Smart inverters are an investment of the future: 8 models to bring home

Smart inverters are an investment of the future: 8 models to bring home

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top smart inverters for home use in 2025 with our comprehensive list and comparison guide.

Advanced smart inverter ensures efficient power management with sleek digital display.
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty

Best Overall Product

Luminous Zolt 1700 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1500VA/24V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 2 Inverter Batteries | Smart Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty

Best Value For Money

V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty

Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 s Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Solar Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty

Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence | Supports 1 Battery | Free Installation | Best Class 3 Years Warranty

When it comes to uninterrupted power supply during outages, a smart inverter is a must-have for every household. These modern inverters offer advanced features such as app connectivity, digital display, and solar compatibility. To help you choose the best one for your needs, we've curated a list of the top 8 smart inverters available in 2025. Whether you're looking for a reliable backup power source or want to harness solar energy, there's a smart inverter for every requirement. Read on to find the perfect fit for your home.

The Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter is a reliable power backup solution for homes and offices. With a capacity of 900VA, it can support multiple appliances during power outages. Equipped with a user-friendly display and battery water level indicator, this inverter is easy to operate. Its compatibility with solar panels makes it an eco-friendly choice.

Specifications

Capacity
900VA
Display
Digital
Compatibility
Solar Panels
Battery
Water Level Indicator

Reasons to buy

Supports multiple appliances

User-friendly display

Reasons to avoid

Limited solar panel compatibility

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty

The Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter is a high-capacity power backup solution suitable for larger households and commercial spaces. With a capacity of 1500VA, it can handle heavy loads and extended outages. Its sleek design and silent operation make it an ideal choice for modern homes. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and advanced features such as app connectivity set it apart from traditional models.

Specifications

Capacity
1500VA
Design
Sleek and modern
Compatibility
Solar Panels, App Connectivity

Reasons to buy

High capacity for heavy loads

Sleek design

Reasons to avoid

May be too large for small homes

Luminous Zolt 1700 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1500VA/24V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 2 Inverter Batteries | Smart Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty

The V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter is a versatile power backup solution suitable for a wide range of applications. With a capacity of 1000VA, it can support essential appliances and devices during outages. Its digital display and intelligent battery management system make it easy to monitor and maintain. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and generator input makes it a reliable choice for off-grid power supply.

Specifications

Capacity
1000VA
Display
Digital
Compatibility
Solar Panels, Generator Input

Reasons to buy

Versatile application

Intelligent battery management

Reasons to avoid

May not support heavy loads

V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty

The Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter is a technologically advanced power backup solution designed for seamless performance. With a capacity of 900VA, it offers reliable support for essential appliances and devices. Its hybrid technology ensures efficient power conversion and reduced energy consumption. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and intelligent overload protection make it a smart choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Capacity
900VA
Technology
Hybrid
Compatibility
Solar Panels, Intelligent Overload Protection

Reasons to buy

Technologically advanced

Efficient power conversion

Reasons to avoid

May not support heavy loads

Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

The V-Guard 1200 1000VA Solar Inverter is a smart power backup solution designed for both home and office use. With a capacity of 1000VA, it can support essential appliances and devices during outages. Its solar compatibility and grid charging feature make it an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice. The inverter's advanced monitoring and control options ensure reliable performance in diverse settings.

Specifications

Capacity
1000VA
Application
Home and Office
Compatibility
Solar Panels, Grid Charging

Reasons to buy

Dual application

Eco-friendly features

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for heavy loads

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 s Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Solar Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty

The V-Guard Bluetooth Connectivity Sinewave Inverter is a cutting-edge power backup solution with advanced connectivity options. With a capacity of 1000VA, it can support essential appliances and devices during outages. Its Bluetooth connectivity and app-based control make it easy to monitor and manage power supply. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and intelligent overload protection ensures reliable performance in diverse settings.

Specifications

Capacity
1000VA
Connectivity
Bluetooth, App-based Control
Compatibility
Solar Panels, Intelligent Overload Protection

Reasons to buy

Cutting-edge connectivity

App-based control

Reasons to avoid

May require additional devices for app control

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty

The Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence is a futuristic power backup solution with intelligent features. With a capacity of 1100VA, it offers reliable support for essential appliances and devices. Its AI-based monitoring and predictive maintenance ensure seamless performance and extended lifespan. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and smart energy management makes it a sustainable choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Capacity
1100VA
Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Compatibility
Solar Panels, Smart Energy Management

Reasons to buy

Futuristic AI features

Predictive maintenance

Reasons to avoid

May require technical expertise for setup

Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence | Supports 1 Battery | Free Installation | Best Class 3 Years Warranty

The Livguard SINE 1100i Inverter with Connectivity is a versatile power backup solution with advanced connectivity options. With a capacity of 1000VA, it can support essential appliances and devices during outages. Its seamless connectivity and energy-efficient design make it an ideal choice for modern homes. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and smart energy management ensures reliable performance in diverse settings.

Specifications

Capacity
1000VA
Connectivity
Seamless Connectivity
Compatibility
Solar Panels, Smart Energy Management

Reasons to buy

Versatile connectivity

Energy-efficient design

Reasons to avoid

May not support heavy loads

Livguard Smart SINE 1100i Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | Multi Function LCD Display with WiFi connectivity and Mob App Control

Top 3 features of the best smart inverters

Best smart invertersCapacityDisplayCompatibility
Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter900VADigitalSolar Panels
Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter1500VASleek and modernSolar Panels, App Connectivity
V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter1000VADigitalSolar Panels, Generator Input
Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter900VAHybridSolar Panels, Intelligent Overload Protection
V-Guard 1200 1000VA Solar Inverter for Home and Office1000VAHome and OfficeSolar Panels, Grid Charging
V-Guard Bluetooth Connectivity Sinewave Inverter1000VABluetooth, App-based ControlSolar Panels, Intelligent Overload Protection
Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence1100VAArtificial IntelligenceSolar Panels, Smart Energy Management
Livguard SINE 1100i Inverter with Connectivity1000VASeamless ConnectivitySolar Panels, Smart Energy Management

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of the V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter?

Ans : The V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter has a capacity of 1000VA, making it suitable for essential appliances and devices.

Question : Does the Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter support solar panels?

Ans : Yes, the Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter is compatible with solar panels, allowing you to harness solar energy for power backup.

Question : How does the Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence differ from other models?

Ans : The Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence features AI-based monitoring and predictive maintenance for seamless performance and extended lifespan.

Question : Can the Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter handle heavy loads?

Ans : The Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter is designed to support essential appliances and devices, but may not be suitable for heavy loads.

