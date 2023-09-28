Searching best geyser in India? Discover 8 best geysers in September 2023

In the heart of every Indian household, the geyser, often referred to as a storage water heater, stands as a modern marvel. Its significance transcends the simple act of heating water; it's a cornerstone of convenience and comfort. With its versatile applications, a geyser has become an indispensable appliance in homes across India. Gone are the days of relying solely on traditional methods like immersion rods, which, although tried and tested, lack the multifaceted capabilities of a geyser.

A geyser's value extends beyond just a warm bath; it ensures the availability of hot water for various daily needs, from kitchen chores to washing and cleaning. Its ability to effortlessly provide hot water in different parts of the house sets it apart as a modern and efficient water heating solution.

In a market filled with options, choosing the best geyser in India can be a daunting task. Renowned brands such as AO Smith, Bajaj, Racold, and Havells offer a plethora of models and capacity variants. Each geyser comes equipped with unique features and technologies, catering to specific needs. The immersion rod, on the other hand, is uni dimensional in function and lacks the versatility of its contemporary counterpart.

This article is your guiding light in the quest for the best geyser in India. We will delve into various aspects, considering factors like capacity, energy efficiency, safety features, and budget constraints. Choosing the right geyser is pivotal in modern households, where hot water isn't a luxury but a necessity. Whether for a soothing shower, a comforting cup of tea, or a hygienic kitchen routine, the geyser serves as a dependable companion in making daily life more comfortable and efficient. So, join us as we explore the top geyser options available in India in September 2023, ensuring that your home remains well-equipped with this essential modern appliance.

1. Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre Geyser

The Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre geyser is a stellar addition to your household, providing hot water efficiently and safely. Its child safety mode offers extra protection, and the square-shaped ABS body enhances durability. The titanium glass-lined tank, coupled with a copper heating element, ensures a longer lifespan. With a 5-star BEE rating, it's energy-efficient, and the Swirl Flow Technology ensures optimal heating, making it one of the best geyser in India. The LED indicator simplifies operation, and it can handle up to 8 bar pressure. Safety features like the fire-retardant cable, PUF insulation, and magnesium anode rod contribute to the tank's longevity. With a 5-year tank warranty and 2-year product warranty, this Bajaj water heater guarantees both quality and peace of mind.

Specifications of Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre Geyser:

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Electric

Material: Titanium, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Copper

Weight: 9230 grams

Pros Cons Child safety mode for added protection Suitable for vertical wall mounting only Energy-efficient with a 5-star BEE rating Long-lasting titanium glass-lined tank and copper heating element

2. Faber Cyrus 15L Storage Water Heater

The Faber Cyrus 15L geyser is a reliable and efficient water heating solution for your home. With a capacity of 15 litres and a power rating of 2000 watts, this one of the best geyser in India ensures that you have access to hot water whenever you need it. The Titanium Enamel Glassline Storage tank not only looks sleek but also offers excellent durability and resistance to corrosion.

One of the standout features of this geyser is its 5-star BEE rating, which signifies its energy efficiency. It also employs Whirl technology, which heats water quickly while saving energy, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Safety is a top priority with the Faber Cyrus geyser, as it comes with multiple safety systems, including ABS Body, which automatically cuts off power in case of dry heating or overheating, making it one of the best geyser in India. The geyser is also designed to withstand high pressure, making it compatible with pressure pumps and high-rise buildings.

Specifications of Faber Cyrus 15L Storage Water Heater:

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Titanium

Weight: 7 kilograms

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star BEE rating None Quick heating with Whirl technology Multiple safety systems for enhanced protection Suitable for high-pressure conditions Durable Titanium Enamel Glassline tank

3. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Geyser

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient geyser that meets your hot water needs effectively. With a capacity of 15 litres and a power rating of 2000 watts, it can provide hot water for various household tasks, making it ideal for both kitchen and bathroom use.

This geyser boasts a 4-star BEE rating, which indicates its energy efficiency and lower electricity consumption. It incorporates advanced technologies like Titanium Armour and Swirl Flow, which prevent corrosion and rusting of the inner tank, resulting in a longer tank life and making it one of the best geyser in India.

Temperature control is convenient with the adjustable thermostat knob, allowing you to set the water temperature as per your preference. The geyser is suitable for high-rise buildings as it can withstand pressure up to 8 bars, making it versatile for various installation locations.

