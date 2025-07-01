Sharp Seiryo AH-SI9V3B 1.5 Ton AC review: Neat design, efficient cooling without fuss

Japanese electronics maker Sharp made its comeback in the Indian market with a range of new air conditioners earlier this year. I have been using the Sharp 1.5 Ton inverter AC (Seiryo AH-SI9V3B) for the last month or so, and here’s my detailed take on how it performed in the hot Delhi summers and whether it’s worth your money.

Installation The installation process for the Sharp AC was relatively smooth. Just a day after receiving the product, I got a call from a Sharp technician, and the installation was completed the very next day. In case you’re wondering, the AC comes with 20ft of copper pipe, which should be more than enough for most people, and the rest of the material needed for installation is included in the box.

All you need to buy separately are the metal holders for the outdoor unit and a drainage pipe, along with some screws to hold everything in place—pretty standard stuff.

Design The Sharp AC indoor unit looks almost inconspicuous and settles easily into most rooms thanks to its white colour and lack of flashy branding. If you’re looking for a product that makes a statement with colour options or design, this isn’t it.

There’s a Sharp branding in the middle, a display on the right, and electric readings on the far right. Some warranty stickers (easily removable) sit on the left, and a grey horizontal line with slight model branding runs along the bottom.

The outdoor unit is devoid of any plastic, feels sturdy, and looks like what you’d expect from most ACs—and that isn’t a bad thing in my book.

Sharp 1.5 Ton AC

Sharp AC outdoor unit

Performance and Verdict Honestly, before testing this AC, I wasn’t sure it would handle the peak Delhi summer heat, with temperatures reaching over 45°C. The Sharp AC, however, left me pleasantly surprised as it not only managed to cool down my room within minutes, even during peak heat, but also provided consistent coverage throughout the space.

The AC operates very quietly, so if you’re planning to shoot a video or record audio, there shouldn’t be much noise coming from the unit.

It comes with 5-in-1 convertible technology, adjustable using the provided remote, allowing you to change cooling capacity from 40% to 110% based on your room’s needs. There’s also a 7-stage filtration system, including a dust filter, PM 0.3 filter, and anti-bacterial filter, among others. While I didn’t have the equipment to test whether it reduced air pollution, the unit did seem to reduce dust slightly, making the air feel cleaner.

One thing to note is that the included remote isn’t of the best quality. While it has all the standard options, there is no support for Wi-Fi or smart home apps like Alexa or Google Home.

Sharp AC remote