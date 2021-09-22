Amazon has conducted ‘ Great Indian Mobile Survey ’ to map the interests of Indian buyers. According to the e-commerce giant, the new survey also factored response from tier 1, tier 2 & 3 cities and towns. The Great Indian Mobile Survey was taken by over 10,000 customers on the mobile category page on Amazon.in in September, 2021.

As per the findings of the Great Indian Mobile survey, 37% of respondents are looking to buy a mid-range smartphone between ₹15,000 – ₹25,000 making it the most desired price point for the festive season.

Most in-demand brands

Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus emerged as the most preferred smartphone brands, with over 24% of respondents looking to buy Samsung mobile phones followed by Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Most popular smartphones

Redmi Note 10 Series, OnePlus Nord Series (Nord 2, Nord CE), OnePlus 9 Series and Samsung M21 and other Galaxy M series phones topped the popularity chart among the respondents.

What are buyers looking for?

With regards to product attributes, performance, camera, battery capacity, display quality (in this order) are the top features determining purchase decisions. When it comes to display, people find Display type (LCD, AMOLED) and Display resolution (HD+, FHD+, QHD+) to be more important attributes than display refresh rates.

Demand for 5G smartphones

The survey also reveals interesting insights on respondents’ preferences for a 5G phone. More than 54% of respondents are looking for a 5G compatible phone. Additionally, the demand for bigger battery phones is also strong with over 46% respondents preferring phones with 5000mAh – 6000mAh battery.

“With the festive season just around the corner, the Great Indian Mobile Survey helps us understand customer’s preferences and also allow us to know what smartphone shoppers are looking for during the season. The findings revealed interesting insights from thousands of customers across various demographics of the country. We use this insights and continue to work with our sellers and brand partners to bring the best-in-class smartphones and accessories across price points for customers," said Nishant Sardana, Director – Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India.

The survey indicates that more than 31% of respondents are looking forward to buying phones on Instant bank Discount, this festive season followed by additional exchange bonus offers.

Over 21% of respondents are looking for lucrative exchange offers and 20% are looking to avail No Cost EMI.

