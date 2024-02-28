Small printers for portable printing and confined spaces: 7 picks to choose from

Printers don't have to be space taking and bulky. Small printers are ideal for people with minimal printing needs, or users requiring a tool to print their photos to keep their memories alive. Check out the top 7 small printer options that you can buy to cater to all your printing needs.

Printers have been looked at as an essential office machine to help get important documents in a hard copy form. People used to have printers at home as well, but it was not a very frequent sighting. The global lockdown and remote work arrangement has forced users to own a printer for easy access to vital printed documents. Bulky and hefty printers could not fit in the confined and small workspaces of people at home, and this pushed them to opt for small printers.

The technological advancements have brought in multiple models of small printers catering to different needs. Brands like HP and Canon have always been at the centre of the printing market, but digital brands like Kodak and Instax have also made their presence felt with their version of small printers. We looked at several small printer options and selected the 7 best for you. This guide will take you through the document printers as well as instant image printers. We have a model for every printing need you may have. Read on to see an in-depth take into every model and understand their utility better in your daily life.

1. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office

The HP Deskjet 2331 all-in-one printer is a compact solution for home and small office needs, efficiently combining printing, scanning, and copying functionalities. Its easy setup through the HP Smart App and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity ensure seamless operation. With quality prints yielding up to 120 pages in black and 75 in colour, this small printer is ideal for handling various documents and photos. The inclusion of a one-year warranty and extensive support options adds peace of mind to its users.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office: Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)

Media Sizes Supported: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope

Input/Output Capacity: 60 sheets/25 sheets

Compatible OS: Windows 11/10/7, macOS 10.12

Duty Cycle: Up to 1000 pages

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size ideal for small spaces Limited connectivity options Easy setup and use Lower yield for color prints

2. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer for Home

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s offers a straightforward, all-in-one functionality that caters to your printing, scanning, and copying needs without overcomplicating things. This small printer is a boon for home use, striking a balance between affordability and performance. With a colour print cost of ₹10.1 and monochrome at ₹7.2, it's cost-effective for regular use. The 4800 x 600 dpi resolution ensures that both documents and photos come out with clear, vibrant quality. However, its lack of Wi-Fi connectivity might limit its appeal in today's wireless world.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer for Home: Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Print Speed: 4.0 ipm (color), 8 ipm (monochrome)

Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi

Page Yield: 100 prints (PG745s, CL746s)

OS Compatibility: Windows 8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS X v10.7.5 and later

Maximum Input Sheet Capacity: 60 sheets (A4)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cost-effective printing No Wi-Fi or mobile connectivity High-quality prints with 4800 x 600 dpi resolution Limited input sheet capacity

Also read: Best thermal printers: Top 7 options to upgrade your business 3. HP Deskjet 2820 Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi with self Reset

The HP Deskjet 2820 stands out with its Wi-Fi connectivity and self-reset capabilities, offering a user-friendly experience for home users. This small printer doesn’t just meet the basic needs of printing, scanning, and copying; it also allows for easy wireless printing from various devices. The print quality is commendable with a duty cycle of up to 1000 pages, making it suitable for moderate home use. While the printer offers a solid range of features, its reliance on setup cartridges may increase long-term costs.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2820 Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi with self Reset: Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Bluetooth

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)

Compatible OS: Windows, macOS

Page Size Supported: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope

Duty Cycle: Up to 1000 pages

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wi-Fi connectivity for easy wireless printing Setup cartridges may increase costs Comprehensive functionality in a compact design

4. KODAK Mini 3 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer

The KODAK Mini 3 Retro portable photo printer is a gem for photography enthusiasts looking to print on the go. This small printer leverages 4PASS technology to deliver stunningly detailed and durable photos. Its compact size makes it highly portable, while the augmented reality app enhances the printing experience with fun features. The option to print both bordered and borderless photos adds versatility. However, its specific use case as a photo printer may not appeal to those looking for a more traditional multifunction device.

Specifications of KODAK Mini 3 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer: Printing Technology: 4PASS

Photo Size: 3x3 inches

Connectivity: Augmented Reality App

Special Features: Bordered/Borderless printing, Compact size

Photo Quality: Photos last over 100 years, protected against fingerprints and water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality, durable photo prints Limited to photo printing only Compact and portable

5. KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer

The KODAK Mini 2 Retro enhances the photo printing experience with its easy-to-use features and superior photo quality, thanks to the 4PASS technology. Like its sibling, this small printer is designed for printing small, high-quality photos and is incredibly portable. The Mini 2 Retro is perfect for creating instant memories at parties or family gatherings, with photos that are protected against water and fingerprints. Its augmented reality app adds a creative dimension to photo printing. However, its niche focus on photo printing might not suit those in need of a versatile printer.