Safety is a top priority with this Bajaj geyser, featuring a 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve, a fire-retardant water heater cable, and a child safety protection system that ensures enhanced safety during use.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Geyser

Type: Storage Water Heater/Water Geyser

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Rated Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 4-star BEE rating Installation may not be included; check terms and conditions Advanced technologies for preventing corrosion Adjustable thermostat for temperature control Suitable for high-rise buildings Multiple safety systems for enhanced protection

4. AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Geyser

The AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 is a compact and efficient geyser that's perfect for smaller spaces or as a secondary hot water source. With a capacity of 6 litres and a power rating of 3000 watts, it can quickly provide hot water for your daily needs making it one of the best geyser in India.

Also making it a top contender for best geyser in India is the Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank, which offers 2X corrosion resistance, ensuring a longer lifespan for the inner tank. The glass-coated heating element prevents scale formation and extends the life of the heating element, contributing to the durability of the geyser.

The express heat function allows for 33% faster heating compared to 2kW water heaters, ensuring you get hot water quickly. This makes it energy-efficient and reduces electricity consumption.

With a 5-star BEE rating, this water heater is highly energy-efficient and suitable for those looking to save on energy costs. The pressure rating of 8 bars means it can be installed in high-rise buildings without any issues.

Specifications of AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Geyser:

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 6 Litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank

Outer Body Material: ABS

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design Smaller capacity; may not be suitable for large families Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank for corrosion resistance Express heat function for quick hot water Energy-efficient with a 5-star BEE rating Suitable for high-rise buildings

5. Havells Magnatron 25 Litre Geyser

The Havells Magnatron 25 Litre geyser is a unique and innovative geyser that stands out in the market. What sets it apart is the absence of a traditional heating element, as it operates using electromagnetic waves for heating water.

This technology not only provides hot water quickly but also reduces heating time by 10 to 12 minutes, resulting in 25% less yearly electricity consumption, making it one of the best geyser in India. Over five years, this can translate to substantial savings.

Another advantage is the enhanced lifespan of the water heater due to the elimination of low heating issues and uniform heating throughout its life. Additionally, the absence of a heating element means there's a lower possibility of water leakage from the bottom service cover.

With a generous capacity of 25 litres, it's suitable for larger households, and its automatic operation ensures optimal bathing temperature with minimal energy usage.

Specifications of Havells Magnatron 25 Litre Geyser:

Capacity: 25 Litres

Material: Plastic

Style: Indoor Installation

Pros Cons Innovative heating technology with no heating element Limited colour options Rapid heating and reduced electricity consumption May require professional installation Generous 25-liter capacity Enhanced lifespan and uniform heating Automatic operation for optimal temperature

6. Havells Otto 15 Litre Geyser

The Havells Otto 15 Litre geyser is a high-performing and energy-efficient appliance that promises to provide you with hot water on demand. Its colour-changing LED indicator is a handy feature, shifting from blue to amber as the water heats to the desired temperature, ensuring you know when your hot water is ready. This makes it one of the best geyser in India

The tank's feroglas coating offers excellent resistance against corrosion, making it ideal for hard water areas and extending the water heater's lifespan. The Incoloy 800 glass-coated heating element ensures superior heating performance even at high temperature settings. Plus, the appliance operates within a wide temperature range (25°C to 75°C) and stops heating once the desired temperature is reached, preventing overheating. This functionality is a sign of one of the best geyser in India.

With CFC-free high-density PUF insulation, the Havells Otto minimizes heat loss, contributing to energy efficiency. Its Whirl Flow Technology ensures efficient water heating, and it is water-resistant and splash-proof (IPX 4), making it safe for bathroom installation.

Specifications of Havells Otto 5-Star 15 Litre Geyser

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 9430 Grams

Pros Cons Energy-efficient No mention of warranty Corrosion-resistant feroglas coating Wide temperature range CFC-free high-density PUF insulation Whirl Flow Technology Water-resistant and splash-proof (IPX 4)

7. V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 15 Litre

The V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser is a feature-rich 15-litre storage water heater with a 5-star BEE rating for exceptional energy efficiency. It comes equipped with advanced multi-layered safety features, making it a safe choice for your home.

This one of the best geyser in India boasts anti-corrosive properties, thanks to its vitreous enamel coating, and is suitable for areas with hard water. The Incoloy 800 heating element ensures reliable and efficient performance, while the extra-thick magnesium anode provides added protection.

