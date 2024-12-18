Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Smartwatch bonanza: Amazon offers on premium smartwatches with up to 91% off; Choose from Apple, Amazfit and more

Smartwatch bonanza: Amazon offers on premium smartwatches with up to 91% off; Choose from Apple, Amazfit and more

Boudhaditya Sanyal

See the Amazon offers on premium smartwatches and upgrade yours today. You can avail heavy discounts on brands like Apple, Amazfit and more.

Pick your style from a range of smartwatch options with Amazon offers
Our Picks

Our Picks

Smartwatches have seamlessly integrated into our lives, offering convenience and utility across a range of price points. Often considered secondary to smartphones, many buyers opt for affordable models. However, Amazon's premium smartwatch deals, with discounts of up to 91%, make it the perfect opportunity to upgrade. Catering to varied priorities like health tracking, sleep monitoring, fitness goals, and managing notifications, these devices enhance daily routines. From brands like Apple, Amazfit, and others, there’s something for everyone. To help you make the best choice, we’ve shortlisted the top picks across categories tailored to diverse needs.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max combines affordability with essential smartwatch features. Its 51.05mm (2.01-inch) display offers a vivid viewing experience. With Bluetooth calling and 120+ sports modes, this watch is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. The health suite includes heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, making it great for wellness tracking. Voice assistance adds convenience, while its sleek design caters to style-conscious users. Overall, this is a well-rounded smartwatch for those seeking functionality at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max

Specifications

Display
51.05mm (2.01 inches)
Features
Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Voice Assistance
Health Tracking
Heart Rate, SpO2 Monitoring

The Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46mm] offers a premium fitness and lifestyle experience. With its jet-black aluminium case and ink sport loop, it exudes elegance. The always-on Retina display ensures seamless usability, while the ECG app provides advanced health tracking. It’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts and users who appreciate cutting-edge features and sleek design. Although slightly pricey, its solid build and reliable performance justify the cost.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46mm]

Specifications

Case Material
Jet Black Aluminium
Features
Fitness Tracker, Always-On Retina Display, ECG App
Connectivity
GPS

This Apple Watch Series 10 variant combines GPS and cellular connectivity for greater independence. Its jet-black aluminum case and black sport band make it a stylish and durable choice. The always-on Retina display ensures easy access to notifications and fitness tracking. With ECG and water resistance features, it’s built for active users who need a versatile and robust smartwatch.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular 42mm]

Specifications

Case Material
Jet Black Aluminum
Features
Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display
Connectivity
GPS + Cellular

Also read: Smartwatches for heart patients: Monitor health effectively and stay safe with these 10 picks

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 differentiates itself as a rugged, feature-packed option for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. Its titanium case and alpine loop strap are built to endure extreme conditions. Precision GPS ensures accurate tracking, while the action button adds a layer of convenience for workouts. With water resistance and advanced health tracking capabilities, this smartwatch is a versatile companion for active users who demand durability and cutting-edge technology.

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm]

Specifications

Case Material
Titanium
Features
Precision GPS, Fitness Tracker, Action Button
Connectivity
GPS + Cellular

The Amazfit Balance strikes a fine balance between style, functionality, and affordability. Its 46mm AMOLED display is crisp and vibrant. It features dual-band GPS for accurate tracking, body composition analysis, and a robust AI-based Zepp Coach for fitness training. With a remarkable 14-day battery life, this smartwatch suits users who value long-lasting performance and comprehensive health monitoring.

Specifications of Amazfit Balance 46mm

Specifications

Display
46mm AMOLED
Features
Dual-Band GPS, Body Composition Analysis, Zepp Coach AI
Battery Life
14 days

Also read: Selecting the ideal smartwatch for your health and fitness: Comprehensive buying guide

The Amazfit GTR Mini offers compact design and impressive features. Its 1.28-inch always-on AMOLED display delivers clear visuals, while SpO2 and heart rate monitoring ensure thorough health tracking. With 120 sports modes, accurate GPS tracking, and a 14-day battery life, this smartwatch is a solid pick for fitness enthusiasts seeking lightweight wearables.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR Mini 43mm

Specifications

Display
1.28" AMOLED
Features
SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120 Sports Modes
Battery Life
14 days

