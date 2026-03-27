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Sharp launches India's first window AC with active air purification: Check price, specs, and features

Sharp has launched the Ryohu-FS fixed-speed window ACs with capacities from 1.41 to 1.70 tons. The new window AC lineup comes with a 5-year warranty with prices starting at 34,490 in India.

Aman Gupta
Published27 Mar 2026, 07:18 PM IST
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Sharp has launched a new window AC lineup with air purification system
Sharp has launched a new window AC lineup with air purification system
AI Quick Read

Sharp has refreshed its air conditioner portfolio in INdia with the launch of a new range of window air conditioners. The company is equipping the window AC lineup with what it calls India's first active air purification system that uses its patented Plasmacluster technology to provider clearner air along with cooling.

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Sharp Ryohu window AC price and availability

The Sharp Ryohu-FS (Fixed Speed) series starts at 34,490 in India. The Ryohu (Inverter) top throw series is priced starting at 39,990.

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Both AC ranges are available to purchase via leading retail outlets and online platforms across the country. Sharp is offering a standard 5-year comprehensive warranty on all models, with the Inverter variants receiving an additional 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Sharp Ryohu Inverter Window AC specifications

The Ryohu inverter series is available in a 1.45-ton configuration (5100W cooling capacity) with options for 3-star and 5-star energy ratings. Select models in this range feature Sharp's Plasmacluster technology, which releases positive and negative ions to reduce airborne bacteria, viruses, allergens, and odors while cooling the room.

Sharp says that the AC is designed to handle extreme Indian summer conditions, and supports cooling in ambient temperatures up to 52°C. It also features twin motor technology, a turbo mode for faster cooling, and a 4-in-1 convertible mode that allows users to adjust the cooling capacity to optimize energy consumption. The unit also includes Coanda airflow, a 4-way auto swing for uniform air distribution, and a touch panel acrylic display.

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FeatureRyohu Inverter (Top Throw)Ryohu-FS (Fixed Speed)
Capacity

1.45 Ton (5100W)

1.41 Ton to 1.70 Ton (4950W - 5975W)

Energy Rating

3-Star and 5-Star

2-Star and 3-Star

Max Ambient Cooling

Up to 52°C

Up to 52°C

Air Purification

Plasmacluster technology (on select models)

Dust filters

Key Features

4-in-1 convertible mode, Twin motor, Coanda airflow, 4-way auto swing

5-year comprehensive

Sharp Ryohu-FS Fixed-Speed Window AC specifications

The Ryohu-FS fixed-speed models are available in capacities ranging from 1.41-ton to 1.70-ton, with 2-star and 3-star energy ratings. Like the inverter models, these ACs are built to operate in high ambient temperatures up to 52°C.

This series focuses on heavy-duty performance, combining turbo cooling with a long air throw of up to 18 meters for larger spaces. It uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and is built with 100% copper condensers featuring an anti-corrosion blue fin coating and dust filters for enhanced durability

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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