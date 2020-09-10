Smartphones transformed everything. Now, there’s more disruption to come

Now in 2020, the smartphone runs a close second to oxygen as an essential. For many, it’s the lone way we communicate and share. It can quickly call up any ounce of information discovered in human history, letting us answer “Why Your Labradoodle Is Shivering" via YouTube and end bar-stool debates about interchangeable “Rocky" sequels or whether procrastination is really one of the Seven Deadly Sins. It lets us produce art, document revolutions and let our voices be heard at any instance from anywhere. It can help us find love, seek validation—or pick at insecurity like a scab—through an endless hunt for “Likes."