The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) on Monday advised consumers not to buy AI-powered camera glasses, warning that the devices pose serious privacy and safety risks. The alert follows growing concerns about people being recorded in public without their knowledge or consent.

In a statement published on its website, the regulator said using internet-connected smart glasses to record people in public is “almost always prohibited”. The authority stopped short of calling for a total ban but warned that the devices may be used for covert surveillance and may pose risks to both users and bystanders.

Concerns grow over covert recording with AI camera glasses Critics say wearable devices can record video and take photos without clearly alerting people nearby. Some have labelled them ‘pervert glasses’ following reports that they were used to secretly film people, particularly women, without their consent.

Many smart glasses include indicator lights to show others when recording is taking place. However, privacy advocates argue that these signals are often too subtle for bystanders to notice. The concerns have also led prompted developers to create smartphone apps designed to detect nearby smart glasses.

Dutch authority flags AI errors and safety risks In addition to privacy concerns, the Dutch regulator said that there are issues with the accuracy and reliability of the AI capabilities in these types of devices.

In one of its tests, the pair of smart glasses were said to give dating tips to an adult who fixated on a minor. In one case, the glasses misread information that was printed on a medicine label.

The authority also discovered that the device had simulated an ambulance call, but no actual call was placed. These incidents highlighted concerns about people using information created by AI in potentially dangerous situations.

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Norway weighs restrictions on camera-enabled glasses The Netherlands is not the only European nation that is raising concerns about AI-powered camera wearables. In September 2026, the Norwegian government reportedly considered a ban on camera-enabled smart glasses due to privacy concerns.