Small printers for portable printing and confined spaces: 7 picks to choose from

Printers have been looked at as an essential office machine to help get important documents in a hard copy form. People used to have printers at home as well, but it was not a very frequent sighting. The global lockdown and remote work arrangement has forced users to own a printer for easy access to vital printed documents. Bulky and hefty printers could not fit in the confined and small workspaces of people at home, and this pushed them to opt for small printers.
The technological advancements have brought in multiple models of small printers catering to different needs. Brands like HP and Canon have always been at the centre of the printing market, but digital brands like Kodak and Instax have also made their presence felt with their version of small printers. We looked at several small printer options and selected the 7 best for you. This guide will take you through the document printers as well as instant image printers. We have a model for every printing need you may have. Read on to see an in-depth take into every model and understand their utility better in your daily life.
1. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office
The HP Deskjet 2331 all-in-one printer is a compact solution for home and small office needs, efficiently combining printing, scanning, and copying functionalities. Its easy setup through the HP Smart App and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity ensure seamless operation. With quality prints yielding up to 120 pages in black and 75 in colour, this small printer is ideal for handling various documents and photos. The inclusion of a one-year warranty and extensive support options adds peace of mind to its users.
Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office:
Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0
Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)
Media Sizes Supported: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope
Input/Output Capacity: 60 sheets/25 sheets
Compatible OS: Windows 11/10/7, macOS 10.12
Duty Cycle: Up to 1000 pages
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Compact size ideal for small spaces
|Limited connectivity options
|Easy setup and use
|Lower yield for color prints
2. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer for Home
The Canon PIXMA MG2577s offers a straightforward, all-in-one functionality that caters to your printing, scanning, and copying needs without overcomplicating things. This small printer is a boon for home use, striking a balance between affordability and performance. With a colour print cost of ₹10.1 and monochrome at ₹7.2, it's cost-effective for regular use. The 4800 x 600 dpi resolution ensures that both documents and photos come out with clear, vibrant quality. However, its lack of Wi-Fi connectivity might limit its appeal in today's wireless world.
Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer for Home:
Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity: USB 2.0
Print Speed: 4.0 ipm (color), 8 ipm (monochrome)
Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi
Page Yield: 100 prints (PG745s, CL746s)
OS Compatibility: Windows 8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS X v10.7.5 and later
Maximum Input Sheet Capacity: 60 sheets (A4)
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Cost-effective printing
|No Wi-Fi or mobile connectivity
|High-quality prints with 4800 x 600 dpi resolution
|Limited input sheet capacity
3. HP Deskjet 2820 Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi with self Reset
The HP Deskjet 2820 stands out with its Wi-Fi connectivity and self-reset capabilities, offering a user-friendly experience for home users. This small printer doesn’t just meet the basic needs of printing, scanning, and copying; it also allows for easy wireless printing from various devices. The print quality is commendable with a duty cycle of up to 1000 pages, making it suitable for moderate home use. While the printer offers a solid range of features, its reliance on setup cartridges may increase long-term costs.
Specifications of HP Deskjet 2820 Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi with self Reset:
Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Bluetooth
Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)
Compatible OS: Windows, macOS
Page Size Supported: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope
Duty Cycle: Up to 1000 pages
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Wi-Fi connectivity for easy wireless printing
|Setup cartridges may increase costs
|Comprehensive functionality in a compact design
4. KODAK Mini 3 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer
The KODAK Mini 3 Retro portable photo printer is a gem for photography enthusiasts looking to print on the go. This small printer leverages 4PASS technology to deliver stunningly detailed and durable photos. Its compact size makes it highly portable, while the augmented reality app enhances the printing experience with fun features. The option to print both bordered and borderless photos adds versatility. However, its specific use case as a photo printer may not appeal to those looking for a more traditional multifunction device.
Specifications of KODAK Mini 3 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer:
Printing Technology: 4PASS
Photo Size: 3x3 inches
Connectivity: Augmented Reality App
Special Features: Bordered/Borderless printing, Compact size
Photo Quality: Photos last over 100 years, protected against fingerprints and water
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|High-quality, durable photo prints
|Limited to photo printing only
|Compact and portable
5. KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer
The KODAK Mini 2 Retro enhances the photo printing experience with its easy-to-use features and superior photo quality, thanks to the 4PASS technology. Like its sibling, this small printer is designed for printing small, high-quality photos and is incredibly portable. The Mini 2 Retro is perfect for creating instant memories at parties or family gatherings, with photos that are protected against water and fingerprints. Its augmented reality app adds a creative dimension to photo printing. However, its niche focus on photo printing might not suit those in need of a versatile printer.
