Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus and Sub review: Can this immersive audio setup recreate the IPL match experience at home?

The IPL 2025 season is in full swing, and what better time to test a premium soundbar promising stadium like audio right in your living room? The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus and Subwoofer is a high end audio combo designed to deliver immersive 3D sound, powerful bass, and room filling clarity. But can it truly live up to expectations during the high octane action of the Indian Premier League? Let’s break it down.

When we say the AMBEO Soundbar Plus and Sub comes close to replicating a high end Dolby Atmos 11.1.4 setup, we mean it. While there are subtle differences, especially if you're comparing both systems side by side, most users are unlikely to notice any missing elements. What they will notice is the impressive scale and depth of the sound. And that is where the AMBEO system truly delivers.

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus and Sub come with impressive features and specifications.

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus

Specification Details Sound Technology Dolby Atmos, Immersive 3D Sound Power Output 400 Watts Room Size Compatibility Up to 325 sq ft Subwoofer Configuration Built-in 4 Dual Subwoofers Voice Assistant Alexa Built-in

Sennheiser AMBEO Subwoofer

Specification Details Sound Technology Immersive 3D Surround Sound Bass Frequency Thundering Deep Bass down to 27 Hz Subwoofer Size 8' Subwoofer Amplifier 350W Class D Amplifier Compatibility Compatible with AMBEO Soundbar Family Power Output 350 Watts Design Compact, sleek design for home setups

Design of Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus has a great design that combines elegance with a premium feel.

The price of this Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus is premium, but its design reflects this high end quality. Sennheiser has clearly invested in the design, and it feels very refined. It weighs 6.3 kgs and measures about 12.1 cm in length. The first thing that caught my eye was its sleek, slim profile. While it’s large and heavy, the soundbar has a strong presence in the room, with a clean surface finish and rounded edges that give it a polished look. You can place it below your TV or wall mount it, depending on what suits your setup best.

With the soundbar, you get a remote, and you can wirelessly connect it with the subwoofer via WiFi or Bluetooth, making setup seamless and convenient. Additionally, it offers multiple sound modes to suit different types of content, from movies to music.

Effortless connectivity with neatly arranged ports and a sleek design on the back of the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus.

How does the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus perform with the AMBEO Subwoofer? We started in the main living area, but it was the master bedroom where the AMBEO setup truly blew us away. We tested the setup in different rooms and found that the results depended slightly on the space. In a smaller room with lower ceilings, such as a master bedroom, the AMBEO system performed exceptionally well, creating a fully immersive environment. The built in calibration feature adapted seamlessly to the room’s layout, optimising the output for a more powerful experience.

What impressed us the most was the difference the Subwoofer made. The soundbar alone is strong and clear, but when paired with the Sub, the audio gains depth and punch that truly enhances everything from movie scenes to IPL match moments. For anyone planning to invest in this setup, we highly recommend going for both units together. It is the best way to unlock the full potential of the AMBEO experience. That’s when the AMBEO truly showed us what it’s made of.

How does the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus perform without the AMBEO Subwoofer? Without the subwoofer, the soundbar still delivers solid performance. The dialogue is clear, and the mids and treble are balanced for most content. However, the bass lacks the depth needed for more action packed movies or music with heavy low frequencies. While the soundbar alone is great for casual listening, adding the subwoofer significantly enhances the experience, making it more immersive and rich.

Sound We connected the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus to my LG 55 inch smart 4K TV, and the difference in sound was immediately noticeable. Dialogues in Hindi movies were clear and crisp, and Bollywood tracks had a deep, rich bass that TV speakers simply can't match.

During action packed scenes or IPL matches, the Dolby Atmos feature truly shined. Every cheer, explosion, and subtle background sound filled the room with clarity, even at higher volumes.

Without the soundbar, the TV’s built in audio was just decent, enough for casual viewing. But once we added the AMBEO, it completely changed the experience. If you're someone who cares about immersive sound, this soundbar is a must.

Price/Value The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus is currently priced at ₹99,989, and the Sennheiser AMBEO Sub costs ₹54,989 on Amazon India. These prices reflect the high quality build and performance of both the Soundbar Plus and the Subwoofer.

Is it value for money? Sennheiser has truly outdone itself with the AMBEO series, and the AMBEO Soundbar Plus and Sub are no exception. The combination of these two offers incredible sound quality, with software that maps your space and delivers a superb Dolby experience. It’s a premium investment, but the immersive audio is more than worth it if you're looking for high end sound with simplicity and performance.

Should you buy it? If you’re after an exceptional audio experience, the AMBEO Soundbar Plus and Sub are definitely worth considering. Watching movies, sports like IPL, or listening to music, the sound quality is unparalleled. While the price is on the higher side, the performance justifies it.

However, if you're on a budget, this might not be the right choice for you. There are other mid range soundbars with premium features on Amazon, such as the LG S65TR Home Theatre Soundbar, Zebronics Juke Bar Soundbar, JBL Cinema SB560 Soundbar with Sub, Sony HT-S40R Dolby Audio Soundbar, and many more, available at more affordable prices with great deals.

