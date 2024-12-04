Cooking at home can be a rewarding experience, but it often requires the right tools to make the process smooth and enjoyable. From preparing fresh smoothies to ensuring clean drinking water, having the right kitchen appliances can significantly simplify your daily chores. Appliances like water purifiers, mixer grinders, and more from top brands bring convenience and efficiency to your kitchen.

These appliances make it simple to blend ingredients for recipes, grind spices for richer flavours, or guarantee safe drinking water. Their modern features and trustworthy performance are key players in any up-to-date kitchen.

This guide highlights some of the best kitchen appliances available on Amazon, focusing on top-rated products that are both functional and durable. Read on to discover how these tools can transform your cooking routine into a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Top-rated mixer grinders:

1. Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

The Philips Mixer Grinder is built for efficient and hassle-free kitchen tasks. Equipped with a 750W motor, it delivers superior grinding performance. Its three stainless steel jars cater to various needs like blending, grinding, and chutney preparation. Designed with a durable ABS body and stainless steel blades, this mixer grinder ensures reliability and longevity. Additional features include adjustable 3-speed control with a pulse function, making it a versatile and essential addition to any modern kitchen.

Key highlights of the Philips 750 Watt Mixer Grinder:

Bowl Capacity: 1.5 litres

Colour: Black

Number of speeds: 3

Wattage: 750 watts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are really into the food mixer’s quality, power, and design. However, some have noted that it tends to be noisy.

Why choose this product?

Choose this mixer grinder for its powerful motor, durable construction, and versatile jars that handle everyday kitchen tasks with ease and precision.

2. Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey

The Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder comes with a heavy-duty 750W motor, making it ideal for a range of grinding tasks. It includes four jars: three stainless steel multipurpose jars and one polycarbonate juicer jar, catering to blending, chutney making, and juicing needs. Designed with a durable ABS body, it features 3-speed control with a whip function for versatile performance. The LED power indicator and ergonomic knob ensure user convenience, making it a reliable choice for modern kitchens.

Key highlights of the Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder:

Bowl Capacity: 1.5 litres

Colour: Grey

Number of speeds: 3

Wattage: 750 watts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The design of the food processor has garnered positive feedback from buyers. Opinions on aspects such as quality, value for money, functionality, and noise levels are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Pick this mixer grinder for its powerful motor, multiple jars, and user-friendly features like speed control and LED indicators, ensuring efficient and versatile kitchen performance.

3. Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder is designed for superior grinding performance, featuring a powerful 1000W motor and durable stainless steel jars. Its distinctive pounding blade effectively simulates the traditional pounding technique, thereby preserving the true taste and texture of dry ingredients. Built with user convenience in mind, it offers hands-free operation through lid-locks and stable suction feet. The appliance also includes ergonomic jar handles, a concealed bush and overload protection.

Key highlights of the Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder:

Bowl Capacity: 1.4 litres

Colour: Black

Number of speeds: 3

Wattage: 1000 watts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the food mixer for its solid construction, strong power, and superior grinding performance. Furthermore, views on its value for money and ease of cleaning are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this mixer grinder for its powerful motor, innovative PoundingBlade, and safety features like overload protection, ensuring efficient and authentic results for all your culinary tasks.

Also read: Best juicer mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options for home made and fresh juice every day

Top rated electric kettles:

4. Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver)

The Pigeon Amaze Plus Electric Kettle combines functionality with a sleek design. Its stainless steel body with a mirror-polished finish complements any kitchen style. Featuring a 360° swivel base and cordless pouring, it’s easy to handle and store. With 1500W power, it boils up to 1.5 litres of water in minutes, making it perfect for tea, coffee, instant noodles, or soup preparation. Its BPA-free construction ensures safety and durability.

Key highlights of the Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Colour: Black and silver

Wattage: 1300 watts

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the electric water boiler appealing due to its excellent heat transfer and ease of operation. Consequently, views on the product's quality, functionality, and value for money are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this kettle for its quick boiling efficiency, convenient cordless design, and stylish look, ideal for modern and busy kitchens.

5. Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)|1500W | Silver - Black| Automatic Cut-off | Stainless Steel | Rotatable Base | Power Indicator | Single-Touch Lid Locking

The Prestige Electric Kettle combines power and convenience with its 1500W performance and 1.5-litre capacity. Made from durable stainless steel, it features an automatic cut-off, 360-degree swivel base, and single-touch lid locking for easy handling. The concealed heating element ensures safe usage, while the power indicator and water level indicator add to its user-friendly design. Perfect for quick boiling and easy maintenance, this kettle makes tea, coffee, or soups effortless.

Key highlights of the Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Colour: Black and silver

Wattage: 1500 watts

Material: Stainless Steel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the electric water boiler appealing due to its excellent heat transfer and ease of operation. Consequently, views on the product's quality, functionality, and value for money are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Go for this kettle for its efficient boiling, automatic shut-off feature, and easy-to-use design, making it a reliable and safe choice for any kitchen.

3. Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus

The Havells Aqua Plus Electric Kettle is designed for safe, efficient boiling with its 1250W power and 1.2-litre capacity. The 304 stainless steel interior is rust-resistant and free of plastic, ensuring healthier boiling. Featuring a cool-touch outer body, double-layered construction, and overheat protection, it offers both safety and durability. The wide-mouth design makes filling, pouring, and cleaning easy. Ideal for daily use and gifting, it also includes a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Key highlights of the Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus

Capacity: 1.2 litres

Colour: Blue

Wattage: 1250 watts

Material: Plastic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the electric water boiler appealing due to its excellent heat transfer and ease of operation. Consequently, views on the product's quality, functionality, and value for money are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this kettle for its energy-efficient performance, safe cool-touch design, and rust-resistant stainless steel body, making it a reliable, durable, and practical choice for any kitchen.

Also read: Upgrade your kitchen and cook like a pro with these best kitchen appliances that are available at up to 60% off

Top-rated water purifiers

7. KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI & NSF Certified | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED in Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Purification, White

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier uses a multi-stage purification process (RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control) to remove harmful impurities like arsenic, rust, pesticides, and bacteria. The purifier enhances the pH of water up to 9.5 for healthy, alkaline water that helps reduce acidity and boost immunity. With its advanced TDS control, it ensures essential minerals are retained. The UV LED light in the tank keeps the water bacteria-free, ensuring purity with every use.

Key highlights of the KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier:

Capacity: 8 litres

Colour: White

Material: Food-grade material

Purification method: RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate how easy it is to install the water purification unit and the quality it offers. On the flip side, there are mixed reviews about the overall water quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this water purifier for its multi-stage filtration system, alkaline water benefits, and TDS control, making it an ideal choice for ensuring safe, healthy, and mineral-rich drinking water for your family.

8. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier offers advanced water-saving technology that reduces water wastage by up to 60%, making it twice as efficient as ordinary RO systems. Its mineral enhancer cartridge adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, ensuring you get 100% RO-purified water without bypass. The UV sterilization kills up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses. With a 10-litre storage capacity, it ensures an uninterrupted supply of purified water and features Smartsense indicators for timely filter changes.

Key highlights of the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier:

Capacity: 10 litres

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Purification method: RO+UV

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the product for its quality, simple installation, and effective water purification. Overall, the value for money seems to be a bit of a mixed bag.

Why choose this product?

Select this purifier for its eco-friendly water-saving features, mineral-enriched water, and advanced purification technology, ensuring you enjoy safe and healthy drinking water while conserving water efficiently.

9. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

Key highlights of the Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier

Capacity: 7 litres

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Purification method: RO

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

This water purifier receives positive feedback from buyers regarding its quality, ease of installation, and the taste of the water. Opinions regarding its value for money and the quality of service provided are varied.

Why choose this product?

Go for this purifier for its eco-friendly water-saving features, mineral-enriched water, and advanced purification technology, ensuring you enjoy safe and healthy drinking water while conserving water efficiently.

Also read: Best water purifiers in India: Top 8 RO and UV picks with advanced features for clean drinking water at home

Is it necessary to have a water purifier with UV and RO features?

Yes, having both UV and RO features in a water purifier ensures that the water is purified in multiple stages. RO removes dissolved impurities, while UV kills harmful microorganisms, ensuring your water is both clean and safe to drink, especially from sources with high TDS or contaminants.

What features should I look for in a mixer grinder?

Key features to consider include the motor power (wattage), the number and types of jars (wet, dry, chutney), blade quality (preferably stainless steel), speed controls, and safety features like overload protection. Look for a sturdy build, ease of cleaning, and multi-functional use for grinding, blending, and mixing.

Factors to consider before buying the best kitchen appliances:

Purpose: Consider what tasks you need the appliance for. For example, a mixer grinder should have multiple jars and various speed controls for versatile use, while an electric kettle should have fast boiling and a large capacity.

Capacity: Choose appliances based on your household size. Larger families may need a water purifier with a bigger storage tank or a mixer grinder with higher wattage and multiple jars.

Power consumption: Check the wattage and energy efficiency of the appliance. Lower power consumption saves electricity, but ensure that it still meets your needs, especially for high-powered items like mixer grinders and water purifiers.

Material: Durable materials like stainless steel offer longevity and ease of cleaning. For electric kettles and mixer grinders, stainless steel interiors are often preferred for their durability and safety. Ensure that water purifiers use high-quality filters for effective purification.

Safety features: Look for features like automatic shut-off, overload protection, and cool-touch handles in electric kettles, as well as UV and RO protection in water purifiers to ensure both safety and ease of use.

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal capacity for a water purifier?

Ans : Choose a water purifier with a capacity based on your household’s water consumption, usually between 5L to 10L for most families.

Question : Can I use an electric kettle for boiling milk or making tea?

Ans : Yes, electric kettles are great for boiling water, making tea, coffee, or even milk, as long as the kettle is designed for it.

Question : What is the difference between an RO, UV, and UF water purifier?

Ans : RO (Reverse Osmosis) removes dissolved solids, UV kills bacteria and viruses, and UF (Ultra Filtration) filters out bacteria without removing beneficial minerals.

Question : How do I clean my mixer grinder?

Ans : Clean the jars and blades with warm soapy water after each use, and wipe the base with a damp cloth to avoid electrical damage.

