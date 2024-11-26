We reviewed the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds extensively to see if they fit the requirements of audiophiles. Read our full review to see if they are as good as their headphone counterparts

When it comes to audio quality, Sennheiser has long been synonymous with excellence. With the Momentum True Wireless 4, we had high hopes, expecting a stellar performance that matched the brand’s reputation for superior sound. Over the course of our review, we tested these earbuds across a wide spectrum: from indulging in various music genres, both indoors and outdoors, to watching movies and taking calls. We put the Momentum True Wireless 4 through every imaginable use case, seeking to understand just how well they live up to Sennheiser’s legacy of sound perfection. We have divided the review into 3 parts- sound, features and the app to make it easy for you to see how the earbuds perform in every aspect. Here’s what we found.

The sound quality of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is truly where these earbuds shine. With their pedigree in high-end audio, Sennheiser has continued to refine and perfect the sound profile for this new model.

Overall Sound Profile

From the very first listen, the sound is immediately striking: clear, detailed, and well-balanced. The earbuds manage to deliver a natural sound signature that doesn’t overly emphasize any one frequency range, making them incredibly versatile across genres. When I tested them with acoustic tracks, I was impressed by the clarity and warmth of the vocals and strings. The soundstage felt expansive and the separation between instruments was crisp, which made the listening experience incredibly engaging.

For pop and electronic music, the bass was deep but not overpowering. Sennheiser’s tuning here strikes a good balance between punchy low-end and detailed mids and highs. While the bass wasn’t as thumping as what you might get from a bass-heavy pair of earbuds, it was precise and enjoyable without muddying the rest of the sound.

Dynamic Sound Range

What really stood out to me was the dynamic range of these earbuds. Listening to orchestral music, I could hear the subtle details of the strings and woodwinds in quieter sections of the composition. The transition into the louder moments, like the brass and percussion sections, was seamless. There was no distortion, even at higher volumes, which speaks volumes about the quality of the drivers used in the Momentum True Wireless 4.

In a test of high-resolution audio files, I found the sound to be noticeably fuller. Thanks to the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 processor and aptX Lossless support, I was able to stream lossless 16-bit/44kHz and even 24-bit/48kHz audio (after a chip update) with clarity that rivalled wired options.

Noise Cancelling & Sound Quality

When Noise Cancelling (ANC) is turned on, the sound quality becomes better. The earbuds have a tendency to cut out a lot of environmental noise, allowing for a deeper focus on the music. For example, when I used them on my commute, the rumble of the metro tracks and chatter from passengers faded into the background. While ANC doesn’t block out all external noise (especially higher frequencies), it still makes a significant difference when it comes to enhancing the listening experience.

However, when switching to Transparency mode, the sound becomes much more open, and I can hear ambient sounds clearly without taking the earbuds out. This mode is perfect when I want to stay aware of my surroundings. It’s a seamless transition between complete isolation and awareness, and the sound quality holds up well in both modes.

Gaming and Low Latency

For a pair of earbuds that aren’t specifically marketed for gaming, I was pleasantly surprised by their performance in this area. With low latency (down to 20ms), I found that the audio synced perfectly with on-screen action during mobile gaming. The stereo effect provided a sense of directionality, helping me to clearly identify where sounds were coming from

While not explicitly designed for gaming, these earbuds performed well for both game audio and voice chat. The dual microphone system ensured that my voice was clear, and the active noise cancellation helped me focus on my game without being distracted by external sounds.

Voice Clarity

For calls, the Momentum True Wireless 4 was average in my opinion. The triple-microphone array ensures that the voice comes through loud and clear. I made several calls while walking in a crowded park, and the AI-powered noise reduction system helped eliminate background chatter while making my voice come through crystal clear. However, I faced a significant challenge while taking calls. The transition is not smooth, and I had to manually switch to the earbuds for calls. Another important point to note is that ANC is not automatically on during calls. The person on the other side will listen to a lot of muffled sounds before you could manually activate ANC.

FEATURES The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is packed with a host of features, each designed to make the user experience better.

Bluetooth 5.4 & Connectivity

The Bluetooth 5.4 connection felt stable, even when I was in a busy public space surrounded by other Bluetooth devices. Pairing with my phone was quick, and I noticed fewer dropouts compared to my previous earbuds.

