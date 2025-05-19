Subscribe

Shortlisted brand discounts for you: Top Aquaguard water purifiers, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, more at up to 91% off

Grab unbeatable deals on top brands with discounts up to 91% off! Enjoy savings on Aquaguard water purifiers, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, and more. Upgrade your home essentials with trusted products at the best prices, only for a limited time.

Bharat Sharma
Published19 May 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Our Picks

The right home appliances can cut down on your physical efforts tremendously, freeing up time for the things you actually enjoy. But finding trusted brands at prices that don’t sting your wallet isn’t always easy. That’s why these limited-time discounts on Aquaguard water purifiers, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, and more stand out - they let you bring home reliable, well-designed products without second-guessing your budget. With up to 91% off, it’s not just about saving money; it’s about making life smoother and your home a little more comfortable. These deals aren’t just about saving a few rupees - they’re about making your everyday life a bit easier. It’s those small upgrades that end up making a real difference, letting you spend less time on chores and more time on things you actually enjoy.

Top offers for you:

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, up to 47% off

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners are now up to 47% off, including robotic models for hands-free cleaning, bagless options for easy maintenance, and versatile wet and dry variants. This range covers everything from daily dust to liquid spills, making home cleaning simpler and more efficient for every household.

Aquaguard water purifiers, up to 55% off

Aquaguard water purifiers are now available at up to 55% off, featuring advanced RO, UV, and UF multi-stage purification for safe, great-tasting water. Options include models with Active Copper and Zinc, taste adjusters, and high storage capacities, making them suitable for all water sources - borewell, municipal, or tanker. Enjoy cleaner, healthier water and significant savings this season.

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners, up to 91% off

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are now available at up to 91% off, featuring top brands like AGARO, INALSA, Dreame, Bosch, and Black + Decker. Choose from powerful models designed for both liquid spills and dry debris, making them ideal for versatile, hassle-free cleaning across all surfaces in your home or workspace.

Portable vacuum cleaners, up to 64% off

Portable vacuum cleaners are now up to 64% off, featuring popular brands like TUSA, AGARO, and Ambrane. Choose from lightweight, cordless models perfect for cars and quick home clean-ups. These compact devices offer strong suction, easy handling, and versatile attachments, making them ideal for tackling dust, crumbs, and debris in tight spaces or on the go.

Water purifiers under 10,000, up to 70% off

Water purifiers under 10,000 are now up to 70% off, featuring trusted brands like Havells, Kent, and AO Smith. Choose from RO, UV, and UF models designed for Indian water conditions, with options for stainless steel tanks, mineral enrichment, and high purification rates. These affordable picks deliver safe, great-tasting water for every household need.

Water purifiers under 20,000, up to 40% off

Looking for premium water purifiers without stretching your budget? Top brands like Havells, KENT, and PureIt now offer models under 20,000 at up to 40% off. Enjoy advanced RO, UV, and multi-stage purification, mineral enrichment, and modern features-perfect for Indian households seeking safe, great-tasting water and long-lasting reliability.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
FAQs

How does an RO water purifier work?

An RO water purifier uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove impurities, allowing only clean water to pass through.

Do water purifiers improve taste?

Yes, advanced purifiers retain essential minerals, ensuring water tastes fresh and not bland after purification.

How often should vacuum cleaner filters be cleaned?

Vacuum cleaner filters should be cleaned or replaced every few months, depending on usage and manufacturer recommendations.

What’s the difference between wet and dry vacuum cleaners?

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners can handle both liquid spills and dry debris, making them versatile for various cleaning tasks.

Are robotic vacuum cleaners effective for daily cleaning?

Robotic vacuum cleaners efficiently handle daily dust and debris on hard floors and low-pile carpets, requiring minimal user intervention.

