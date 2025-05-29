Save up to 85% on robot vacuum cleaners from Dreame, iRobot and more on Amazon: Top 5 deals shortlisted for you

Save up to 85% on top robot vacuum cleaners from Dreame, iRobot, and more during Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025. Discover the best deals on smart, powerful models with features like self-emptying, strong suction and smart navigation.

Amit Rahi
Published29 May 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Smart cleaning made affordable—grab the best robot vacuum deals today.
Smart cleaning made affordable—grab the best robot vacuum deals today.

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/AlexaView Details...

₹33,999

DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Heat Robot with Mop, Mop Extend, 7000Pa Suction, Auto Care and Maintenance, 58 Hot Water Self-Cleaning, Obstacle Avoidance, White, 220 MinutesView Details...

₹59,999

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-TimeView Details...

₹30,999

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & CarpetView Details...

₹19,999

Irobot Roomba i3152 Connected Mapping Robot Vacuum with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes - Ideal for Pets - Personalised Suggestions - Voice-Assistant and Imprint Link Compatibility, Woven cool gray, StandardView Details...

₹29,900

Looking to upgrade your cleaning routine without spending a fortune? You are in the right place! Amazon is currently offering massive discounts of up to 85% off on some of the best robot vacuum cleaners from top brands like Dreame, iRobot, and more. Whether you want powerful suction, smart navigation, or self-emptying features, there is something for everyone.

We have carefully shortlisted the top 5 deals that deliver great value and performance. Ready to make cleaning effortless and save big? Let us check out these unbeatable offers and find the perfect robot vacuum for your home!

The DREAME L10 Prime is a smart robot vacuum with a self-cleaning mop system, 7mm mop lift for carpets, and robust 4000Pa suction. Its dual rotary mops spin at 180 RPM, scrubbing away tough stains and spills, while the mop lifts automatically to avoid wetting carpets. Today, you are getting a whole 85% discount on this advanced robot vacuum cleaner from Dreame.

The L10 Prime features a 150-minute runtime, 450ml dustbin, and 2.7L clean water tank. It can handle tile, marble, wood, and carpets, and automatically boosts suction on carpets. The self-cleaning base washes and air-dries the mop after each session, preventing mould and odours.

Specifications

Suction
4000Pa
Mop Lift
7mm
Runtime
Up to 150 minutes
Dustbin
450ml
Water Tank
2.7 litres

Reasons to buy

Automatic mop self-cleaning and drying

Strong suction and advanced mapping

Reason to avoid

Bulky base station

No HEPA filter

The DREAME L10S Pro Ultra offers premium cleaning with 7,000 Pa suction, MopExtend edge cleaning, and a hot water mop that self-cleans. The robot automatically doubles cleaning in heavily soiled areas and dries the mop with hot air, reducing bacteria and odour.

With a runtime of up to 220 minutes and auto-care maintenance, the L10S Pro Ultra is suited for large homes and busy households. It transitions smoothly between floor types and avoids tangles, though its 19kg weight and large size make it less portable.

Specifications

Suction
7000Pa
Mop Cleaning
Hot water, hot air drying
Runtime
Up to 220 minutes
Obstacle Avoidance
3D Light, 55 object types
Edge Cleaning
MopExtend Tech

Reasons to buy

Exceptional suction and edge cleaning

Hot water mop self-cleaning and drying

Reason to avoid

Heavy and bulky

Expensive

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO is equipped with 8000Pa suction, anti-hair tangle tech, and the Ozmo Pro vibrating mopping system. It vacuums and mops simultaneously, powered by a 5200mAh battery that delivers up to 300 minutes of runtime.

The N20 PRO’s patented Ozmo Pro 2.0 system uses high-frequency vibrations to remove stubborn stains. The app allows for detailed customisation, and the robot is optimised for Indian homes and various floor types. Get this robot vacuum cleaner with more than 70% off on Amazon.