Specifications of KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer:
Printing Technology: 4PASS
Photo Size: 2.1x3.4 inches
Connectivity: Augmented Reality App
Special Features: Bordered/Borderless printing, Compact size
Photo Quality: Durable, fingerprint and water-resistant photos
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Instant, high-quality photo prints
|Not suited for document printing
|Ultra-portable design
6. Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Printer
The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Printer is a marvel of modern printing technology, designed for those who love to capture and share moments instantly. This small printer stands out with its ability to print directly from videos, ensuring you never miss a memorable shot. Its easy connectivity with smartphones, combined with a user-friendly app that offers fun frames and filters, elevates your photo printing experience. The tilt feature for zooming and photo taking introduces a new level of interaction and fun. Its compact design means you can take this printer anywhere, making it perfect for parties, trips, and family gatherings.
Specifications of Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Printer:
Functionality: Mobile photo printing
Connectivity: Via App
Special Features: Print from video, 27 fun frame designs, augmented reality features
Charging Time: Approx 80 to 120 minutes
Control Method: Application (Free “instax" app)
Compatibility: Wide range of smartphones
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Innovative print-from-video feature
|Limited to Instax film size
|Portable and easy to use
|Requires app download for full functionality
7. HP Smart Tank 580 AIO WiFi Colour Printer
The HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer redefines efficiency and convenience in home printing. It goes beyond mere printing to offer scanning and copying capabilities, all while providing exceptional print quality. Its seamless Wi-Fi connectivity and additional support for Wi-Fi Direct make wireless printing effortless. With a generous ink supply that promises up to 12000 black and 6000 colour prints, this printer is an economical choice for families and small businesses alike. The easy-to-navigate interface, along with HP's reliable customer support, ensures a hassle-free user experience, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a high-volume, cost-effective printing solution.
Specifications of HP Smart Tank 580 AIO WiFi Colour Printer:
Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Direct
Print Speed: Up to 12 ppm (black), 5 ppm (color)
Page Yield: Up to 12000 black & 6000 colour prints
Compatible OS: Wide compatibility with various operating systems
Input/Output Capacity: 100-sheet input tray; 30-sheet output tray
Warranty: 1-year warranty + 1-year extended warranty with PHA coverage
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|High volume, economical ink usage
|Might be overkill for casual users
|Comprehensive connectivity options
Best 3 features for you
|Product Name
|Functionality
|Connectivity
|Additional Features
|HP Deskjet 2331
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Hi-Speed USB 2.0
|1000-page duty cycle, Easy-to-use interface
|Canon PIXMA MG2577s
|Print, Scan, Copy
|USB 2.0
|Economical print costs, Compact design
|HP Deskjet 2820
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB
|Wide OS compatibility, 1000-page duty cycle
|KODAK Mini 3 Retro
|Photo Printing
|Bluetooth
|4PASS technology, Compact Size
|KODAK Mini 2 Retro
|Photo Printing
|Bluetooth
|4PASS technology, Augmented Reality App
|Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2
|Mobile Photo Printing
|Via App
|Print from video, Augmented reality features
|HP Smart Tank 580 AIO
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Wi-Fi, USB, Wi-Fi Direct
|High volume ink usage, Extended warranty
Best value for money
The Canon PIXMA MG2577s stands out as the best value for money. This compact, all-in-one printer offers practical functionality for print, scan, and copy operations at an affordable cost. Its economical print costs, combined with high-quality output and straightforward USB connectivity, make it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users looking for reliable performance without the frills.
Best overall product
The HP Deskjet 2331 is the best overall product, offering a harmonious blend of functionality, efficiency, and ease of use. Its capability to print, scan, and copy, coupled with a straightforward USB connection and a robust 1000-page duty cycle, caters to all essential home or small office needs. The inclusion of an easy-to-navigate interface further enhances its appeal, making it a versatile and reliable choice for everyday printing tasks.
How to find the best small printer?
Assess Your Needs: Consider what you will primarily use the printer for (documents, photos, both) and whether you need scanning and copying functionalities.
Connectivity Options: Look for printers with connectivity options that match your devices and preferences, such as USB, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.
Print Quality and Speed: Determine the print quality and speed you need. Higher resolution and faster print speeds are better for professional and high-volume environments.
Ink Efficiency: Consider the cost of replacement cartridges and the printer's ink efficiency. Some models offer high-yield ink options or tank systems that are more economical in the long run.
Additional Features: Evaluate any extra features that could be beneficial, such as mobile printing capabilities, voice-activated printing, or compact sizes for limited spaces.
FAQs
Question : Can these small printers print in colour?
Ans : Yes, most of the small printers listed can print in both black and white and colour. Check the specific model's specifications for colour printing capabilities.
Question : Do I need a Wi-Fi connection to use these printers?
Ans : Not all small printers require a Wi-Fi connection. Some models offer USB connectivity, allowing you to print directly from a computer without Wi-Fi.
Question : Can I print from my smartphone or tablet?
Ans : Yes, many small printers now offer Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, supporting mobile printing through various apps or their proprietary software.
Question : How often will I need to replace the ink cartridges?
Ans : Ink replacement frequency depends on your printing volume and the printer's ink efficiency. Some models offer high-yield cartridges or tank systems that reduce the need for frequent replacements.
Question : Are these printers easy to set up?
Ans : Yes, most small printers are designed for easy setup, often coming with user-friendly guides or apps that walk you through the process.
