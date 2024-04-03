Looking to enhance your home's security and convenience? Google smart locks might just be the solution you're looking for. These innovative devices blend cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features, offering a seamless way to protect and manage access to your home. In this buying guide, we'll explore the best Google smart locks on the market, highlighting key features, value for money, and the overall best product to help you make an informed decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google smart locks leverage advanced encryption and authentication methods to ensure that only authorized individuals can enter your home. With features like remote access and activity logs, you can monitor and control your locks from anywhere, giving you peace of mind when you're away. Additionally, integration with Google Assistant allows for convenient voice control, adding a new level of ease to your daily routine.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your home's security or simply want a more convenient way to manage access, Google smart locks offer a range of options to suit your needs. Join us as we explore the best Google smart locks available, helping you choose the perfect one for your home.

1. August Home 4th Gen Smart Lock

Upgrade your deadbolt to a smarter, more secure and more convenient option with the August Home 4th Gen Smart Lock. This smart lock fits inside your door while keeping the existing lock unchanged. Easily grant access to your home via the August app, eliminating the need for key copying or hiding keys under the doormat. Installation is a breeze, taking about 10 minutes, and it works seamlessly with your smart home devices. With features like Auto-Unlock, Auto-Lock, and DoorSense, your home stays secure. Compatible with popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google assistant, this smart lock is a top choice for modern homes.

Specifications of August Home 4th Gen Smart Lock

Brand: August Home

Special Feature: Wi-Fi, No Hub Needed, Biometric Verification

Lock Type: Biometric, Deadbolt, Smart Lock

Dimensions: 7.1 x 7.1 x 7 Centimeters

Material: Metal

Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, etc.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Upgrade existing deadbolt It may not fit all door locks Easy installation

2. QUBO Smart Door Lock

The QUBO Smart Door Lock from Hero Group offers a convenient and secure way to access your home. With 5-way unlocking, including fingerprint, pin code, RFID access card, Bluetooth mobile app, and mechanical key, you have multiple options for entry. You can register up to 50 fingerprints and receive 2 RFID access cards. The lock also features two-layer authentication for added security, low battery alerts, and a wrong password sound after 5 unsuccessful attempts. However, it is important to note that the lock is suitable for doors with a thickness of 3.5 cm and above, and is ideal for wooden doors only.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock

Brand: Qubo

Special Feature: Fingerprint, Pincode Unlock, Unlock From Mobile App, Card Reader, Alarm, Child Lock, Rechargeable, Fob Unlock, OTP Access, Key Unlock, Durable

Lock Type: Biometric, Keypad, RFID Lock

Dimensions: 34.4 x 2.4 x 16.9 Centimeters

Material: Aluminium

Battery: 8 AA battery slots, lasts 6-8 months with 8 AA batteries

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-way unlocking for convenience Not suitable for entrances with double doors Register up to 50 fingerprints Ideal for wooden doors only

3. QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential

The QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group offers convenient and secure access to your home. With 5-way unlocking including fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, Bluetooth mobile app, and mechanical key, it ensures easy entry. You can register up to 50 fingerprints and get 2 RFID access cards. The lock also features activity logs via the Qubo mobile app, OTP access sharing, and wrong password sound alerts. It is easy to install and comes with stainless steel bolts for added security. However, it is suitable only for wooden doors with a thickness of 3.2 cm and above.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential

Brand: Qubo

Special Feature: Easy to install

Lock Type: Key Lock

Dimensions: 24.5 x 15 x 5.8 Centimeters

Material: Alloy Steel, Aluminium

Battery: 4 AA battery slots, lasts up to 3-6 months

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-way unlocking for convenient access Suitable only for wooden doors Register up to 50 fingerprints Not suitable for entrances with double doors

Also read: Best yale door locks to secure your home with our top 5 picks

4. QUBO Smart Rim Lock Ultra

The QUBO Smart Rim Lock Ultra offers advanced security features and 3-way access including a PIN code, RFID access card and Bluetooth mobile app. It enables remote access sharing via OTP and features automatic locking for convenience. The lock is made of high-strength alloy and comes with four RFID access cards. It provides activity logs through the Qubo mobile app and allows sharing of access via WhatsApp, SMS, or email. The lock offers two-layer authentication for added security and voice guidance for convenience. It is compatible with wooden doors of 30mm to 50mm thickness.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Rim Lock Ultra

Brand: Qubo

Special Feature: Passcode Unlock, Auto-Lock

Lock Type: Combination Lock, Pin Tumbler

Dimensions: 7.1 x 9 x 17.2 Centimeters (LxWxH)

Material: Alloy

Compatibility: Compatible with wooden doors of 30mm to 50mm thickness

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-way access for enhanced security Requires compatible door Remote access sharing via OTP Limited to wooden doors

5. Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock

The Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock offers advanced security features with multiple ways to unlock, including fingerprints, PINs, access cards, the Atomberg Home App, and mechanical keys. It provides remote OTP access for guest entry and ensures total home and data security with 5 high-quality stainless steel bolts, snoop protection, and manual deadbolt. The lock comes with a 2-year warranty and is designed for wooden doors with a thickness between 35mm to 65mm, with certain requirements for safety doors. It also offers emergency power backup and different PINs for different roles, providing complete control over home access.

