Small printers for portable printing and confined spaces: 7 picks to choose from
Printers don't have to be space taking and bulky. Small printers are ideal for people with minimal printing needs, or users requiring a tool to print their photos to keep their memories alive. Check out the top 7 small printer options that you can buy to cater to all your printing needs.
Printers have been looked at as an essential office machine to help get important documents in a hard copy form. People used to have printers at home as well, but it was not a very frequent sighting. The global lockdown and remote work arrangement has forced users to own a printer for easy access to vital printed documents. Bulky and hefty printers could not fit in the confined and small workspaces of people at home, and this pushed them to opt for small printers.