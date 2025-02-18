Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm Beige)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt New Launch Rockerz 551 ANC Pro, 42dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, App Support, 72Hrs Battery, 40mm Titanium Drivers,ENx Tech,Foldable Cups Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Cosmic Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth ₹5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - Copper
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Grand Green)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Blue
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Airdopes Loop OWS Earbuds w/Clip-On Fit, Air Conduction Tech, 50HRS Battery, 4Mics ENx, Dual EQ Modes, 12mm Drivers, 40ms Latency, ASAP Charge, OWS Ear Buds Earphones(Pearl White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
pTron Bassbuds Duo Pro TWS in Ear Earbuds with 3D Audioscape,Trutalk Ai-Enc Calls,Thunder Bass,38H Playtime,50Ms Low Latency Movie/Music Modes,Bt 5.3&Ultra Hd Mic,Fast Type-C Charging&Ipx5(Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Boult x Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Touch Control, Made in India IPX5 Ear Buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Mivi SuperPods Immersio [Flagship Launch], Dolby Audio,True Wireless Earbuds, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, AI ENC, BT v5.4 Earbuds
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Is the world too loud? Noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds can be your escape. Think about it: a noisy commute, a chattering office, a busy cafe. ANC technology blocks out those distractions, letting you focus on what matters – your music, podcast, or just some peace and quiet. It's not just about better sound; it's about better focus, less stress, and even protecting your ears.
By reducing background noise, you don't need to blast the volume, which is healthier for your hearing. Plus, with so many options available, finding the perfect pair is easier than ever. Want to learn how noise cancellation works and why it's a game-changer? Let's explore and learn about the best headphone and earbuds and how can they be useful gadgets. Read on.
First things first, let's understand what is noise cancellation and how it works
Ever wished you could just mute the world? Well, noise cancellation technology is the closest we've got to a real-life "do not disturb" button for your ears. It comes in two variations: active and passive, and the best headphones and earbuds often serve up a delicious blend of both.
Noise cancellation is your personal "mute button" for the world. It comes in two forms: active and passive. Active noise cancellation (ANC) uses tiny microphones to detect external sounds and then creates "anti-noise" to cancel them out – think of it as sound wave judo. Passive noise cancellation uses physical barriers like ear cups or tips to block noise – tiny bouncers for your ears.
Most modern headphones combine both. ANC works best for constant, low-frequency sounds like aeroplane engines, while passive noise isolation is better at blocking higher-pitched distractions like conversations. The result? An immersive audio experience free from unwanted noise. It's why noise cancellation is so popular, especially for those who need focus in noisy environments.
Explore the options for the best wireless headphones:
How does noise cancellation improve your listening experience?
When you use the best noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds, you immediately notice the difference in sound quality. This technology enhances audio by filtering out environmental sounds, which can otherwise muddy or distort your listening experience. Additionally, noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are often equipped with features like deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs, which are more noticeable in quieter surroundings. This is especially beneficial for audiophiles or anyone looking for an exceptional audio experience.
How effective is noise cancellation in earbuds, and what types of noise does it block best?
Noise cancellation in earbuds works exceptionally well for cutting out constant, low-frequency noises like engine hum, office chatter, or background drone. It doesn’t erase all sounds but significantly reduces distractions, creating a more immersive and focused listening experience. Active noise cancellation (ANC) tackles deep, steady noises, while passive noise isolation from well-fitted ear tips helps block higher-pitched sounds. Together, they enhance audio clarity, making music, podcasts, and calls clearer. With advancements in ANC and improved earbud designs, users get better comfort, sound quality, and control over their listening environment. Investing in noise-cancelling earbuds means fewer interruptions, better concentration, and a more enjoyable experience overall.
Explore the options for the best earbuds:
Noise cancellation: it's not just a fancy feature, it's a superpower for your ears. Imagine a world where distractions fade away, replaced by pure, unadulterated sound. Noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds make this dream a reality. From work to travel to pure relaxation, noise-cancelling audio gear isn't just a purchase; it's an investment in your sanity and your sound.
FAQs
Question : Do noise-cancelling headphones block all sounds?
Ans : Noise-cancelling headphones significantly reduce ambient sounds, but they may not block out all noises, especially sudden, high-pitched ones.
Question : Do noise-cancelling earbuds work well for calls?
Ans : Yes, many noise-cancelling earbuds come equipped with microphones and noise isolation for clear voice calls, even in noisy environments.
Question : How do I turn off noise cancellation on my headphones?
Ans : Most noise-cancelling headphones have an easy-to-use switch or button to turn off ANC. Some models even let you control the level of noise cancellation.
Question : What’s the difference between noise-cancelling and noise-isolating headphones?
Ans : Noise-cancelling headphones use electronic technology to actively cancel out external noise, while noise-isolating headphones physically block sound by sealing the ears.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.