Sharp air purifiers will help you tackle pollution indoors: Check top 8 options

In an era where environmental concerns are at an all-time high, the need for clean and breathable indoor air has become increasingly important. Indoor pollution, often overlooked, can have detrimental effects on our health and well-being. This is where air purifiers come to the rescue, and when it comes to dependable and efficient air purifiers, Sharp has consistently stood out as a trusted brand.

Clean indoor air is essential not only for comfort but also for maintaining our overall health and vitality. Breathing in air laden with pollutants, allergens, and harmful particles can lead to respiratory problems, allergies, and other health issues. Sharp, renowned for its commitment to innovation and quality, offers a range of air purifiers designed to provide you with fresh, clean air in your home or office.

The importance of a reliable air purifier cannot be overstated, especially in today's world, where pollution levels continue to rise. Sharp air purifiers come equipped with advanced technologies and filtration systems that effectively capture and eliminate airborne contaminants, including dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and even microscopic particles. This ensures that the air you and your family breathe is free from harmful pollutants, making your living space a healthier and more comfortable environment.

Whether you're dealing with seasonal allergies, living in a densely populated city, or simply looking to maintain a clean and healthy indoor atmosphere, Sharp has a solution for you. In this article, let's explore the top 8 Sharp air purifiers, each offering unique features and capabilities to cater to various needs and preferences. From compact models designed for smaller rooms to powerful units capable of purifying larger spaces, we will help you find the perfect Sharp air purifier to address your specific air quality concerns. Say goodbye to indoor pollution and breathe easy with the best Sharp air purifiers on the market.

1. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J80M-H

The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J80M-H is your shield against indoor pollution. It features High-Density Plasmacluster Ion Technology, providing efficient air purification for spaces up to 680 ft². This air purifier employs dual purification with Plasmacluster and filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon) to capture 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3-microns. With modes like Auto, Anti-Dust, Anti-Pollen, and Haze, it adapts to your environment. The SHARP FP-J80M-H also boasts sensors for PM2.5, dust, odours, and light, ensuring comprehensive air quality monitoring. Its filter can last up to 2 years, reducing maintenance costs.

Specifications of SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J80M-H:

Plasmacluster Ion Technology

Coverage Area: up to 680 ft²

Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, and Active-Carbon Filter

Modes: Auto, Anti-Dust, Anti-Pollen, Haze

Sensors: PM2.5, Dust, Odor, Light

Filter Life: up to 2 Years

Pros Cons High-Density Plasmacluster Ion Technology None Dual purification system

2. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J40M-W

The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J40M-W is designed to deliver clean indoor air with ease. It features Plasmacluster Ion Technology, which is a proven method of air purification certified by leading organizations. This device utilizes dual purification with Plasmacluster and filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon), ensuring that it captures 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust particles. With modes like Haze Mode and Sleep Mode, it caters to different needs. The pre-filter is engineered to capture P10 particles, and the overall filter system has a standard life of up to 2 years. The SHARP FP-J40M-W makes maintaining indoor air quality effortless and is an ideal choice for homes and offices.

Specifications of SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J40M-W:

Feature Description

Plasmacluster Ion Technology Yes

Coverage Area up to 350 ft²

Filters Pre-Filter, HEPA, Active-Carbon Filter

Modes Haze Mode, Sleep Mode

Sensors Odour Sensor, Dust Sensor, Light Sensor

Filter Life up to 2 Years

Pros Cons Proven Plasmacluster Ion Technology Limited to smaller rooms with up to 350 ft² coverage Dual purification system for comprehensive air cleaning Limited operational modes compared to some competitors

3. SHARP Dehumidifier with Air Purifier I Plasmacluster Tech

The SHARP Dehumidifier with Air Purifier equipped with Plasmacluster Technology offers a unique solution for maintaining air quality and humidity levels in your living space. This product excels at dehumidification, with a capacity of 27 litres per day, and features a water tank with a 4.6L collection capacity. The dehumidifier includes various modes like Dehumidification, Mold Control, Laundry, Deodorizing, and Sleep, adapting to your specific needs. Additionally, the integrated air purifier employs a combination of filters (Pre-Filter, Active Carbon, and HEPA) to ensure that the air you breathe is free from allergens and odours. The filters boast an extended lifespan, and the pre-filter is washable. With multiple sensors and real-time indicators, this SHARP device gives you control over the air quality and moisture levels in your space.

Specifications of SHARP Dehumidifier with Air Purifier:

Dehumidification Capacity: 27 Litres per day

Water Tank Collection Capacity: 4.6 litres

Modes: Auto, Dehumidification, Mold Control, Laundry, Deodorizing, Sleep

Air Purification: Plasmacluster Technology, Pre-Filter, Active Carbon Filter, HEPA Filter

Filter Lifespan: HEPA & Carbon Filters up to 5 years (varies based on usage and environment)

Sensors: Dust, Odour, Light, Water Tank Full

Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR): 306 m³/hour

Timer: Up to 12 hours ON or OFF

Swing Mode: Horizontal & Vertical

Pros Cons Dual functionality as a dehumidifier and air purifier The device may be relatively large and not suited for compact spaces Long-lasting filters with up to 5 years of service life Higher initial investment compared to standalone air purifiers or dehumidifiers

4. SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home

The SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home is a comprehensive solution for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air. Utilizing SHARP's patented Plasmacluster technology, this air purifier effectively removes various pollutants. Its multi-stage purification process, including HEPA, Carbon, and Pre-filter, ensures the removal of 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. This purifier also features an Active Carbon Filter that deodorizes the air and eliminates volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pet odours, and more. With a coverage area of up to 680 square feet, it's suitable for larger rooms or office spaces.

Specifications of SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home:

Air Purification: Plasmacluster Technology, Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, Active Carbon Filter

Coverage Area: Up to 680 square feet

Modes: SHOWER MODE, Auto-restart, Auto & Manual modes, Dust & Odour sensor

Filters: Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, Active Carbon Filter

HEPA Filter Lifespan: Up to 2 years

Active Carbon Filter Lifespan: Up to 2 years

Certification: JAPAN & ASEAN NO. 1 by Euromonitor International Limited (2018)

Noise Level: Low noise level

Pros Cons Comprehensive multi-stage purification The SHOWER MODE may not be necessary for all users, potentially consuming more power High coverage area for large rooms Higher initial cost compared to basic air purifiers

5. SHARP Air Purifier for Home FP-J52M-W

The SHARP Air Purifier FP-J52M-W brings cutting-edge technology to your home, allowing you to enjoy clean and healthy air. This air purifier is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling you to control it remotely via your mobile device from anywhere in the world. It offers real-time monitoring of your room's air quality, temperature, humidity, filter life, and change indicators. With an automatic operation feature, the fan speed is adjusted based on PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and other factors. This purifier utilizes dual purification through Plasmacluster ions and a set of filters, including Pre-Filter, HEPA, and Active Carbon Filter, ensuring your indoor air is free from allergens, dust, and odours.

Specifications of SHARP Air Purifier for Home FP-J52M-W:

Air Purification: Plasmacluster Technology, Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, Active Carbon Filter

Coverage Area: Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Yes

Real-Time Monitoring Air quality, temperature, humidity, filter life, and change indicators

Filters Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, Active Carbon Filter

HEPA Filter Lifespan Up to 2 years

Active Carbon Filter Lifespan Up to 2 years

Remote Control Mobile application

Pros Cons Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control None Real-time monitoring of air quality and filter status

6. SHARP Air Purifier for Home FX-S120M-H

The SHARP Air Purifier FX-S120M-H offers advanced features to ensure clean and healthy air in your home. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control this purifier from anywhere using your mobile device. Real-time indicators provide information on air quality, temperature, humidity, filter life, and filter change indicators. The machine operates automatically, adjusting fan speed based on PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and other factors. The air purification combines Plasmacluster ions and a set of filters, including a Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, and Active Carbon Filter, ensuring that your indoor air is free from allergens, dust, and odours.

Specifications of SHARP Air Purifier for Home FX-S120M-H:

Air Purification: Plasmacluster Technology, Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, Active Carbon Filter

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Yes

Real-Time Monitoring: Air quality, temperature, humidity, filter life, and change indicators

Filters: Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, Active Carbon Filter

HEPA Filter Lifespan: Up to 2 years

Active Carbon Filter Lifespan: Up to 2 years

Remote Control: Mobile application

Pros Cons Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control Expensive Real-time monitoring of air quality and filter status

7. Sharp Air Purifier JA30

The Sharp Air Purifier JA30 is designed to provide clean air in your home. While it offers air purification, it lacks the advanced features seen in some other Sharp models. The device operates effectively to improve air quality, but it doesn't have Wi-Fi connectivity or extensive real-time monitoring features found in higher-end models. Sharp focuses on the core functionality of air purification, and this purifier does a good job at that.

Specifications of Sharp Air Purifier JA30:

Air Purification Plasmacluster Ion Technology

Real-Time Monitoring:Limited indicators

Remote Control

Pros Cons Effective air purification Limited features compared to higher-end models Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms No Wi-Fi connectivity

8. Sharp Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W:

The Sharp Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W is a reliable and compact air purification solution for your home. It features Plasmacluster Ion Technology, which is known for its efficient air purification. This model is designed to effectively remove allergens and microscopic dust, making it a good choice for those with respiratory concerns or allergies. It also includes a true HEPA filter and an active carbon filter to further enhance air quality. The purifier operates quietly and efficiently, providing a noticeable improvement in indoor air quality.

Specifications of Sharp Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W:

Air Purification Plasmacluster Ion Technology

Coverage Area Up to 320 sq. ft. (suitable for small to medium-sized rooms)

Filters Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, Active Carbon Filter

Modes Auto Mode, Haze Mode

Special Features Auto Restart Feature, Odour Sensor, Dust Sensor

Filter Life Up to 2 Years

Pros Cons Efficient air purification Noise level can be high for some users Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J80M-H High-Density Plasmacluster Ion Technology Haze Mode Sleep Mode, Anti-Pollen Mode SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J40M-W Plasmacluster Ion Technology Haze Mode Sleep Mode SHARP Dehumidifier with Air Purifier DW-J27FM-S Dehumidification Capacity 27 Liters per day Real-Time Indicators (PM 2.5, Temp, Humidity) Advanced Pre-Filter, HEPA & Carbon Filters SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home Multi-Stage Purification (HEPA, Carbon, Plasmacluster) Coverage Area of 680 ft² Unique 20° airflow, Auto-restart, Auto & Manual modes SHARP Air Purifier for Home FP-J52M-W Wi-Fi Connectivity and Remote Operation Capability Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring PM 2.5 Display, Filter Life and Change Indicator SHARP Air Purifier for Home FX-S120M-H Wi-Fi Connectivity and Remote Operation Capability Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring PM 2.5 Display, Filter Life and Change Indicator Sharp Air Purifier JA30 Effective air purification Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Compact design SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) High-Density Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter Coverage Area of 320 ft² Auto Mode, Haze Mode, Auto Restart Feature, Odour Sensor, Dust Sensor

Best value for money

The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J40M-W stands out as the best value for money. With Plasmacluster Ion Technology, Haze Mode, and Sleep Mode, it provides comprehensive air purification for spaces up to 350 ft². The HEPA filter effectively traps allergens and dust particles, ensuring cleaner indoor air. The Active Carbon Filter helps deodorize the air by removing odours and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). This model offers an affordable yet efficient solution to maintain good air quality, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product

The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-J80M-H takes the crown as the best overall product in this lineup. It incorporates High-Density Plasmacluster Ion Technology, Haze Mode, and Sleep Mode, making it an ideal choice for spaces up to 680 ft². With dual purification through Plasmacluster technology and filters (Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon), it ensures thorough air cleansing. The HEPA filter efficiently captures allergens and microscopic dust particles. Its Anti-Pollen Mode is particularly helpful for those with allergies. With a two-year filter life, comprehensive features, and outstanding performance, the FP-J80M-H offers the best overall air purification solution.

How to find the right Sharp air purifier?

To find the right Sharp air purifier, consider factors like room size, specific air quality needs, and extra features. Start by measuring your room size in square feet to match it with the purifier's coverage area. If you have allergies, opt for models with HEPA filters for efficient allergen removal. For odour concerns, choose purifiers with activated carbon filters. Plasmacluster technology is beneficial for overall air quality enhancement. Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote control through your mobile device. Filter replacement indicators and real-time monitoring help in maintenance. For general home use, the FP-J80M-H is recommended, while the FP-J40M-W offers budget-friendly air purification. Finally, consult customer reviews and expert recommendations for the most suitable Sharp air purifier for your specific requirements.

FAQs

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my Sharp air purifier?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency can vary based on usage and model. Typically, HEPA filters last up to two years, while carbon filters may also have a similar lifespan.

Question : Do Sharp air purifiers effectively remove pet odors and allergens?

Ans : Yes, Sharp air purifiers with carbon filters are efficient in eliminating pet odors and capturing allergens, creating a healthier indoor environment.

Question : Can I control my Sharp air purifier remotely using a mobile app?

Ans : Yes, certain Sharp models offer Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile app control for remote operation and monitoring.

Question : How do I know when it's time to replace the filters in my Sharp air purifier?

Ans : Most Sharp air purifiers have filter replacement indicators that illuminate when it's time for a filter change. You can also refer to the user manual for guidance.

Question : Is the Plasmacluster technology safe for household use?

Ans : Yes, Plasmacluster technology is safe for indoor use. It produces a balanced amount of positive and negative ions to improve air quality without harming humans or pets.

