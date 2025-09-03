Should you wait for iPhone 17? Five reasons why Apple’s new flagship might be worth waiting and paying for

Apple's iPhone 17 launch is just days away, with the company likely to announce its flagship devices at its ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9. While Apple being Apple will not reveal anything about the new iPhones until the launch event, we know quite a lot about the new iPhone models already thanks to the leaks about the devices which have been pouring in since at least the last year.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a design upgrade and the iPhone 17 Air is likely to replace the Plus model from last year. However, the biggest news here is that the budget-friendly iPhone 17 may finally provide a complete flagship experience thanks to upgrades to the display, camera, processor, and other departments.

In case you are wondering if the iPhone 17 will be worth waiting for, we believe it just might be, and here are five reasons why you may consider the wait.

Five reasons why you should wait for the iPhone 17: 1) Upgraded display: While Google's latest Pixel 10 comes with an LTPS AMOLED display, the new iPhone 17 could jump to the ProMotion 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display from the iPhone 16 Pro lineup last year.

The phone is also expected to get a bigger 6.3-inch panel, compared to the 6.1-inch display on the last generation.

2) Always on display: The iPhone 17 could finally also get the Always on Display (AOD) functionality onboard due to the use of ProMotion display technology. Notably, the feature was previously only reserved for the Pro models until last year.

3) Processor: The iPhone 17 is expected to come powered by the A19 processor, which could provide marginal gains over the A18 chipset from last year. More importantly, with 8GB of RAM onboard, the iPhone 17 should be easily able to handle the Apple Intelligence features on iOS 26.

4) New selfie camera: All the new iPhone 17 models are tipped to come with a 24MP selfie camera, up from the 12MP shooter on the last generation. The new sensor is expected to not only improve the details in pictures but also provide a new option for 2x cropping of images without a loss in quality.

5) New colour options: Apple is expected to retain the Black and White colour variants from last year, while offering new colour options for the iPhone 17 in 2025.

The six colour variants in which the iPhone 17 is likely to be available in are:

Black

White

Steel Gray

Green

Purple