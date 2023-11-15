Searching smart TV from renowned brands? Here are top 10 options to choose from

A smart TV is an excellent investment to enhance your viewing experience, and what better way to do it than get one from a renowned brand. Check out the list of top 10 picks that will help you make a better decision.

The quest for the perfect smart TV is more relevant now than ever. As technology advances, so do the features and capabilities of these modern marvels, offering viewers an immersive and intelligent visual experience. If you find yourself navigating the vast sea of options, searching for a smart TV from reputable brands, you're in the right place.

Our curated list of the top 10 smart TVs is designed to simplify your decision-making process. Renowned brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, etc. have not only established credibility but have also consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation. From stunning 4K displays to seamless streaming capabilities, these smart TVs promise to transform your living room into a cinematic haven.

This article will delve into the key features that set each smart TV apart, ensuring you find the perfect match for your preferences. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast seeking low input lag, a cinephile craving vibrant colours and crisp resolution, or someone who values a seamless smart platform, our list covers a diverse array of options.

We explore offerings from industry giants like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more, unravelling the unique attributes that make each TV a standout choice. From cutting-edge OLED technology to QLED brilliance, our selection encompasses the pinnacle of visual excellence.

Embark on a journey through the latest advancements in display technology, sound engineering, and smart functionalities. Discover which smart TV aligns with your entertainment needs, be it for streaming the latest content, engaging in immersive gaming experiences, or enjoying a cinematic escape within the comfort of your home.

Join us as we navigate the world of smart TVs, providing you with insights and recommendations to elevate your viewing experience. Whether you're a tech aficionado or a casual viewer, our top 10 picks cater to a spectrum of preferences, ensuring that your next smart TV is not just a purchase but an investment in unparalleled entertainment.

1. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV The LG 32-inch Smart LED TV offers a delightful viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. Its webOS Smart TV functionality provides seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The slim LED design ensures a sleek appearance, and the inclusion of DTS Virtual:X technology enhances the audio quality. With multiple connectivity options, including 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, this TV caters to various entertainment needs. LG's Active HDR and Slim LED backlight contribute to a vivid and immersive visual experience, making it an excellent choice for compact spaces.

Specifications of LG 32LM563BPTC: Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound Output: 10 Watts Output | 2 Speakers | DTS Virtual:X

Smart TV Features: Web OS Smart TV | Wi-Fi | Home Dashboard | Screen Mirroring

Pros Cons HD Ready resolution for crisp images Limited screen size for larger living spaces WebOS Smart TV for easy navigation Limited HDMI and USB ports

2. X Electron 108 cm (43 inch) 4K Smart Android LED TV with Cloud Feature and Soundbar The X Electron 43-inch 4K Smart Android LED TV offers a cinematic viewing experience with its 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. The inclusion of a soundbar enhances audio quality, providing an immersive entertainment setup. This smart TV supports popular applications like Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Liv, ensuring a wide range of content choices. With three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and wireless connectivity options, it offers versatile connectivity. The frameless design and HRDD Technology contribute to a sleek and visually pleasing appearance, making it an excellent addition to any modern living space.

Specifications of X Electron 43XETV: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, WiFi, LAN (Ethernet)

Sound Output: 24 Watts Output | In-built Soundbar Speakers

Smart TV Features: Android OS | HDR-10 | Frameless Design | Supported Applications: Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, YouTube, etc.

Pros Cons 4K resolution for stunning visual clarity Soundbar may not replace dedicated audio systems Multiple connectivity options Limited information on HDR technology support

3. VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Series Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV The VW 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV from the Linux Series boasts a frameless design, adding a touch of sophistication to your entertainment setup. With a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant visuals with smooth transitions. The Quad-core processor and Linux OS ensure seamless performance, supporting apps like Prime Video, YouTube, and more. The Miracast feature enhances connectivity, allowing easy screen mirroring. The A+ Grade Panel, IPE Technology, and True Colour reproduction contribute to an impressive viewing experience.

Specifications of VW VW43S1: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Wifi, LAN (Ethernet), 1 Optical Output

Sound: 20 Watts Output | Stereo Surround Sound with Box Speakers | 5 Sound Modes

Smart TV Features: Miracast, Quad-core processor, Linux OS | Supported Apps: Prime Video, YouTube, Sony Liv, Plex, Eros Now, etc.

