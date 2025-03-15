Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹37,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)View Details
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)View Details
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)View Details
Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N (Black)View Details
Technology changes fast, and smart TVs are no exception. Every few years, new models bring better picture quality, smarter features, and improved energy efficiency. If you stick with an old TV for too long, you might miss out on the latest apps, faster performance, and better connectivity.
Another issue with older TVs is spare parts. Finding replacements for outdated models can be tricky and expensive. Sometimes, repairs cost almost as much as a new TV! Upgrading ensures you enjoy the best viewing experience without the hassle of outdated tech. So, if your TV is getting slow or outdated, it might be time for an upgrade!
We have bunched together a whole host of TVs from different well known brands. Do take a look and if you like it, it is time to pick it up as part of Amazon offers.
Sony TVs are known for top-notch picture quality, great sound, and smart features. Whether it’s OLED or LED, they offer a brilliant viewing experience. Reliable and stylish, they’re a great pick if you want a high-quality, long-lasting TV upgrade!
Samsung TVs deliver stunning visuals, vibrant colours, and smart features for an effortless viewing experience. From QLED to OLED, they offer top-tier quality and sleek designs. If you want a stylish, high-performance TV, Samsung is always a solid choice!
LG TVs are packed with brilliant picture quality, smart features, and sleek designs. Whether it’s OLED or NanoCell, they offer vibrant colours and smooth performance. If you want a reliable, high-tech TV with great visuals, LG is a fantastic choice!
MI TVs offer great features at budget-friendly prices. With sharp displays, smart functions, and smooth performance, they’re perfect for everyday entertainment. If you want a stylish, affordable TV with solid performance, MI is definitely worth considering!
Hisense TVs deliver impressive picture quality, smart features, and great value for money. With options like QLED and ULED, they offer vibrant colours and smooth performance. If you’re after a budget-friendly TV with solid tech, Hisense is a great pick!
TCL TVs pack smart features, vibrant displays, and great value into stylish designs. With QLED and 4K options, they offer a smooth and immersive experience. If you want a budget-friendly TV with solid performance, TCL is definitely worth considering!
Acer TVs offer sharp picture quality, smart features, and budget-friendly prices. With 4K and Android TV options, they deliver smooth performance and great visuals. If you’re looking for an affordable TV with solid features, Acer is a smart choice!
