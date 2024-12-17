|Product
|Rating
|Price
Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023View Details
₹5,499
Best in designHavells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Color Changing Temp Sensing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes| High Rise Compatible (White Blue)View Details
₹6,799
Polycab Intenso 5 litre, 3KW Electric Instant Geyser (Water Heater) For Home, Bathroom | Efficient Heating Element | Enhanced Safety Measures | 5 years tank & 2 years product warranty【White Blue】View Details
₹3,249
V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|WhiteView Details
₹6,699
AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall MountingView Details
₹6,999
Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|Premium Black|Wall MountingView Details
₹3,799
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&GreyView Details
₹6,949
Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 15L - Free Standard Installation & Pipes, 5 Star Rated, ABS Body Vertical Geyser for Bathroom,3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, WhiteView Details
₹6,499
Best in budgetActiva Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),WallView Details
₹2,999
Let’s be honest, who doesn’t want a geyser that’s affordable, reliable, and efficient? If you're on the hunt for the best geysers under ₹10,000, you’re in the right place! With so many options available, it's important to pick a water heater that not only fits your budget but also ticks all the right boxes for safety, durability, and energy savings. With an increasing range of water heaters available, it’s crucial to choose models that offer the perfect balance of affordability, efficiency, and performance.
From instant geysers that heat water on demand to storage models that cater to higher usage, there’s something for everyone. Top-rated geyser models come with corrosion-resistant tanks, reliable thermostats, and even child safety modes. If you're looking for the best geysers on Amazon, you’ll also find reviews from real users, helping you make an informed choice. Get ready to enjoy hot water on tap—without burning a hole in your wallet! Dive in to explore the best geysers available today!
This award-winning product combines energy efficiency, fast heating, and advanced 3-level safety features. With a 5-star energy rating and 10-litre capacity, it’s designed for durability with a rust-resistant body and a magnesium anode for corrosion protection. Suitable for homes with hard water, it ensures reliable performance while maintaining safety with its automatic thermal cut-out and multi-functional valve. Its compact design and efficiency make it an ideal choice for modern households.
Energy-efficient with 5-star rating
Advanced safety features for added protection
Limited to small to medium water heating needs
Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
Why Choose:
Choose this water heater for its award-winning energy efficiency, durable design, and reliable performance, perfect for everyday use.
The Havells Instanio 10-L water heater blends innovative technology with durable construction. It features a colour-changing LED that indicates water temperature, a corrosion-resistant anti-rust tank, and IPX-4 waterproofing for an extended lifespan. The Whirlpool technology ensures faster heating and optimised energy savings, producing 20% more hot water. It's ideal for high-rise buildings, with a multi-function valve to handle high pressure. With free installation and flexi pipes included, it’s a reliable, energy-efficient choice for modern homes.
Colour-changing LED for intuitive temperature indication
High-rise compatible with pressure resistance up to 8 bars
No smart control or remote operation features
Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Color Changing Temp Sensing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes| High Rise Compatible (White Blue)
Why Choose:
Opt for its innovative features, durability, and suitability for high-pressure applications, perfect for efficient water heating.
Also read: Warm up this season with the best geysers from trusted brands on Amazon and save up to 55%
With a robust 3KW heating element, the Polycab Intenso 5-Litre Instant Geyser offers rapid hot water delivery for both bathrooms and kitchens. Its rust-proof plastic body ensures long-lasting performance, while advanced safety features, including fire-retardant cables, provide peace of mind. This compact geyser is designed for efficiency, delivering instant heating with minimal energy consumption. Its versatile and reliable design makes it a smart choice for those seeking a quick, safe, and durable hot water solution.
Durable rust-proof engineered plastic body
Advanced safety features, including fire-retardant cables
Limited 5-litre capacity, suitable for small usage only
Polycab Intenso 5 litre, 3KW Electric Instant Geyser (Water Heater) For Home, Bathroom | Efficient Heating Element | Enhanced Safety Measures | 5 years tank & 2 years product warranty【White Blue】
Why choose:
Select this water heater for quick heating, reliable safety measures, and a space-saving design, ideal for everyday use.
