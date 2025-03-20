Smart inverters are an investment of the future: 8 models to bring home

Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Overall Product
Luminous Zolt 1700 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1500VA/24V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 2 Inverter Batteries | Smart Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Value For Money
V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 s Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Solar Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence | Supports 1 Battery | Free Installation | Best Class 3 Years Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
When it comes to uninterrupted power supply during outages, a smart inverter is a must-have for every household. These modern inverters offer advanced features such as app connectivity, digital display, and solar compatibility. To help you choose the best one for your needs, we've curated a list of the top 8 smart inverters available in 2025. Whether you're looking for a reliable backup power source or want to harness solar energy, there's a smart inverter for every requirement. Read on to find the perfect fit for your home.
The Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter is a reliable power backup solution for homes and offices. With a capacity of 900VA, it can support multiple appliances during power outages. Equipped with a user-friendly display and battery water level indicator, this inverter is easy to operate. Its compatibility with solar panels makes it an eco-friendly choice.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Supports multiple appliances
User-friendly display
Reasons to avoid
Limited solar panel compatibility
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty
The Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter is a high-capacity power backup solution suitable for larger households and commercial spaces. With a capacity of 1500VA, it can handle heavy loads and extended outages. Its sleek design and silent operation make it an ideal choice for modern homes. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and advanced features such as app connectivity set it apart from traditional models.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High capacity for heavy loads
Sleek design
Reasons to avoid
May be too large for small homes
Luminous Zolt 1700 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1500VA/24V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 2 Inverter Batteries | Smart Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty
The V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter is a versatile power backup solution suitable for a wide range of applications. With a capacity of 1000VA, it can support essential appliances and devices during outages. Its digital display and intelligent battery management system make it easy to monitor and maintain. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and generator input makes it a reliable choice for off-grid power supply.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile application
Intelligent battery management
Reasons to avoid
May not support heavy loads
V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty
The Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter is a technologically advanced power backup solution designed for seamless performance. With a capacity of 900VA, it offers reliable support for essential appliances and devices. Its hybrid technology ensures efficient power conversion and reduced energy consumption. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and intelligent overload protection make it a smart choice for modern homes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Technologically advanced
Efficient power conversion
Reasons to avoid
May not support heavy loads
Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops
The V-Guard 1200 1000VA Solar Inverter is a smart power backup solution designed for both home and office use. With a capacity of 1000VA, it can support essential appliances and devices during outages. Its solar compatibility and grid charging feature make it an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice. The inverter's advanced monitoring and control options ensure reliable performance in diverse settings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dual application
Eco-friendly features
Reasons to avoid
Limited capacity for heavy loads
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 s Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Solar Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty
The V-Guard Bluetooth Connectivity Sinewave Inverter is a cutting-edge power backup solution with advanced connectivity options. With a capacity of 1000VA, it can support essential appliances and devices during outages. Its Bluetooth connectivity and app-based control make it easy to monitor and manage power supply. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and intelligent overload protection ensures reliable performance in diverse settings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Cutting-edge connectivity
App-based control
Reasons to avoid
May require additional devices for app control
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty
The Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence is a futuristic power backup solution with intelligent features. With a capacity of 1100VA, it offers reliable support for essential appliances and devices. Its AI-based monitoring and predictive maintenance ensure seamless performance and extended lifespan. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and smart energy management makes it a sustainable choice for modern homes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Futuristic AI features
Predictive maintenance
Reasons to avoid
May require technical expertise for setup
Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence | Supports 1 Battery | Free Installation | Best Class 3 Years Warranty
The Livguard SINE 1100i Inverter with Connectivity is a versatile power backup solution with advanced connectivity options. With a capacity of 1000VA, it can support essential appliances and devices during outages. Its seamless connectivity and energy-efficient design make it an ideal choice for modern homes. The inverter's compatibility with solar panels and smart energy management ensures reliable performance in diverse settings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile connectivity
Energy-efficient design
Reasons to avoid
May not support heavy loads
Livguard Smart SINE 1100i Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | Multi Function LCD Display with WiFi connectivity and Mob App Control
Top 3 features of the best smart inverters
|Best smart inverters
|Capacity
|Display
|Compatibility
|Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter
|900VA
|Digital
|Solar Panels
|Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter
|1500VA
|Sleek and modern
|Solar Panels, App Connectivity
|V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter
|1000VA
|Digital
|Solar Panels, Generator Input
|Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter
|900VA
|Hybrid
|Solar Panels, Intelligent Overload Protection
|V-Guard 1200 1000VA Solar Inverter for Home and Office
|1000VA
|Home and Office
|Solar Panels, Grid Charging
|V-Guard Bluetooth Connectivity Sinewave Inverter
|1000VA
|Bluetooth, App-based Control
|Solar Panels, Intelligent Overload Protection
|Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence
|1100VA
|Artificial Intelligence
|Solar Panels, Smart Energy Management
|Livguard SINE 1100i Inverter with Connectivity
|1000VA
|Seamless Connectivity
|Solar Panels, Smart Energy Management
Similar articles for you
Best inverter battery in 2025: Top 10 inverter batteries to keep your home and office powered without interruption
Inverters for home that will keep your power needs in check: Top options in 2025
Luminious inverters for your home to never see darkness again; Top 9 picks for complete power backup solutions
Best 3 star ACs in 2025 that are budget-friendly, energy-efficient and powerful: Top 10 air conditioners
FAQs
Question : What is the capacity of the V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter?
Ans : The V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter has a capacity of 1000VA, making it suitable for essential appliances and devices.
Question : Does the Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter support solar panels?
Ans : Yes, the Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter is compatible with solar panels, allowing you to harness solar energy for power backup.
Question : How does the Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence differ from other models?
Ans : The Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence features AI-based monitoring and predictive maintenance for seamless performance and extended lifespan.
Question : Can the Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter handle heavy loads?
Ans : The Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter is designed to support essential appliances and devices, but may not be suitable for heavy loads.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.