Smart fridges in 2025: Get ultimate kitchen control with top picks featuring Wi-Fi, app integration, and touchscreens

Smart fridges in 2025 are changing home kitchens. These appliances offer advanced features like internal cameras for inventory, mobile app control, and interactive touchscreens. They help manage groceries, suggest recipes based on available items, and provide reminders for expiration dates, all designed to assist daily household tasks and reduce food waste.

Connectivity is central to smart fridges in 2025. Wi-Fi links them to your home network, allowing remote temperature adjustments and diagnostics. These refrigerators aim to provide seamless integration with other home technology, making kitchen operations smoother and more interconnected for household convenience.

Top smart fridges in 2025:

This Samsung unit represents the capabilities of smart fridges in 2025. It features a 5-in-1 convertible system, allowing flexible storage configurations. The Digital Inverter helps maintain consistent cooling without frost buildup.

Setting a standard for smart fridges in 2025's market, it has Wi-Fi for remote control through the Smart Things App. AI energy mode intelligently manages power use, and home care sends alerts for maintenance, integrating the kitchen experience.

Specifications Capacity 350 Litres Special Features Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor Cooling Type Frost-Free Double Door with Twin Cooling Plus Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled, SmartThings App Support AI Features Bespoke AI, AI Energy Mode, Smart Things Home Care Reasons to buy Offers significant storage flexibility with its 5-in-1 convertible system. Provides remote control and monitoring through the Smart Things App. Reason to avoid 3-star energy rating might not be the absolute highest available. Larger dimensions might not suit all kitchen layouts.

Buyers commend its smart features like adaptable storage and app driven control.

This smart fridge adapts storage to your household's changing food needs.

A new era of kitchen convenience arrives with this LG side-by-side refrigerator. This LG smart fridge unit shows what smart fridges in 2025 mean. It connects via Wi-Fi for app control via LG ThinQ, and has an internal LED display. Its convertible feature helps adjust storage space.

Among smart fridges in 2025's offerings, it provides door cooling and multi air flow for even chilling. A handy water and ice dispenser is built-in. The smart inverter compressor keeps items well-preserved quietly.

Specifications Special Features ‎Inverter Compressor, Water Dispenser, Energy Efficient, Frost Free, Large Capacity Capacity 630 Litres Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Cooling Type Frost-Free Double Door, Door Cooling, Multi Air Flow Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled, LG ThinQ App Control, Smart Diagnosis Display Internal LED Display Reasons to buy Offers large capacity suitable for bigger households. Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote management via LG ThinQ app Smart Diagnosis aids in troubleshooting issues. Reason to avoid Side-by-side configuration can have narrower freezer sections. 3-star energy rating

Buyers commend its spacious interior and the convenience of the ice and water dispenser.

It provides app-controlled Wi-Fi features and flexible storage for your household.

Step into tomorrow's kitchen with this Godrej refrigerator, a prime example of smart fridges in 2025. It features smart convertible zones, allowing you to adapt storage as your needs change. A digital touch panel provides clear control right on the door, simplifying settings adjustments.

This appliance helps define smart fridges in 2025's approach to home living. It comes with an Inverter compressor for consistent cooling and is frost-free, ensuring your food stays well preserved without manual defrosting.

Specifications Capacity 600 Litres Compressor Inverter Compressor (10-year warranty) Smart Features Smart Convertible Zones, Digital Touch Panel, AI Powered Freshness, 3 Intelligent Modes (Eco, Holiday, Super Freeze) Display Digital Touch Panel on Door Reasons to buy Smart Convertible Zones offer high storage flexibility. Digital Touch Panel provides accessible control on the door. Reason to avoid 3-star energy rating is not the highest possible for energy savings. Does not include a water or ice dispenser.

Buyers commend its generous capacity and the convenience of the convertible zones.

It provides intelligent cooling management and simple controls at your fingertips.

The Samsung side-by-side refrigerator marks a new level of kitchen intelligence, showing what truly capable smart fridges in 2025 mean. With its AI features and Wi-Fi, you can control it via the Smart Things App. Its Convertible 5-in-1 system lets you adjust storage zones easily.

This appliance, among leading smart fridges in 2025, uses AI energy mode to learn from your habits, working to cut down power use. The digital inverter maintains steady chilling for your food, ensuring food is kept well.

Specifications Capacity 653 Litres Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor (20-year warranty) Cooling Type Frost-Free Double Door, Twin Cooling Plus Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled, SmartThings App Control, AI Enabled SmartThings Home Care, AI Energy Mode Reasons to buy AI features and app control offer comprehensive management. Flexible storage with 5-in-1 convertible modes. Reason to avoid 3 star energy rating is not the highest available. Does not include a built-in water or ice dispenser.

Buyers appreciate its generous storage and smart features, especially its energy management.

Its AI modes help manage power and streamline your daily routine.

This Godrej refrigerator brings a new dimension to kitchen living, showing what intelligent cold storage means for smart fridges in 2025. It features smart convertible zones, allowing you to adapt space as your needs change.