The V-Guard Divino 15 L Storage Water Heater is a highly efficient, energy-saving option with a 5-star BEE rating. It features an anti-corrosive vitreous enamel coating that protects the tank, even in hard water conditions. This model comes with advanced safety mechanisms, including a multi-function valve to prevent excessive pressure. With its ability to withstand up to 8 bars of pressure, it's suitable for high-rise buildings. The sleek design makes it a perfect fit for modern bathrooms.
5-star energy rating
Anti-corrosive enamel coating
High-rise compatible
Slightly larger size
Higher price point
V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|White
Why Choose:
Choose this geyser for its durability, energy efficiency, and suitability for high-rise buildings.
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 15 L Storage Water Heater offers superior energy efficiency with a BEE 5-star rating. The Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank provides two times the corrosion resistance, ensuring long-lasting performance. The geyser comes with advanced safety features like a thermal cut-out and multi-function safety valve. With a factory set thermostat for maximum heating at 75°C, it’s ideal for high-rise buildings and households that need consistent hot water. The 5-year tank warranty ensures peace of mind.
Corrosion-resistant Blue Diamond Tank
5-star energy efficiency
Long warranty period
Higher initial investment
Larger size may not fit in compact spaces
AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall Mounting
Why Choose:
Opt for this geyser for its durability, corrosion resistance, and high performance.
Also read: If reliable hot water supply is a priority this winter, the best Bajaj geysers offer quick heating with energy savings
The Crompton Gracee 5L Instant Water Heater delivers powerful performance with a 3000-watt copper heating element that heats water 33% faster. The high-grade SS tank is rust-proof, offering longevity and reliability. It includes 4-level safety features such as a thermostat, thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and fusible plug to ensure complete protection. With a 6.5-bar pressure rating, it's suitable for high-rise buildings. Its sleek, premium black finish adds a stylish touch to your bathroom.
Fast heating
Rust-proof body
Multiple safety features
Small 5L capacity
Limited for larger families
Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|Premium Black|Wall Mounting
Why Choose:
Choose this for its fast heating and high-quality materials, perfect for smaller spaces.
Featuring a marine-grade glass-lined tank and a non-stick heating element, the Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15 L Storage Water Heater ensures long-lasting durability and energy efficiency. With Swirlflow technology, it delivers 20% more hot water, making it perfect for family use. The 5-star BEE rating guarantees excellent energy savings, while the multi-safety system, including child safety mode and thermal cut-out, provides added protection. Plus, with a 10-year tank warranty, this water heater promises reliable performance for years.
Swirlflow technology for more hot water
5-star energy rating
Long warranty
Larger size may not suit smaller bathrooms
Higher upfront cost
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&Grey
Why Choose:
Choose this geyser for its energy efficiency, added safety features, and longevity.
Also read: Compact size with big performance, check out these best 10-litre geysers ideal for small and medium-sized families
If you need a high-performance water heater, the Racold BUONO PRO NXG 15L Storage Water Heater is a fantastic option. It features advanced Titanium Plus Technology, providing exceptional durability against pressure and water impurities. The Smart Guard feature protects the heating element from corrosion, ensuring long-term efficiency. Designed to handle high-rise buildings with its 8-bar pressure rating, this water heater offers 3 levels of safety and a rust-proof body for added longevity. Ideal for modern bathrooms that demand both style and reliability.
Titanium Plus technology for durability
Smart Guard for corrosion protection
High pressure resistance
Larger capacity may not be needed in smaller homes
Higher price point
Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 15L - Free Standard Installation & Pipes, 5 Star Rated, ABS Body Vertical Geyser for Bathroom,3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, White
Why Choose:
Opt for this geyser for its advanced technology, rust-proof body, and durability.
The AO Smith EWS-3 Instant Water Heater provides 3 litres of instant hot water with a powerful 3000-watt heating element. The Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank offers 2X corrosion resistance, ensuring long-lasting performance. It features a glass-coated heating element to prevent scale formation and extend its life. With a 5-year tank warranty and 2+1 years extended warranty on the heating element, it offers reliability and durability, making it ideal for high-rise buildings.