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a premium smartwatch with advanced features. Its 44mm silver design includes sapphire glass for durability. The dual GPS ensures precise tracking, while health monitoring features like heart rate, SpO2, BP, and ECG provide comprehensive wellness insights. This smartwatch is a great choice for users seeking style, resilience, and cutting-edge technology.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Specifications

Display
44mm with Sapphire Glass
Features
Heart Rate, SpO2, BP, ECG Monitoring
Connectivity
Dual GPS

Also read: Best premium smartwatches: From Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to Apple Watch SE

The Noise Pulse 2 Max offers great value with its 1.85-inch display and 550 NITS brightness for clear viewing. Bluetooth calling and 10-day battery life enhance functionality, while Smart DND and 100 sports modes make it a versatile smartwatch for daily use. It’s perfect for those looking for affordability without compromising key features.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max

Specifications

Display
1.85" with 550 NITS brightness
Features
Bluetooth Calling, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes
Battery Life
10 days

The OnePlus Watch 2 offers a seamless blend of performance and durability, catering to users who expect both style and advanced functionality. It comes equipped with Wear OS4, powered by a Snapdragon W5 chipset, ensuring a smooth user experience and faster processing. The 1.43" AMOLED display is vibrant and easy to navigate, while its stainless steel and sapphire crystal build make it exceptionally robust. Dual-frequency GPS enhances navigation accuracy, and with an impressive 100-hour battery life, this watch is perfect for extended use. Features like IP68 water resistance and Bluetooth calling make it a standout device for tech enthusiasts and fitness lovers alike.

Specifications of OnePlus Watch 2

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED, Crisp and High-Resolution
Processor
Snapdragon W5 Chipset with Wear OS4
Build
Stainless Steel and Sapphire Crystal for Durability
Features
Dual-Frequency GPS, Bluetooth Calling, IP68 Certified
Battery Life
Up to 100 hours

The boAt Wave Sigma 3 is a smartwatch designed to pack maximum utility at an affordable price point. It features a large 2.01" HD display, offering a clear and immersive viewing experience for on-the-go users. The smartwatch supports turn-by-turn navigation, ensuring you never lose your way, and includes Bluetooth calling for added convenience. Its Crest+ OS brings a user-friendly interface, while emergency SOS functionality provides a safety net in critical situations. Designed for both men and women, the Wave Sigma 3 offers a stylish and modern look with practicality, making it a perfect everyday companion.

Specifications of boAt Wave Sigma 3

Specifications

Display
2.01" HD, Large and Immersive
Features
Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS
OS
Crest+ OS for Seamless Operation
Build
Sleek Design for Both Men and Women
Extras
Watch Face Studio and QR Tray for Personalization

What features are most important for your lifestyle?

Consider whether you need health monitoring (heart rate, SpO2), fitness tracking, GPS, or advanced features like ECG or sleep tracking.

What is your budget for a smartwatch?

Decide if you prefer a premium brand like Apple or Samsung or an affordable option with essential features like Noise or boAt.

How long should the battery last based on your usage?

Determine if you need a long-lasting battery (e.g., 10+ days) or can manage shorter spans with high-end features.

Is durability and build quality a priority?

Consider materials like stainless steel, sapphire glass, or aluminium if you need robust construction for outdoor or active use.

FAQs

Question : Can smartwatches function without being connected to a smartphone?

Ans : Some smartwatches, especially models with cellular connectivity (e.g., Apple Watch GPS + Cellular), can work independently for calls, messages, and basic apps. Others need a smartphone connection for full functionality.

Question : How accurate are the health monitoring features in smartwatches?

Ans : Smartwatches provide reasonably accurate readings for metrics like heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking, but they aren't a replacement for medical-grade equipment.

Question : Do all smartwatches support app installations?

Ans : Premium smartwatches with advanced operating systems, like Wear OS or WatchOS, support app installations, while budget options may offer limited or no app support.

Question : Are smartwatches water-resistant?

Ans : Most modern smartwatches have some level of water resistance, often rated 5ATM or IP68, suitable for swimming or splashes but not deep-water diving.

Question : How often do smartwatches need to be charged?

Ans : Battery life varies widely, from 1–2 days in premium models with heavy usage to 10+ days in models with optimized battery life.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.