A standout feature was dynamic-load switching—this ensures that the earbud closest to your phone remains connected. For instance, I noticed that if I shifted my head or moved around, the earbuds seamlessly switched the connection between them to maintain the best sound quality. This meant no interruptions or weird dropouts, even when I was moving around my home or walking outside.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) & Transparency

The ANC on the Momentum True Wireless 4 is solid, but what sets it apart is the customizability and adaptability in different environments. In a noisy café, for instance, the earbud's ANC did a great job of dulling background chatter, though I could still hear a faint hum from nearby conversations. This was particularly evident in comparison with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, which excel at blocking out higher-frequency sounds. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are more on par with the Sennheisers in this regard.

The Anti Wind mode was particularly impressive when I was out in a breezy environment. I had experienced wind gusts that made my previous earbuds sound muffled or scratchy, but with the Momentum True Wireless 4, the wind noise was significantly reduced, giving me a pleasant listening experience outdoors.

Battery Life & Charging Features

Battery life is a critical aspect for any true wireless earbuds, and here the Momentum True Wireless 4 did not disappoint. I found that the 7.5-8 hours of listening time per charge was more than enough for my daily commute and workday. And with the case providing up to 30 hours of total playback, I was not actively worried about running out of battery.

A feature that really stood out was intelligent charging. During a weekend trip, I left the earbuds in the case for a couple of days without charging them, and I noticed that the earbuds charged at a slower rate as they neared full capacity. This is a nice touch, as it helped ensure that the battery would last longer in the long run. Additionally, the battery-protect mode, which is customizable through the app, optimized charging to extend the life of the battery.

Touch Controls

The touch controls are intuitive and highly customizable. For example, I set the left earbud to control volume and the right to toggle between Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes, which was useful when I wanted to switch from complete noise isolation to letting in some outside sound while walking. The responsiveness of the touchpads was quick—one tap to play/pause music, double-tap to skip tracks, and a long hold to activate my voice assistant. After customizing the controls, I was able to seamlessly adjust my listening experience without having to fumble with my phone.

APP The Sennheiser Smart Control app makes the experience of using the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds slightly better. The app presented me with a clean, user-friendly interface that allowed me to access all the advanced features without feeling overwhelmed. Below are some key highlights from my experience with the app:

Sound Personalization & Equalizer

This is one of the most engaging aspects of the app. After going through a quick series of test tracks, the app created a custom sound profile based on my hearing preferences. This personalized audio profile made a noticeable difference, especially when listening to classical music or podcasts, by enhancing the vocal clarity and balance. Additionally, the five-band graphic equalizer allowed me to fine-tune the audio to my liking, whether I was in the mood for bass-heavy tracks or a more balanced sound profile.

Sound Zones

The Sound Zones feature was my personal favourite. I set up several zones in the app: one for my office, one for my home, and one for my daily commute. Whenever I entered one of these zones, the earbuds would automatically apply the optimal sound settings I had created for that specific environment. For instance, during my commute, the app automatically applied a slightly elevated bass profile, making the listening experience more immersive despite the background noise of traffic. This feature made my daily routine much more seamless and tailored to my needs.

Customizable Touch Controls

The app also gave me full control over the touch controls on the earbuds. I was able to assign different actions, like switching between Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes or adjusting the volume, to different taps and gestures. This level of customization gave me complete flexibility, allowing me to personalize the earbuds to fit my preferences and make adjustments on the go.

Firmware Updates

The app also notified me about software updates, including the upcoming support for Auracast (to stream to two pairs of earbuds simultaneously), which was an exciting future feature. It was easy to update the earbuds through the app, and I never had any issues with software installation or syncing.

VERDICT The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are a hit and miss. For those used to simpler, more affordable options, these can feel complicated, requiring users to put in the effort to achieve optimal sound. The app demands some fidgeting to fully understand its functionalities. While the listening experience is generally good, the premium price tag might not justify the extensive features for casual users. Non-audiophiles will appreciate the convenience of the connect-and-play setup, but those seeking high-end audio refinement will need to work for the best results. Ultimately, these earbuds cater more to the dedicated audiophile.

