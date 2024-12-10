Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 10 2024 14:24:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.70 0.60%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.80 0.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 798.80 -0.01%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,281.05 -1.09%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,572.00 -1.87%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Searching for the perfect room heater? Grab the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus at a great deal on Amazon
BackBack

Searching for the perfect room heater? Grab the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus at a great deal on Amazon

Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Get the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater on Amazon at just Rs.11,449/- after a discount of 33%. Now you can warm up your home without breaking the bank!

Don’t miss out on a great deal to warm up your home this winterPremium
Don’t miss out on a great deal to warm up your home this winter

Looking for a cosy winter solution without spending a fortune? The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater is now available on Amazon for just 11,449, slashing a massive 33% off its original price! Known for its efficient heating and durability, this model is perfect for keeping your home warm during chilly days. With this unbeatable deal, you can enjoy premium comfort without stretching your budget.

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer, upgrade your winter essentials today and experience warmth like never before! Whether it’s for your living room or bedroom, this deal combines quality, affordability, and top-notch performance, making it the ultimate steal for the season. Grab it now before the offer runs out!

1. Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins|3-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black

Specifications of the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater

FeatureDetails
BrandBajaj
Special FeaturesEasy Breathing* for oxygen level sustenance, DuraProtek™ Anti-Leak Fins
ColourBlack
Form FactorPedestal
UsageIndoor
Power SourceCorded Electric
Heating MethodConvection
Heat Output2900 Watts
Heat Settings3 Levels: 1000W, 1500W, 2500W
Weight17,500 grams
DesignContemporary styling with international aesthetics
Safety FeaturesQuadra Safety: Adjustable thermostat, manual & auto-thermal cut-out, tilt switch
Additional Features400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, Longevity with DuraProtek Anti-Leak Fins
Warranty3 Years by Bajaj

Why choose the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater?

The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W heater is perfect for keeping your home warm and cosy. It offers powerful heating with three settings, advanced safety features, and a durable design. With a stylish look, energy-efficient performance, and a 3-year warranty, it’s a smart and reliable choice.

  • Offers powerful heating with three adjustable settings.
  • Features Quadra Safety for enhanced protection.
  • DuraProtek™ Anti-Leak Fins ensure durability.
  • Includes a 400W PTC fan for faster warmth.
  • Backed by a 3-year warranty.

What are customers saying about Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater?

Customers appreciate the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus for its effective heating, comfort, and value. They highlight its ability to make rooms cosy in 30–40 minutes and praise its ease of use and stylish design. Some, however, have mixed opinions about its noise level, heating consistency, and safety features.

Pros and cons of the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater

ProsCons
Effective heating with three adjustable settings.Mixed reviews on noise levels.
Quadra safety features for enhanced protection.Heating consistency can vary for some users.
Durable design with DuraProtek™ Anti-Leak Fins.Heavier and less portable compared to other models.
Includes 400W PTC ceramic fan for faster warmth.May require proper placement for optimal performance.
A 3-year warranty ensures peace of mind.The initial cost may be higher than basic models.

Should you buy the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater?

Yes. The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus is a reliable choice for effective and safe heating. With its advanced safety features, durable design, and efficient performance, it suits medium to large spaces. While slightly heavy, its powerful heating and 3-year warranty make it a worthwhile investment for cosy winters.

More Bajaj room heaters for you:

Similar articles for you

Ambrane Solar 10K power bank review: A game-changer with sustainable charging and unique capabilities

MacBook Air M1 laptop price drops on Amazon: Experience top-tier performance today with this powerful laptop

Cold wave essentials: Must have gadgets to stay warm and cosy including heaters, geysers, and more

Did you know that cold weather affects your gadgets? Tips to keep your electronics safe

FAQs

Question : What is the most energy-efficient room heater?

Ans : Oil-filled heaters are among the most energy-efficient, retaining heat longer and consuming less electricity over time.

Question : Are room heaters safe for children?

Ans : Models with safety features like tilt-over protection, cool-touch exteriors, and auto shut-off are safer for homes with children.

Question : How do I choose the right size heater?

Ans : Select a heater based on your room size. Compact heaters suit small spaces, while larger models work better for medium to large rooms.

Question : Do room heaters cause dry air?

Ans : Yes, many heaters reduce humidity. Oil-filled and ceramic heaters are better options as they maintain moisture levels.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha Ravi Khandelwal
With over a decade of experience in content management and creation, my enthusiasm for cooking, baking, and the latest tech drives my ability to provide detailed insights into kitchen and home appliances. Years spent in content development, marketing, and social media have refined my skills, enabling me to deliver practical advice and engaging content. While my main focus is on writing about home appliances and gadgets, my background in design allows me to offer valuable insights into various lifestyle categories like furniture and fashion as well. Outside of work, I enjoy reading, stargazing, and travelling.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 Dec 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue