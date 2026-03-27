Sharp launches India's first window AC with active air purification: Check price, specs, and features

Sharp has refreshed its air conditioner portfolio in INdia with the launch of a new range of window air conditioners. The company is equipping the window AC lineup with what it calls India's first active air purification system that uses its patented Plasmacluster technology to provider clearner air along with cooling.

Sharp Ryohu window AC price and availability The Sharp Ryohu-FS (Fixed Speed) series starts at ₹34,490 in India. The Ryohu (Inverter) top throw series is priced starting at ₹39,990.

Both AC ranges are available to purchase via leading retail outlets and online platforms across the country. Sharp is offering a standard 5-year comprehensive warranty on all models, with the Inverter variants receiving an additional 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Sharp Ryohu Inverter Window AC specifications The Ryohu inverter series is available in a 1.45-ton configuration (5100W cooling capacity) with options for 3-star and 5-star energy ratings. Select models in this range feature Sharp's Plasmacluster technology, which releases positive and negative ions to reduce airborne bacteria, viruses, allergens, and odors while cooling the room.

Sharp says that the AC is designed to handle extreme Indian summer conditions, and supports cooling in ambient temperatures up to 52°C. It also features twin motor technology, a turbo mode for faster cooling, and a 4-in-1 convertible mode that allows users to adjust the cooling capacity to optimize energy consumption. The unit also includes Coanda airflow, a 4-way auto swing for uniform air distribution, and a touch panel acrylic display.

Feature Ryohu Inverter (Top Throw) Ryohu-FS (Fixed Speed) Capacity 1.45 Ton (5100W) 1.41 Ton to 1.70 Ton (4950W - 5975W) Energy Rating 3-Star and 5-Star 2-Star and 3-Star Max Ambient Cooling Up to 52°C Up to 52°C Air Purification Plasmacluster technology (on select models) Dust filters Key Features 4-in-1 convertible mode, Twin motor, Coanda airflow, 4-way auto swing 5-year comprehensive

Sharp Ryohu-FS Fixed-Speed Window AC specifications The Ryohu-FS fixed-speed models are available in capacities ranging from 1.41-ton to 1.70-ton, with 2-star and 3-star energy ratings. Like the inverter models, these ACs are built to operate in high ambient temperatures up to 52°C.