The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) on Monday advised consumers not to buy AI-powered camera glasses, warning that the devices pose serious privacy and safety risks. The alert follows growing concerns about people being recorded in public without their knowledge or consent.

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In a statement published on its website, the regulator said using internet-connected smart glasses to record people in public is “almost always prohibited”. The authority stopped short of calling for a total ban but warned that the devices may be used for covert surveillance and may pose risks to both users and bystanders.

Concerns grow over covert recording with AI camera glasses Critics say wearable devices can record video and take photos without clearly alerting people nearby. Some have labelled them ‘pervert glasses’ following reports that they were used to secretly film people, particularly women, without their consent.

Many smart glasses include indicator lights to show others when recording is taking place. However, privacy advocates argue that these signals are often too subtle for bystanders to notice. The concerns have also led prompted developers to create smartphone apps designed to detect nearby smart glasses.

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Dutch authority flags AI errors and safety risks In addition to privacy concerns, the Dutch regulator said that there are issues with the accuracy and reliability of the AI capabilities in these types of devices.

In one of its tests, the pair of smart glasses were said to give dating tips to an adult who fixated on a minor. In one case, the glasses misread information that was printed on a medicine label.

The authority also discovered that the device had simulated an ambulance call, but no actual call was placed. These incidents highlighted concerns about people using information created by AI in potentially dangerous situations.

Also Read | Meta AI chief warns superintelligence is coming; AI could soon surpass human

Norway weighs restrictions on camera-enabled glasses The Netherlands is not the only European nation that is raising concerns about AI-powered camera wearables. In September 2026, the Norwegian government reportedly considered a ban on camera-enabled smart glasses due to privacy concerns.

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The shift towards AI-enabled wearables has sparked growing interest in regulating these devices, particularly regarding how they gather, manipulate and transmit personal data. The new warning from the Netherlands comes as part of a growing call for manufacturers to take steps towards privacy protection and to publicise their recording activity to those around them.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.