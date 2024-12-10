Get the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater on Amazon at just Rs.11,449/- after a discount of 33%. Now you can warm up your home without breaking the bank!

Looking for a cosy winter solution without spending a fortune? The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater is now available on Amazon for just ₹11,449, slashing a massive 33% off its original price! Known for its efficient heating and durability, this model is perfect for keeping your home warm during chilly days. With this unbeatable deal, you can enjoy premium comfort without stretching your budget.

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer, upgrade your winter essentials today and experience warmth like never before! Whether it’s for your living room or bedroom, this deal combines quality, affordability, and top-notch performance, making it the ultimate steal for the season. Grab it now before the offer runs out!

Specifications of the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater

Feature Details Brand Bajaj Special Features Easy Breathing* for oxygen level sustenance, DuraProtek™ Anti-Leak Fins Colour Black Form Factor Pedestal Usage Indoor Power Source Corded Electric Heating Method Convection Heat Output 2900 Watts Heat Settings 3 Levels: 1000W, 1500W, 2500W Weight 17,500 grams Design Contemporary styling with international aesthetics Safety Features Quadra Safety: Adjustable thermostat, manual & auto-thermal cut-out, tilt switch Additional Features 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, Longevity with DuraProtek Anti-Leak Fins Warranty 3 Years by Bajaj

Why choose the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater? The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W heater is perfect for keeping your home warm and cosy. It offers powerful heating with three settings, advanced safety features, and a durable design. With a stylish look, energy-efficient performance, and a 3-year warranty, it’s a smart and reliable choice.

Offers powerful heating with three adjustable settings.

Features Quadra Safety for enhanced protection.

DuraProtek™ Anti-Leak Fins ensure durability.

Includes a 400W PTC fan for faster warmth.

Backed by a 3-year warranty. What are customers saying about Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater? Customers appreciate the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus for its effective heating, comfort, and value. They highlight its ability to make rooms cosy in 30–40 minutes and praise its ease of use and stylish design. Some, however, have mixed opinions about its noise level, heating consistency, and safety features.

Pros and cons of the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater

Pros Cons Effective heating with three adjustable settings. Mixed reviews on noise levels. Quadra safety features for enhanced protection. Heating consistency can vary for some users. Durable design with DuraProtek™ Anti-Leak Fins. Heavier and less portable compared to other models. Includes 400W PTC ceramic fan for faster warmth. May require proper placement for optimal performance. A 3-year warranty ensures peace of mind. The initial cost may be higher than basic models.

Should you buy the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W oil-filled room heater? Yes. The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus is a reliable choice for effective and safe heating. With its advanced safety features, durable design, and efficient performance, it suits medium to large spaces. While slightly heavy, its powerful heating and 3-year warranty make it a worthwhile investment for cosy winters.

More Bajaj room heaters for you:

Similar articles for you Ambrane Solar 10K power bank review: A game-changer with sustainable charging and unique capabilities

FAQs Question : What is the most energy-efficient room heater? Ans : Oil-filled heaters are among the most energy-efficient, retaining heat longer and consuming less electricity over time. Question : Are room heaters safe for children? Ans : Models with safety features like tilt-over protection, cool-touch exteriors, and auto shut-off are safer for homes with children. Question : How do I choose the right size heater? Ans : Select a heater based on your room size. Compact heaters suit small spaces, while larger models work better for medium to large rooms. Question : Do room heaters cause dry air? Ans : Yes, many heaters reduce humidity. Oil-filled and ceramic heaters are better options as they maintain moisture levels.