. Features like LiDAR sensors and cameras allow precise mapping, enabling the vacuum to avoid obstacles and cover every area of your home systematically.
User-friendly robot vacuums offer easy setup, app control, scheduled cleaning, and low maintenance. Features like self-emptying bins, HEPA filters, and quiet operation add convenience, making daily cleaning simpler and less hands-on for homeowners
|Robot vacuum cleaner
|Suction power
|Navigation/mapping
|Runtime (minutes)
|DREAME L10 Prime
|4000Pa
|LDS LiDAR, 3D Mapping
|Up to 150
|DREAME L10S Pro Ultra
|7000Pa
|3D Light, Obstacle Avoid
|Up to 220
|ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO
|8000Pa
|Laser Mapping
|Up to 300
|AGARO Alpha
|3200Pa
|SLAM Lidar, Editable
|Not specified
|iRobot Roomba i3152
|Not specified
|Floor-tracking Sensors
|Not specified