Specifications of KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer: Printing Technology: 4PASS

Photo Size: 2.1x3.4 inches

Connectivity: Augmented Reality App

Special Features: Bordered/Borderless printing, Compact size

Photo Quality: Durable, fingerprint and water-resistant photos

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Instant, high-quality photo prints Not suited for document printing Ultra-portable design

6. Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Printer

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Printer is a marvel of modern printing technology, designed for those who love to capture and share moments instantly. This small printer stands out with its ability to print directly from videos, ensuring you never miss a memorable shot. Its easy connectivity with smartphones, combined with a user-friendly app that offers fun frames and filters, elevates your photo printing experience. The tilt feature for zooming and photo taking introduces a new level of interaction and fun. Its compact design means you can take this printer anywhere, making it perfect for parties, trips, and family gatherings.

Specifications of Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Printer: Functionality: Mobile photo printing

Connectivity: Via App

Special Features: Print from video, 27 fun frame designs, augmented reality features

Charging Time: Approx 80 to 120 minutes

Control Method: Application (Free “instax" app)

Compatibility: Wide range of smartphones

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Innovative print-from-video feature Limited to Instax film size Portable and easy to use Requires app download for full functionality

Also read: Best QR code printers: Top 6 options to consider for your business 7. HP Smart Tank 580 AIO WiFi Colour Printer

The HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer redefines efficiency and convenience in home printing. It goes beyond mere printing to offer scanning and copying capabilities, all while providing exceptional print quality. Its seamless Wi-Fi connectivity and additional support for Wi-Fi Direct make wireless printing effortless. With a generous ink supply that promises up to 12000 black and 6000 colour prints, this printer is an economical choice for families and small businesses alike. The easy-to-navigate interface, along with HP's reliable customer support, ensures a hassle-free user experience, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a high-volume, cost-effective printing solution.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 580 AIO WiFi Colour Printer: Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Direct

Print Speed: Up to 12 ppm (black), 5 ppm (color)

Page Yield: Up to 12000 black & 6000 colour prints

Compatible OS: Wide compatibility with various operating systems

Input/Output Capacity: 100-sheet input tray; 30-sheet output tray

Warranty: 1-year warranty + 1-year extended warranty with PHA coverage

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High volume, economical ink usage Might be overkill for casual users Comprehensive connectivity options

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Functionality Connectivity Additional Features HP Deskjet 2331 Print, Scan, Copy Hi-Speed USB 2.0 1000-page duty cycle, Easy-to-use interface Canon PIXMA MG2577s Print, Scan, Copy USB 2.0 Economical print costs, Compact design HP Deskjet 2820 Print, Scan, Copy Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Wide OS compatibility, 1000-page duty cycle KODAK Mini 3 Retro Photo Printing Bluetooth 4PASS technology, Compact Size KODAK Mini 2 Retro Photo Printing Bluetooth 4PASS technology, Augmented Reality App Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Mobile Photo Printing Via App Print from video, Augmented reality features HP Smart Tank 580 AIO Print, Scan, Copy Wi-Fi, USB, Wi-Fi Direct High volume ink usage, Extended warranty

Best value for money The Canon PIXMA MG2577s stands out as the best value for money. This compact, all-in-one printer offers practical functionality for print, scan, and copy operations at an affordable cost. Its economical print costs, combined with high-quality output and straightforward USB connectivity, make it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users looking for reliable performance without the frills.

Best overall product The HP Deskjet 2331 is the best overall product, offering a harmonious blend of functionality, efficiency, and ease of use. Its capability to print, scan, and copy, coupled with a straightforward USB connection and a robust 1000-page duty cycle, caters to all essential home or small office needs. The inclusion of an easy-to-navigate interface further enhances its appeal, making it a versatile and reliable choice for everyday printing tasks.

How to find the best small printer? Assess Your Needs: Consider what you will primarily use the printer for (documents, photos, both) and whether you need scanning and copying functionalities.

Connectivity Options: Look for printers with connectivity options that match your devices and preferences, such as USB, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

Print Quality and Speed: Determine the print quality and speed you need. Higher resolution and faster print speeds are better for professional and high-volume environments.

Ink Efficiency: Consider the cost of replacement cartridges and the printer's ink efficiency. Some models offer high-yield ink options or tank systems that are more economical in the long run.

Additional Features: Evaluate any extra features that could be beneficial, such as mobile printing capabilities, voice-activated printing, or compact sizes for limited spaces.

FAQs Question : Can these small printers print in colour? Ans : Yes, most of the small printers listed can print in both black and white and colour. Check the specific model's specifications for colour printing capabilities. Question : Do I need a Wi-Fi connection to use these printers? Ans : Not all small printers require a Wi-Fi connection. Some models offer USB connectivity, allowing you to print directly from a computer without Wi-Fi. Question : Can I print from my smartphone or tablet? Ans : Yes, many small printers now offer Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, supporting mobile printing through various apps or their proprietary software. Question : How often will I need to replace the ink cartridges? Ans : Ink replacement frequency depends on your printing volume and the printer's ink efficiency. Some models offer high-yield cartridges or tank systems that reduce the need for frequent replacements. Question : Are these printers easy to set up? Ans : Yes, most small printers are designed for easy setup, often coming with user-friendly guides or apps that walk you through the process.