Pros Cons Frameless design for a modern look Limited information on HDR or advanced features Quad-core processor for smooth performance No mention of additional display technologies

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Sony's Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Google TV integration is a powerhouse of entertainment. Boasting a 4K resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals with lifelike detail. The inclusion of Google TV brings a seamless content discovery experience, integrating various streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. With a 178-degree wide viewing angle and Dolby Audio support, the TV ensures an immersive audiovisual experience. The X1 4K Processor and 4K HDR further enhance picture quality, making it a top choice for cinephiles.

Specifications of Sony KD-55X74K: Screen Size: 55 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output | Open Baffle Speaker | Dolby Audio | Clear Phase

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Search, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp visuals Relatively higher price point Google TV integration for easy content discovery

5. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Samsung's 43-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a blend of elegance and cutting-edge technology. The 4K resolution and 50 Hz refresh rate ensure stunning visuals, and the Crystal Processor 4K enhances colour and clarity. With Smart TV features like Screen Mirroring, Universal Guide, and AI Speaker, it offers a versatile and user-friendly experience. The TV's 4K Ultra HD Smart Panel, HDR 10+, and Mega Contrast provide a cinematic viewing experience. It's a smart choice for those seeking a feature-packed and visually impressive television.

Specifications of Samsung UA43CUE60AKLXL: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 20W Output, Dolby Audio, Adaptive Sound, Dual Audio Support (Bluetooth)

Smart TV Features: Screen Mirroring, Universal Guide, AI Speaker, SmartThings, Web Browser

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Smart Panel for vivid visuals Slightly lower refresh rate (50 Hz) AI Speaker for enhanced smart functionality

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on TV deals, hurry! 6. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV TCL's 40-inch Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV is a sleek and feature-rich option for entertainment enthusiasts. The Full HD resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Audio ensure a high-quality audiovisual experience. The TV is powered by Android TV, providing access to a wide range of apps, and features like Google Assistant for convenient voice control. With a bezel-less design, Dolby Audio, and a variety of pre-installed apps, TCL offers a compelling package for those seeking a modern and immersive TV experience.

Specifications of TCL 40S5400A: Screen Size: 40 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, Headphone output

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio MS 12 Y

Smart TV Features: Android TV, In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for a modern look Limited HDMI and USB ports Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience

7. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV Acer's 40-inch Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV is a feature-packed entertainment hub. The Full HD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate delivers crisp visuals, complemented by 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio for an immersive audio experience. Powered by Google TV, it offers content recommendations, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in. With 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage, this TV ensures smooth performance and ample space for apps. The two-way Bluetooth, Blue Light Reduction, and HDR10 support add to its versatility, making it an excellent choice for a smart TV.

Specifications of Acer AR40GR2841FDFL: Screen Size: 40 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, 2 Way Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wi-Fi

Sound: 30 Watts Sound Output, Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Content Recommendations, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Voice-enabled Smart Remote

Pros Cons Google TV for a seamless smart TV experience Might not support all applications 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio Two-way Bluetooth for versatile connectivity

Also read: Exclusive Amazon Sale: Enjoy up to 63% off on smart TVs 8. MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV MI's 40-inch 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV is a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option. With a Full HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it provides a clear and smooth viewing experience. The TV runs on Android TV 11 and PatchWall, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps. Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X enhance the audio quality. The TV supports Chromecast, allowing easy streaming from mobile devices. With its mix of affordability and smart features, the MI 5A Series is a solid choice for those looking for a reliable smart TV.

Specifications of MI Xiaomi TV 5A 40: Screen Size: 40 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X

Smart TV Features: Android TV 11, PatchWall, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant, 5000+ apps from Play Store

Pros Cons Affordable pricing for a 40-inch smart TV Might not support all third party apps Dual Band Wi-Fi for improved connectivity Sound quality can be better

9. Kodak 60 cm (24 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV Kodak's 24-inch Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a compact yet feature-packed viewing experience. With a resolution of 720p and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it's suitable for small spaces or as a secondary TV. The TV runs on Linux OS, providing a smooth and responsive interface. With built-in Wi-Fi and Miracast, streaming content is convenient. The high brightness display and surround sound audio enhance the overall entertainment experience. For those seeking a smart TV with essential features in a smaller size, Kodak's Special Edition Series fits the bill.

