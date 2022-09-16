Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphone launched in India: Check price and spec

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphone launched in India: Check price and spec1 min read . 11:50 AM IST
German audio brand Sennheiser has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones. The headphone features an over-the-ear design with features such as active noise cancellation and aptX Adaptive codecs. The all-new Sennheiser headphones will compete with Sony WH-1000XM5 and Apple AirPods Max.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: Price
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless carries a price tag of ₹34,990. It is available on e-commerce site Amazon for purchase in India. The e-tailer is giving a ₹2,000 coupon on the headphones. It can also be purchased from authorized stores along with the company’s official website in the country.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: Specification
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are the company’s most expensive headphones. It sports an over-the-ear design and has a black shade with soft earpads. The headphones are also equipped with touch controls and have automatic on/off and smart pause features. It comes with a 42mm dynamic driver and boasts four microphones that aid in cancelling the noise when listening to music or talking on the phone.
Major highlight of the headphones is the active noise cancellation feature. There is also a transparency mode on the device. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless supports aptX Bluetooth codes. The company has also added a built-in equalizer and different sound modes that users can switch to while listening to music.
The headphones are claimed to have a battery life of up to 60 hours of music playback on a single charge. Users will also get fast charging support with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. It is claimed to deliver up to 6 hours of listening time with 10 minutes of charging.
The headphone features Bluetooth 5.2 and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The headphones’ arms are foldable and can be carried in a carrying case.
