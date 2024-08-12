Better deals, bigger discounts: Smartphone market preps for festival revival
SummaryBuyers can expect instant discounts, bank-linked cashback offers, easy financing schemes, as well as device upgrade bonuses across physical and online stores over the next three months.
New Delhi: For the first time in four years, India’s 700 million-plus smartphone market is expecting a mid-single digit uptick in the volume of devices sold in India during the festival season. For this, in stock for buyers could be instant discounts, bank-linked cashback offers, easy financing schemes, as well as device upgrade bonuses that will be offered across physical and online stores over the next three months.