Specifications of Kodak 24SE5002: Screen Size: 24 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Built-in Wi-Fi

Sound: 20 watts Output, Surround Sound

Smart TV Features: Linux OS, In-Built WiFi, Miracast, 512 MB RAM, 4 GB ROM

Pros Cons Compact size suitable for smaller spaces Limited resolution for a smart TV Linux OS provides a stable and responsive interface Limited RAM and ROM capacity High brightness display for better visibility in bright rooms

10. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV The OnePlus Y Series 43-inch Smart Android LED TV delivers a premium viewing experience with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus, known for its quality in technology, extends its expertise to the TV segment. The bezel-less design and Dolby Atmos decoding enhance the visual and audio experience. With features like Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, and compatibility with popular streaming apps, it integrates seamlessly into your smart home setup. The inclusion of multiple HDMI and USB ports ensures versatile connectivity, making it a comprehensive choice for those seeking both performance and style.

Specifications of OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display Technology: LED

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Decoding

Smart TV Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning visuals Relatively smaller screen for a 4K TV Bezel-less design adds a modern and sleek look Dolby Atmos decoding for immersive audio experience

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Web OS Smart TV Wi-Fi Active HDR, Slim LED backlight X Electron 108 cm (43 inch) 4K Smart Android LED TV with Cloud Feature and Soundbar 4K Resolution HRDD Technology, Eco Vision In-built Soundbar Speakers, Android OS VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Series Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV Miracast, Quad core processor, Linux OS A+ Grade Panel, IPE Technology Frameless Design, 20 Watts Output Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD, X1 4K Processor Dolby Audio, Clear Phase Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Crystal Processor 4K, Pur Color HDR 10+, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming SmartThings, Smart Hub, Wireless DeX TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Android TV, Dolby Audio MS 12 Y A+ Grade Panel, AI Picture Engine 2.0 HDR 10, Micro Dimming, Bezel-Less Design Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV Google TV, 30W High Fidelity Speakers HDR10, Dual Band Wi-Fi Full HD, Super Brightness, Blue Light Reduction MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Android TV 11, PatchWall Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual: X 300+ Free Live Channels, Quad core Cortex A55 Kodak 60 cm (24 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV Linux OS, Miracast Durable A+ Grade DLED panel, Ultra bright screen Surround Sound, High Contrast, Wide Color Gamut OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Atmos Decoding Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem Bezel-less Design, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Best value for money Among the featured smart TVs, the X Electron 43-inch 4K Smart Android LED TV stands out as an excellent value-for-money choice. It combines a high-resolution display, innovative features like HRDD Technology and Eco Vision, and an in-built soundbar for an immersive entertainment experience, all at a competitive price point.

Best overall product The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV emerges as the best overall product. With a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology, including the X1 4K Processor, Dolby Audio, and Google TV features, it delivers exceptional picture and audio quality. The integration of Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and a wide range of supported apps makes it a versatile and user-friendly option, catering to both tech enthusiasts and casual users.

How to find the right smart TV? Finding the right smart TV involves considering several factors. Start by determining the screen size based on your room and viewing distance. Check the resolution, with 4K being ideal for larger screens. Assess the smart features, such as the operating system, app compatibility, and voice control options. Consider connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports. Evaluate audio quality and additional features like HDR support. Finally, read user reviews for real-world insights. Brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG are known for quality. Don't forget to compare prices to ensure the best value for your budget.

FAQs Question : Do all smart TVs have voice control? Ans : No, not all smart TVs have voice control. It depends on the brand and model. Check the product specifications for this feature. Question : Can I install additional apps on my smart TV? Ans : Yes, most smart TVs allow you to download and install additional apps from their app store. Question : Are all smart TVs compatible with streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video? Ans : Most smart TVs support popular streaming services, but it's advisable to check the list of supported apps before purchasing. Question : How important is the refresh rate for a smart TV? Ans : The refresh rate is crucial for smooth motion on the screen, especially for gaming and fast-paced content. Higher refresh rates, like 60 Hz or 120 Hz, offer better performance. Question : Can I connect my smart TV to external speakers or sound systems? Ans : Yes, most smart TVs come with audio output options, such as HDMI ARC or optical ports, allowing you to connect them to external speakers or sound systems for an enhanced audio experience.

