Better deals, bigger discounts: Smartphone market preps for festival revival

Inverse relation beween price, shipments

It is this that brands are desperate to change. A senior executive at one of India’s top smartphone brands said on condition of anonymity, “Given the core nature of India’s consumers, you can’t expect prices to continue on an upward trajectory indefinitely. At some point, we’ll hit a ceiling, which can hurt us in the long run. To ensure that this doesn’t happen, we’re doing what we can from our end to boost volumes in this vast market once again."