Safety is a top priority with this geyser, featuring a built-in safe shock module, advanced thermostat, thermal cut-out mechanism, and a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve to prevent excessive pressure build-up.

The V-Guard Victo Plus DG also offers hygienic and pungent-free water with its multi-layer protection against corrosion and scaling. It's designed for convenience with a stylish digital display and temperature control knob making it one of the best geyser in India.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 15 Litre

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: Not specified

Pros Cons Exceptional energy efficiency (5-star rating) No mention of weight Anti-corrosive vitreous enamel coating Advanced safety features Hygienic and pungent-free water Suitable for high-rise buildings Stylish digital display

8. Omega's IYCA 15L Geyser

Omega's IYCA 15L Geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient appliance designed to provide you with a steady supply of hot water. It comes with several notable features to enhance its functionality.

This geyser, being one of the best geyser in India, boasts an IPX4 waterproof body, ensuring safety and durability. Its high-grade plastic body is shock-proof, adding to its safety credentials. The 5-star rating speaks to its energy efficiency, helping you save on electricity bills.

The glassline-coated heating element ensures efficient heating, while the magnesium anode rod enhances the tank's lifespan by protecting it from corrosion. The multifunction valve adds an extra layer of safety, and the customized temperature setting allows you to choose the water temperature according to your preference.

Specifications of Omega's IYCA 15L 5 Star Rated Glass Line Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Electric

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: Not specified

Pros Cons Waterproof and shock-proof body Capacity can be low for large families Energy-efficient (5-star rating) Glassline-coated heating element Magnesium anode rod for tank protection Customised temperature setting Multifunction valve Moulded 3-pin plug

Best 3 features of best geyser in India

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15L Child Safety Mode 5 Star BEE Rating Swirl Flow Technology Faber Cyrus 15L Whirl technology for quick heating High-pressure compatibility Multi-safety system with ABS Body Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Glassline Inner Tank Titanium Armour Technology Temperature Control AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 6L Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank Glass-Coated Heating Element Express Heat for faster heating Havells Magnatron 25L Reduction in heating time Energy-efficient electromagnetc waves heating No heating element with no scaling Havells Otto 5 Star 15L LED indicator with color-changing feature Feroglas tank coating for corrosion resistance Incoloy 800 glass coated heating element V-Guard Victo Plus DG 15L Advanced multi-layered safety features Stylish digital display with temperature control Suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump Omega's IYCA 15L 5 Star Rated Glass Line 15L IPX4 waterproof body PUF insulation for heat retention Customized temperature setting

Best value for money

Among the options, the Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15L stands out as the best value for money. It offers essential features like child safety mode, a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency, and swirl flow technology for efficient heating. With a reasonable price point, it provides reliable performance and safety without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre Geyser emerges as the best overall product. It combines a range of features such as a Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, glass-coated heating element, and express heat for faster heating. These features ensure durability, energy efficiency, and quick hot water supply, making it a top choice for households.

How to find the best geyser in India?

To find the best geyser in India, consider several factors. Firstly, assess your hot water needs based on family size and usage patterns. Look for a geyser with the right capacity to meet these needs.

Secondly, focus on energy efficiency. Opt for geysers with higher BEE star ratings, as they consume less electricity and are more eco-friendly.

Thirdly, consider safety features, such as multi-function safety valves and thermostat controls, to prevent overheating and accidents.

Lastly, evaluate the warranty and after-sales service offered by the manufacturer, as it reflects their confidence in the product's quality.

To choose from the list provided, AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 and Bajaj Compagno offer excellent value, combining performance and affordability.

FAQs

Question : How does a glass-coated heating element benefit a geyser?

Ans : A glass-coated heating element prevents scale formation, extending the heating element's life and ensuring efficient heating.

Question : What is the significance of a 5-star BEE rating?

Ans : A 5-star BEE rating indicates high energy efficiency, which reduces electricity consumption and lowers your energy bills.

Question : Why is it important to have a multi-function safety valve in a geyser?

Ans : A multi-function safety valve helps prevent excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow, enhancing safety.

Question : Can I use geysers in high-rise buildings with low water pressure?

Ans : Geysers like V-Guard Victo Plus DG are suitable for high-rise buildings as they can withstand up to 8 bars of pressure.

Question : How does whirl technology benefit geysers?

Ans : Whirl technology circulates water efficiently, saving energy and reducing heating time, ensuring quick access to hot water.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!