Skip the long queues! Blinkit, 4 other platforms to deliver iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Air, and Max to your doorstep

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 series went on sale in India today, drawing crowds to its retail stores across major cities. Long queues of eager customers were reported outside Apple outlets, with Delhi’s Saket Citywalk Mall and Mumbai’s BKC store witnessing particularly heavy footfall. Shoppers queued from the early hours, keen to get their hands on the latest devices along with the new Apple Watch and AirPods.

In Bengaluru, excitement was equally high at the recently inaugurated Apple Hebbal store in the Mall of Asia, where buyers thronged the store on Friday morning to purchase the iPhone 17 lineup.

For those who wish to avoid the crowds, several online and delivery platforms are offering the iPhone 17 series.

Here are five online retail stores which can deliver the iPhone 17 series to your home: Blinkit Blinkit, the instant-delivery service, has made the devices available for order. The base model, the iPhone 17 with 256GB storage, is priced at ₹82,900. Availability may vary by city and could sell out quickly due to high demand.

Instamart Instamart has also listed the latest iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air at launch prices in select cities. The platform has confirmed that discounts and additional offers, including bank promotions, will be applicable through its app, providing buyers with potential savings.

Croma Croma is offering online orders for the iPhone 17 series between 19–27 September, with benefits such as up to ₹12,000 exchange bonus, up to 10 per cent NeuCoins with Tata Neu HDFC Card, and no-cost EMI options on eligible purchases. Customers can also enjoy up to 20 per cent off on select Apple accessories during the launch period, making it an ideal opportunity to complete their Apple setup.

Indiaistore Indiaistore, operated by Apple distributor Ingram Micro India, has priced the iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,34,900. Buyers can avail instant cashback of ₹4,000, along with exchange bonuses of up to ₹7,000 on eligible iPhone 17 lineup devices, bringing the effective price down significantly for trade-ins.

Vijay Sales Vijay Sales is providing both online and offline options for purchasing the iPhone 17 lineup. The iPhone 17 Air (256GB) is priced at ₹1,19,900, with additional reductions available through bank offers. Customers using ICICI Bank and SBI cards can also benefit from an instant cashback of ₹4,000, making the launch more accessible for buyers seeking savings.