Specifications

Suction
8000Pa
Battery
5200mAh, up to 300 minutes
Mopping
Ozmo Pro 2.0 Vibrating
Navigation
Laser Mapping, Quick Mapping
Anti-Tangle
Yes

Reasons to buy

Industry-leading suction and runtime

Anti-tangle and advanced vibrating mop

Reason to avoid

Heavy unit

App can be complex

The AGARO Alpha is a versatile 2-in-1 vacuum and mop with up to 3200Pa suction, Lidar navigation, and multiple cleaning modes. It features a brushless motor and intelligent suction adjustment for different floor types. Amazon is offering a 69% discount on this robot vacuum cleaner.

The Alpha’s SLAM Lidar ensures precise mapping and route planning, while multiple sensors prevent collisions and falls. It’s lightweight at 2.9kg, making it easy to move. The vacuum is budget-friendly and offers good value, though the suction is lower than top-tier models, and the dustbin capacity is modest.

Specifications

Suction
Up to 3200Pa
Navigation
SLAM Lidar, Editable Map
Water Tank
250ml
Dustbin
240ml
Connectivity
App/Voice Control

Reasons to buy

Affordable with advanced mapping

Lightweight and easy to use

Reason to avoid

Lower suction than premium models

Small dustbin

The iRobot Roomba i3152 offers reliable cleaning with dual multi-surface rubber brushes and power-lifting suction, ideal for homes with pets. Its smart navigation uses floor-tracking sensors for logical, straight-line cleaning, and it resumes cleaning after recharging.

The Roomba i3152 is designed for easy maintenance and avoids getting stuck with reactive sensors. Dirt Detect sensors focus on high-traffic areas. While it’s user-friendly and effective on pet hair, it lacks mopping and has lower suction compared to newer competitors.

Specifications

Brushes
Dual Multi-Surface Rubber
Navigation
Floor-tracking sensors, Mapping
Voice Control:
Alexa/Google Assistant
Connectivity
App/Voice

Reasons to buy

Excellent for pet hair and carpets

Smart navigation and voice control

Reason to avoid

No mopping function

Lower suction than latest models

How important is suction power in a robot vacuum cleaner?

Suction power is crucial for effective cleaning, especially on carpets and rugs. High-end models offer stronger suction, often adjustable for different floor types, ensuring both fine dust and larger debris are thoroughly removed from all surfaces.

Why does navigation and obstacle avoidance matter?

Advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance help robot vacuums clean efficiently without getting stuck. Features like LiDAR sensors and cameras allow precise mapping, enabling the vacuum to avoid obstacles and cover every area of your home systematically.

What features make a robot vacuum user-friendly?

User-friendly robot vacuums offer easy setup, app control, scheduled cleaning, and low maintenance. Features like self-emptying bins, HEPA filters, and quiet operation add convenience, making daily cleaning simpler and less hands-on for homeowners

Top 3 features of best robot vacuum cleaners

Robot vacuum cleanerSuction powerNavigation/mappingRuntime (minutes)
DREAME L10 Prime4000PaLDS LiDAR, 3D MappingUp to 150
DREAME L10S Pro Ultra7000Pa3D Light, Obstacle AvoidUp to 220
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO8000PaLaser MappingUp to 300
AGARO Alpha3200PaSLAM Lidar, EditableNot specified
iRobot Roomba i3152Not specifiedFloor-tracking SensorsNot specified

FAQs
Yes, most robot vacuum cleaners are designed to work on a variety of surfaces, including hardwood, tile, and carpets. Some models even automatically adjust suction power based on the floor type.
It depends on the dustbin size and how dirty your home is, but most need emptying after every few cleaning cycles. Models with self-emptying bases can go weeks without manual intervention.
Yes, many modern robot vacuums can be controlled via smartphone apps, allowing you to start, stop, or schedule cleaning from anywhere. Some also support voice commands through smart assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant.
Robot vacuums are generally low-maintenance but do require occasional cleaning of brushes, filters, and sensors. Regular upkeep ensures optimal performance and extends the device’s lifespan.
Most robot vacuums are designed with safety features like obstacle detection and gentle bumpers. They are generally safe to use around pets and children, but supervision is recommended during initial uses.