Instant heating
Corrosion-resistant tank
Long warranty period
Small 3L capacity
Limited for large families
AO Smith EWS-3 3L Instant Water Heater
Why Choose:
Choose this for its quick heating, corrosion resistance, and compact design.
Also read: Expect hot water at cool prices with these best geysers under ₹5000 with modern designs and safety features
The Activa Amazon 10L Instant Water Heater has you covered with its powerful 3000-watt heating element for rapid heating. Plus, it ensures your safety with 4-way protection: a thermostat, thermal cutout, pressure release valve, and fusible plug. Its anti-rust stainless steel tank guarantees durability, while the LED indicators let you know when the water is ready. The jointless 304 SS tank design reduces the risk of leaks, making this water heater a safe and dependable choice for your home.
Fast heating
Safety features
Long-lasting stainless steel tank
Limited 10L capacity
Larger units might take up more space
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),Wall
Why Choose:
Choose this for its robust safety features, quick heating, and rust-resistant tank.
Yes, instant geysers are highly energy-efficient. They heat water only when required, unlike storage geysers that keep water heated throughout the day. This on-demand heating feature ensures that no energy is wasted maintaining a set water temperature, making instant geysers a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for many households.
Yes, many modern geysers are designed to withstand high water pressure, making them suitable for installation in high-rise buildings. Look for geysers with an 8-bar or higher pressure rating for optimal performance in tall buildings, where water pressure can be inconsistent, ensuring continuous and effective heating.
When buying a geyser, prioritize models with essential safety features like an advanced thermostat to prevent overheating, a thermal cut-out to switch off the power in case of a malfunction, a multi-function safety valve to avoid pr
|Best geysers under ₹10,000
|Colour
|Wattage
|Special feature
|Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater
|White
|2000 watts
|Fast heating
|Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater
|White and blue
|2000 watts
|Heavy Duty Heating Element
|Polycab Intenso 5 litre, 3KW Electric Instant Geyser
|White and blue
|3000 watts
|Durable Engineered Plastic Body
|V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater
|White
|2000 watts
|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating
|AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater
|White and red
|2000 watts
|Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank
|Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater
|Black
|3000 watts
|Advanced 4-Level Safety
|Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater
|White
|2000 watts
|Child Safety Mode
|Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater
|White
|2000 watts
|Rustproof
|AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater
|White
|3000 watts
|Rustproof, Durable
|Activa Amazon 10 L Instant Water Heater
|Ivory
|2000 watts
|Overheat Protection
The V-Guard Divino 15 Litre Geyser offers exceptional value for money with its BEE 5-star rating, ensuring energy efficiency. Its advanced vitreous enamel coating and multi-layered safety features provide durability and protection. The geyser is ideal for hard water conditions and high-rise buildings, offering reliable and long-lasting performance.
The Crompton Arno Neo 10-L Storage Water Heater is the best overall choice under ₹10,000. With its 5-star BEE rating, it offers excellent energy efficiency. The geyser is equipped with a high-quality glass-lined tank and advanced safety features, making it a durable, reliable, and cost-effective option for daily use.
Capacity: Choose the right capacity based on the number of people in your household. For small families, 3-5 litre instant geysers work well, while 15-25 litre storage geysers are ideal for larger families.
Type: Instant geysers heat water on demand and are energy-efficient for smaller needs, while storage geysers provide a larger quantity of hot water, making them suitable for bigger households.
Energy Efficiency: Look for geysers with a BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 5-star rating to ensure energy savings. Higher ratings mean better energy performance, reducing electricity bills.
Safety Features: Ensure the geyser includes necessary safety features like a thermostat, thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and anti-rust coating for safe and long-term usage.
Water Pressure Compatibility: For high-rise buildings, check if the geyser is designed to withstand high pressure (8 bars). Low-pressure areas may require special consideration.
Materials: Opt for geysers with durable inner tanks, such as glass-lined or stainless steel tanks, which resist corrosion and scale buildup, extending the geyser’s lifespan.
Enjoy hot water showers with the best Activa geysers with modern features and designs for your home
Pick the perfect geyser for winter with comfort, efficiency and style, choose from best selling brands
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.