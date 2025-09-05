Score up to 25% off on iPad: Top 10 picks with modern design, tech and features for every day work and entertainment

Technology lovers often search for the best tablets that can support work, entertainment, and creativity in one device. Apple iPad continues to lead in this space, offering powerful hardware, clear displays, and long-term software support. It has become the go-to choice for students, professionals, and everyday users who need a reliable tablet. Apple iPad offers a wide variety of options, from entry-level models to advanced versions suited for design and performance tasks. With Apple iPad offers becoming more accessible across platforms, customers now have the chance to buy premium tablets at better prices. The best tablets are not just about speed but also about versatility, design, and the overall user experience. Apple iPad combines all of these qualities, making it a smart purchase for anyone looking to upgrade their digital lifestyle. With the right Apple iPad offers, ownership becomes more affordable and rewarding.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details ₹44,900 Check Details Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details ₹33,900 Check Details Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details ₹57,549 Check Details Value for money Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey View Details ₹73,999 Check Details Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black View Details ₹99,900 Check Details View More

The Apple iPad (10th Gen) delivers smooth performance powered by the A14 Bionic chip. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display ensures sharp visuals, while Wi-Fi 6 offers quick connectivity. With 256GB storage, there’s plenty of space for apps, media, and files. The all-day battery keeps you going, while 12MP front and back cameras capture crisp photos and video. Touch ID adds security, making this iPad a reliable choice for work, play, and creativity.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Processor A14 Bionic chip Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP front and 12MP back Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

The 11-inch Apple iPad with A16 chip is built for speed and multitasking. Its Liquid Retina display with True Tone delivers vibrant colours and clarity for streaming, gaming, or creating. With 128GB storage, there’s room for essentials, while Wi-Fi 6 and 5G options keep you connected. The 12MP front and back cameras ensure quality photos and video calls. Touch ID provides easy access, making it an excellent device for both entertainment and productivity.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Processor A16 chip Storage 128GB Cameras 12MP front and 12MP back Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + 5G support

The Apple iPad Air with M3 chip combines performance with portability. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display makes work, gaming, and creative tasks look incredible. Built with Apple Intelligence, it’s designed to assist with everyday tasks while keeping your data private. With 128GB storage and Wi-Fi 6E, it’s fast and reliable. Cameras include a 12MP front with Centre Stage and 12MP back for photos and 4K video. Touch ID ensures secure access, making it a practical all-rounder.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Processor M3 chip with Apple Intelligence Storage 128GB Cameras 12MP front and 12MP back Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

The Apple iPad Air 13-inch offers power and a bigger display for productivity and entertainment. Its M2 chip ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and creative performance. The Liquid Retina display supports vivid colour and sharp detail, making everything look stunning. With 256GB storage, you get plenty of space for work and media. Wi-Fi 6E delivers fast connectivity, and the 12MP front and back cameras are ideal for calls, photos, and videos. Touch ID adds convenience and security.

Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina Processor M2 chip Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP front and 12MP back Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch is designed for professionals seeking top performance. With the M4 chip, it delivers outstanding power for creative and demanding tasks. Its Ultra Retina XDR display provides superb brightness and colour accuracy. With 256GB storage and Wi-Fi 6E, speed and storage come standard. The 12MP front camera with Centre Stage and 12MP back camera with LiDAR support ensure top-quality video calls and photography. Face ID adds secure and seamless access to your device.

Specifications Display 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Processor M4 chip Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP front, 12MP back + LiDAR Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

The Apple iPad Mini packs performance into a compact size. Powered by the A17 Pro chip, it’s fast and reliable for gaming, browsing, and creative work. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is bright and portable, ideal for reading or streaming. With 128GB storage, you can carry apps and files easily. Wi-Fi 6E ensures quick connectivity, while the 12MP front and back cameras capture clear video and photos. Touch ID adds simple and secure access.

Specifications Display 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Processor A17 Pro chip Storage 128GB Cameras 12MP front and 12MP back Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

The Apple iPad Pro 13-inch is the ultimate option for power users. Its M4 chip ensures desktop-class performance, while the Ultra Retina XDR display brings exceptional visuals. With 256GB storage, it handles heavy apps and projects with ease. Wi-Fi 6E ensures fast wireless speeds, and advanced cameras with LiDAR support professional photography and video work. Face ID gives instant and secure access, making it an excellent choice for creators and professionals on the move.

Specifications Display 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR Processor M4 chip Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP front, 12MP back + LiDAR Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch balances performance and portability. With the M2 chip, it runs apps smoothly and supports graphics-intensive tasks. The Liquid Retina display ensures clear and vibrant visuals. Offering 1TB storage, it’s ideal for storing large files and projects. Wi-Fi 6E provides high-speed internet connectivity, while 12MP front and back cameras are perfect for video calls, photos, and 4K videos. Touch ID keeps your data secure, making it a versatile everyday device.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Processor M2 chip Storage 1TB Cameras 12MP front and 12MP back Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

The Apple iPad (10th Gen) in Silver combines style and everyday functionality. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it ensures fast performance for apps, browsing, and entertainment. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display provides sharp visuals, while Wi-Fi 6 offers strong connectivity. With 256GB storage, you have space for work and personal files. The 12MP front and back cameras allow clear video calls and photos. Touch ID offers security, making this iPad a dependable device for daily use.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Processor A14 Bionic chip Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP front and 12MP back Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

The Apple iPad 9th Generation is a reliable device with the A13 Bionic chip for smooth performance. Its 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone adapts to lighting for better viewing. With 64GB storage, it handles apps and essentials with ease. Cameras include an 8MP back and 12MP Ultra Wide front for selfies and calls. Wi-Fi connectivity ensures seamless browsing, while stereo speakers add an enjoyable audio experience. It’s a practical and affordable choice for students and casual users.

Specifications Display 10.2-inch Retina with True Tone Processor A13 Bionic chip Storage 64GB Cameras 8MP back and 12MP front Connectivity Wi-Fi

