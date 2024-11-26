Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review: Does the premium price tag come with premium sound? We tested it out
We reviewed the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds extensively to see if they fit the requirements of audiophiles. Read our full review to see if they are as good as their headphone counterparts
When it comes to audio quality, Sennheiser has long been synonymous with excellence. With the Momentum True Wireless 4, we had high hopes, expecting a stellar performance that matched the brand’s reputation for superior sound. Over the course of our review, we tested these earbuds across a wide spectrum: from indulging in various music genres, both indoors and outdoors, to watching movies and taking calls. We put the Momentum True Wireless 4 through every imaginable use case, seeking to understand just how well they live up to Sennheiser’s legacy of sound perfection. We have divided the review into 3 parts- sound, features and the app to make it easy for you to see how the earbuds perform in every aspect. Here’s what we found.