Specifications of Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock

Brand: Atomberg

Special Feature: Fingerprint Unlock

Lock Type: Smart Door Lock

Item Dimensions: 73.8 x 2.4 x 3.5 Centimeters

Material: Aluminium

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple ways to unlock Not suitable for double doors Remote OTP access for guest entry

6. Zowill Smart Door Lock

The Zowill Smart Door Lock offers keyless entry with Bluetooth and app control, providing convenient and secure access to your home. It features 5-in-1 access methods, including app control, fobs, password, key, and thumb turn. With the Zowill gateway G2 (sold separately), you can remotely control and monitor the lock, as well as integrate it with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. The lock offers advanced security features such as anti-peep password design and customizable auto-lock time. It is weatherproof and ANSI Grade 3 certified, ensuring durability and security for your home.

Specifications of Zowill Smart Door Lock

Brand: Zowill

Special Feature: Keyless

Lock Type: Key Lock

Dimensions: 18.8 x 14.5 x 8.9 Centimeters

Material: Zinc

Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient keyless entry Gateway G2 required for remote access Secure 5-in-1 access methods Separate purchase for full features

7. COOLOUS Smart Door Lock

The COOLOUS Smart Door Lock offers keyless entry and smart control for your home. With its Wi-Fi gateway, you can remotely control the lock via the app and integrate it with Alexa or Google Home for voice commands. Grant temporary access to guests or visitors easily and revoke it when needed. The lock supports multiple access methods, including smartphones, keypads and mechanical keys, providing flexibility and convenience. Installation is straightforward, making it a great DIY option for most standard residential wooden doors.

Specifications of COOLOUS Smart Door Lock

Colour: With Gateway

Brand: COOLOUS

Special Feature: Voice Control

Lock Type: Biometric, Key Lock, Keypad

Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Keyless entry and remote control Requires Wi-Fi gateway for remote access Multiple access methods May not fit all door thicknesses

Top 3 features

Product Name Lock Type Compatibility Features August Home 4th Gen Smart Lock Biometric, Deadbolt, Smart Lock Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, etc. Upgrade existing deadbolt, Easy installation QUBO Smart Door Lock Biometric, Keypad, RFID Lock Alexa, Google Assistant 5-way unlocking for convenience, Register up to 50 fingerprints QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential Key Lock Alexa, Google Assistant 5-way unlocking for convenient access, Register up to 50 fingerprints QUBO Smart Rim Lock Ultra Combination Lock, Pin Tumbler Alexa, Google Assistant 3-way access for enhanced security, Remote access sharing via OTP Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock Smart Door Lock Alexa, Google Assistant Multiple ways to unlock, Remote OTP access for guest entry Zowill Smart Door Lock Key Lock Alexa, Google Assistant Convenient keyless entry, Secure 5-in-1 access methods COOLOUS Smart Door Lock Biometric, Key Lock, Keypad Alexa, Google Assistant Keyless entry and remote control, Multiple access methods

Best value for money The QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential offers the best value for money. It provides convenient access with 5-way unlocking, including fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, Bluetooth mobile app, and mechanical key. It also features activity logs via the Qubo mobile app, OTP access sharing, and wrong password sound alerts. Installation is easy, and the lock comes with stainless steel bolts for added security. However, it is suitable only for wooden doors with a thickness of 3.2 cm and above, making it an affordable yet feature-rich option for smart door security.

Best overall product The August Home 4th Gen Smart Lock stands out as the best overall smart door lock. It offers an easy upgrade to your existing deadbolt, with features like Auto-Unlock, Auto-Lock, and DoorSense for enhanced security. Installation is quick and simple, taking about 10 minutes. The lock is compatible with popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing seamless integration with your smart home devices. With its combination of advanced features and compatibility, the August Home 4th Gen Smart Lock is a top choice for modern homes.

How to find the best Google smart lock? To find the best Google smart lock, consider compatibility with Google Assistant and other smart home devices. Look for features like remote access, multiple access methods, and security certifications. Read reviews and compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for your money. Additionally, check for compatibility with your door type and size to ensure a proper fit. Reading user experiences and expert opinions can also help you make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : Is a Google smart lock compatible with all door types? Ans : Google smart locks are compatible with most standard residential doors. However, it's important to check the specifications of the lock to ensure it fits your door type and size. Question : Can I use a Google smart lock with multiple smartphones? Ans : Yes, most Google smart locks allow you to register multiple smartphones for access. Check the specific model's features to confirm. Question : Do Google smart locks require a monthly subscription? Ans : Generally, Google smart locks do not require a monthly subscription. However, some advanced features or integrations may require a subscription to a smart home service. Question : How secure are Google smart locks? Ans : Google smart locks offer advanced security features such as encryption, two-factor authentication, and remote monitoring. However, it's important to follow best practices for securing your smart home devices. Question : Can I install a Google smart lock myself? Ans : Yes, most Google smart locks are designed for easy DIY installation. However, it's recommended to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully for a proper installation.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