For smart fridges in 2025's thoughtful management, this unit provides AI powered freshness, learning habits to adjust cooling. Its inverter compressor runs quietly and is frost-free, helping to keep food well preserved.

Specifications Special Features ‎Inverter technology, Movable Icemaker, Digital control touch panel on the door, Smart convertible zone Display Digital Touch Panel on Door Cooling Type Frost-Free Side-by-Side Annual Energy Consumption 449 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Door Material Glass Reasons to buy Smart Convertible Zones offer high storage flexibility. Digital Touch Panel provides accessible control on the door. AI Powered Freshness helps regulate cooling for food. Reason to avoid 3-star energy rating is not the highest possible for power savings. No built-in water or ice dispenser.

Buyers commend its generous capacity and the convenience of the convertible zones.

It provides intelligent cooling through AI and adaptable storage for your household.

Your food storage just got smarter with the Godrej side-by-side refrigerator. This appliance offers a glimpse into the evolution of smart fridges in 2025. It features smart convertible zones, letting you quickly adjust compartment uses.

Meeting expectations for smart fridges in 2025, this unit has AI powered freshness, intelligently adapting cooling to your habits. Its inverter compressor operates quietly and is frost free, helping to keep food fresh.

Specifications Capacity 600 Litres Compressor Inverter (10-year assurance) Cooling Frost-Free, Side-by-Side Smart Aspects Smart Convertible Zones, Digital Touch Panel, AI Powered Freshness, 3 Clever Modes (Eco, Holiday, Super Freeze) Controls Door-mounted Digital Touch Panel Reasons to buy Storage sections adapt to your needs easily. AI helps keep food fresh by adapting cooling. Reason to avoid Lacks remote app control via Wi-Fi. Energy use rating is not the highest available.

Buyers note its useful convertible sections and spacious interior.

It offers intelligent storage via adaptable zones, touch panel, and AI freshness for quiet operation.

Should I prioritise remote control and app connectivity for my refrigerator? If managing your groceries on the go, checking inside your fridge from the store, or adjusting settings before you get home appeals to you, then Wi-Fi and app integration are key. These features offer a layer of convenience that truly connects your kitchen to your daily life, even when you're away.

How important is it for my fridge to help me manage its own energy use and health? For those who like to keep an eye on power consumption and appliance well being, smart fridges with AI energy modes and diagnostic tools are valuable. They can learn your usage patterns to suggest power savings or alert you to potential issues, potentially saving you from bigger problems down the line.

Would I actively use features that help me manage my food inventory or suggest recipes? If reducing food waste and simplifying meal preparation are priorities, then a smart fridge with internal cameras or AI driven recipe suggestions could be very useful. It turns your refrigerator into a proactive kitchen assistant, helping you make the most of what you have.

How important is it that my smart fridge connects with my other smart home devices or voice assistants? If you're building a connected home, a fridge that integrates with platforms like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa can streamline your routine. Imagine adding items to your shopping list with a voice command, or having your fridge alert your smart speaker when the door is ajar. This seamless connectivity can make your kitchen a truly intelligent hub.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best smart fridge in 2025: Connectivity: Does it have Wi-Fi for app control, or integrate with your smart home?

Does it have Wi-Fi for app control, or integrate with your smart home? Food intelligence: Look for features like internal cameras or AI for managing food and recipes.

Look for features like internal cameras or AI for managing food and recipes. Storage adaptability: Check for convertible zones to adjust fridge or freezer space.

Check for convertible zones to adjust fridge or freezer space. Energy use: Consider its energy rating and smart modes for power saving.

Consider its energy rating and smart modes for power saving. User interface: Ensure the display and controls are simple to use for everyone.

Ensure the display and controls are simple to use for everyone. Long term support: Consider brand reputation for updates and warranty. Top 3 features of the best smart fridges in 2025:

Smart fridges in 2025 Type of Fridge Technology Used Special Features Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Wi-Fi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator Double Door Digital Inverter, Bespoke AI, Wi-Fi Enabled, Twin Cooling Plus Convertible 5-in-1, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings App Control, SmartThings Home Care LG 630 L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator With Water and Ice Dispenser Side-by-Side Smart Inverter, Wi-Fi Enabled, Door Cooling, Multi Air Flow Godrej 600 L Frost Free Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel Side By Side Refrigerator Side-by-Side Inverter, AI Powered Freshness Smart Convertible Zones, Digital Touch Panel, 3 Intelligent Modes (Eco, Holiday, Super Freeze) Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator Side-by-Side Digital Inverter, AI Enabled Smart (Bespoke AI Platform), Wi-Fi Enabled, Twin Cooling Plus Convertible 5-in-1, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings App Control, Smart Things Home Care Godrej 600 L Frost Free Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator Side-by-Side Inverter, AI Powered Freshness Smart Convertible Zones, Digital Touch Panel, 3 Intelligent Modes (Eco, Holiday, Super Freeze) LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator Multi Air-Flow Side-by-Side Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Digital Sensors