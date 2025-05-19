Shortlisted brand discounts for you: Top Aquaguard water purifiers, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, more at up to 91% off

|Product
Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty
Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services
Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 12 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 12)
DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors
Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & Air Blower 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter, Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use, & Pet Hair (Mini Vac 02, Black)
Portronics Mopcop Pro Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Brushless DC Motor, 10000 Pa Suction, Multi-Function Nozzles(Black)
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black
Proven Magnum RO Water Purifier for Home | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Zinc+Alkaline | TDS Adjuster | Borewell Water | LED Indicator | 8L Tank | ISI Certified | 1-Year Warranty | Wall Mount | Made in India
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yrs | 9-Stage | 6.5L Tank | Free TDS Meter | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth <span class=webrupee>₹</span>500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd
Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece
The right home appliances can cut down on your physical efforts tremendously, freeing up time for the things you actually enjoy. But finding trusted brands at prices that don’t sting your wallet isn’t always easy. That’s why these limited-time discounts on Aquaguard water purifiers, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, and more stand out - they let you bring home reliable, well-designed products without second-guessing your budget. With up to 91% off, it’s not just about saving money; it’s about making life smoother and your home a little more comfortable. These deals aren’t just about saving a few rupees - they’re about making your everyday life a bit easier. It’s those small upgrades that end up making a real difference, letting you spend less time on chores and more time on things you actually enjoy.
Top offers for you:
Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners are now up to 47% off, including robotic models for hands-free cleaning, bagless options for easy maintenance, and versatile wet and dry variants. This range covers everything from daily dust to liquid spills, making home cleaning simpler and more efficient for every household.
Best deals for you:
Aquaguard water purifiers are now available at up to 55% off, featuring advanced RO, UV, and UF multi-stage purification for safe, great-tasting water. Options include models with Active Copper and Zinc, taste adjusters, and high storage capacities, making them suitable for all water sources - borewell, municipal, or tanker. Enjoy cleaner, healthier water and significant savings this season.
Best deals for you:
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are now available at up to 91% off, featuring top brands like AGARO, INALSA, Dreame, Bosch, and Black + Decker. Choose from powerful models designed for both liquid spills and dry debris, making them ideal for versatile, hassle-free cleaning across all surfaces in your home or workspace.
Best deals for you:
Portable vacuum cleaners are now up to 64% off, featuring popular brands like TUSA, AGARO, and Ambrane. Choose from lightweight, cordless models perfect for cars and quick home clean-ups. These compact devices offer strong suction, easy handling, and versatile attachments, making them ideal for tackling dust, crumbs, and debris in tight spaces or on the go.
Best deals for you:
Water purifiers under ₹10,000 are now up to 70% off, featuring trusted brands like Havells, Kent, and AO Smith. Choose from RO, UV, and UF models designed for Indian water conditions, with options for stainless steel tanks, mineral enrichment, and high purification rates. These affordable picks deliver safe, great-tasting water for every household need.
Best deals for you:
Looking for premium water purifiers without stretching your budget? Top brands like Havells, KENT, and PureIt now offer models under ₹20,000 at up to 40% off. Enjoy advanced RO, UV, and multi-stage purification, mineral enrichment, and modern features-perfect for Indian households seeking safe, great-tasting water and long-lasting reliability.
Best deals for you:
FAQs
How does an RO water purifier work?
An RO water purifier uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove impurities, allowing only clean water to pass through.
Do water purifiers improve taste?
Yes, advanced purifiers retain essential minerals, ensuring water tastes fresh and not bland after purification.
How often should vacuum cleaner filters be cleaned?
Vacuum cleaner filters should be cleaned or replaced every few months, depending on usage and manufacturer recommendations.
What’s the difference between wet and dry vacuum cleaners?
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners can handle both liquid spills and dry debris, making them versatile for various cleaning tasks.
Are robotic vacuum cleaners effective for daily cleaning?
Robotic vacuum cleaners efficiently handle daily dust and debris on hard floors and low-pile carpets, requiring minimal user intervention.