Sharp Seiryo AH-SI9V3B 1.5 Ton AC review: Neat design, efficient cooling without fuss

The Sharp 1.5 Ton Seiryo AH-SI9V3B AC effectively cools rooms even in extreme Delhi heat, operates quietly, and features 5-in-1 convertible technology and a 7-stage filtration system. However, it lacks smart home connectivity and has a basic remote. 

Aman Gupta
Published1 Jul 2025, 11:32 PM IST
Sharp Seiryo AH-SI9V3B 1.5 Ton AC is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,500 in India
Sharp Seiryo AH-SI9V3B 1.5 Ton AC is priced at ₹38,500 in India

Japanese electronics maker Sharp made its comeback in the Indian market with a range of new air conditioners earlier this year. I have been using the Sharp 1.5 Ton inverter AC (Seiryo AH-SI9V3B) for the last month or so, and here’s my detailed take on how it performed in the hot Delhi summers and whether it’s worth your money.

Installation

The installation process for the Sharp AC was relatively smooth. Just a day after receiving the product, I got a call from a Sharp technician, and the installation was completed the very next day. In case you’re wondering, the AC comes with 20ft of copper pipe, which should be more than enough for most people, and the rest of the material needed for installation is included in the box.

You may be interested in

Discount

50% OFF

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White)

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White)

  • CheckHaier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper
  • Check7 in 1 Convertible
  • CheckFrost Self Clean
Amazon

₹34990

₹69999

Get This

Discount

42% OFF

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, White)

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, White)

  • CheckBlue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star
  • CheckWi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper
  • Check5 in 1 Convertible Cooling
Amazon

₹37490

₹64250

Get This

Discount

32% OFF

acer 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC (5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, Ai Sense Technology, Arctic Wrap Cooling, PM 1.0 Microbacterial Filter, High Ambient Temperature Of 55 C-AR15AS3IO2HLE25) White

acer 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC (5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, Ai Sense Technology, Arctic Wrap Cooling, PM 1.0 Microbacterial Filter, High Ambient Temperature Of 55 C-AR15AS3IO2HLE25) White

  • Checkacer 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC (5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Modes
  • CheckAi Sense Technology
  • CheckArctic Wrap Cooling
Amazon

₹30999

₹45499

Get This

Discount

48% OFF

Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star, AI Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling at 52℃, HD PM2.5 Filter, SANTIS NEO DLX (Wi-Fi), MAI18SD3R35W0,White)

Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star, AI Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling at 52℃, HD PM2.5 Filter, SANTIS NEO DLX (Wi-Fi), MAI18SD3R35W0,White)

  • CheckMidea 1.5 Ton 3 Star
  • CheckAI Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (100% Copper
  • CheckConvertible 4-in-1 Cooling at 52℃
Amazon

₹32489

₹62290

Get This

Discount

36% OFF

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, Senpai 3200FL, R32-RAS.B318PCAIBA, White)

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, Senpai 3200FL, R32-RAS.B318PCAIBA, White)

  • CheckHitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (100% Copper
  • CheckDust Filter
  • CheckSenpai 3200FL
Amazon

₹40990

₹63990

Get This

Discount

34% OFF

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1.5T SIC 18TTC3 WZQ, White)

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1.5T SIC 18TTC3 WZQ, White)

  • CheckGodrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star
  • Check5 Years Comprehensive Warranty
  • Check5-in-1 Convertible Cooling
Amazon

₹31490

₹47900

Get This

Discount

35% OFF

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Air Conditioners With Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, Dust Filter & Rotary Compressor (FA318DNU) White

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Air Conditioners With Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, Dust Filter & Rotary Compressor (FA318DNU) White

  • CheckBlue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Air Conditioners With Turbo Mode
  • CheckSleep Mode
  • CheckDust Filter & Rotary Compressor (FA318DNU) White
Amazon

₹40990

₹62990

Get This

Discount

36% OFF

Hyundai 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V, White)

Hyundai 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V, White)

  • CheckHyundai 1.5 ton 3 Star
  • CheckInverter Split AC (Copper
  • Check4-in-1 Adjustable Mode
Amazon

₹29990

₹46990

Get This

Discount

44% OFF

Midea 1.5 Ton 3 star Inverter Split AC (Copper, HD Filter, SANTIS NEO DLX, White, Free 1 Year Extended warranty

Midea 1.5 Ton 3 star Inverter Split AC (Copper, HD Filter, SANTIS NEO DLX, White, Free 1 Year Extended warranty

  • CheckMidea 1.5 Ton 3 star Inverter Split AC (Copper
  • CheckHD Filter
  • CheckSANTIS NEO DLX
Amazon

₹33499

₹59790

Get This

Discount

45% OFF

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F19D1LHNNA)

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F19D1LHNNA)

  • CheckSamsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi
  • CheckEnergy Saving
  • CheckVoice Control
Amazon

₹44841

₹81990

Get This

All you need to buy separately are the metal holders for the outdoor unit and a drainage pipe, along with some screws to hold everything in place—pretty standard stuff.

Design

The Sharp AC indoor unit looks almost inconspicuous and settles easily into most rooms thanks to its white colour and lack of flashy branding. If you’re looking for a product that makes a statement with colour options or design, this isn’t it.

There’s a Sharp branding in the middle, a display on the right, and electric readings on the far right. Some warranty stickers (easily removable) sit on the left, and a grey horizontal line with slight model branding runs along the bottom.

The outdoor unit is devoid of any plastic, feels sturdy, and looks like what you’d expect from most ACs—and that isn’t a bad thing in my book.

Sharp 1.5 Ton AC
Sharp AC outdoor unit
Sharp AC outdoor unit

Performance and Verdict

Honestly, before testing this AC, I wasn’t sure it would handle the peak Delhi summer heat, with temperatures reaching over 45°C. The Sharp AC, however, left me pleasantly surprised as it not only managed to cool down my room within minutes, even during peak heat, but also provided consistent coverage throughout the space.

The AC operates very quietly, so if you’re planning to shoot a video or record audio, there shouldn’t be much noise coming from the unit.

It comes with 5-in-1 convertible technology, adjustable using the provided remote, allowing you to change cooling capacity from 40% to 110% based on your room’s needs. There’s also a 7-stage filtration system, including a dust filter, PM 0.3 filter, and anti-bacterial filter, among others. While I didn’t have the equipment to test whether it reduced air pollution, the unit did seem to reduce dust slightly, making the air feel cleaner.

One thing to note is that the included remote isn’t of the best quality. While it has all the standard options, there is no support for Wi-Fi or smart home apps like Alexa or Google Home.

Sharp AC remote

At a price of 38,500, the Sharp 1.5 Ton Seiryo AH-SI9V3B AC presents a compelling option for anyone looking for a new air conditioner to beat the heat. While it lacks smart home connectivity and its long-term customer service experience remains to be seen, the affordable pricing, quiet performance, and features like 5-in-1 convertible technology and additional filters make it a standout option for sub- 40,000 buyers.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsSharp Seiryo AH-SI9V3B 1.5 Ton AC review: Neat design, efficient cooling without fuss
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.