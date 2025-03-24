Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Smartwatches for kids to make them cool and technologically advanced: 8 options for your little ones

Smartwatches for kids to make them cool and technologically advanced: 8 options for your little ones

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the perfect smartwatch for your child? Check out our list of the top 8 best smartwatches for kids in March 2025, with detailed product details, feature comparison, and FAQs.

Colorful kids' smartwatch with GPS, fun games, and safety features.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Overall Product

sekyo S2 Pro Calling Smart Watch for Kids | Kids SmartWatch for Boys & Girls | LBS Location, Selfie Camera, SOS | 2G/4G/5G Sim Card Support | Parent Control App | Voice Chat | Long Battery Life -Black

GET PRICE GET PRICE

IMOO Kids Watch Phone Z7 [4G Cellular + GPS + Health], 4G Kids Smartwatch, HD Video & Voice Call, GPS Enabled with 14 Days Historical Track, Kids Emotion Detector, HeartRate, Body Temp., SPO2 (Blue)

M I D116 Fitness Band Smart Watch for Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Kids – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes,Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch – Black I

Best Value For Money

PunnkFunnk Q18 Kids Calling Smart Watch for Boys & Girls | 2-Way Voice Calling & Message | Sim Card | Selfie Camera | Parent Control App | Voice Chat | Long Battery Life | LBS Location Tracking-Black

MARVIK Smart Watch for Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, and Women, D20 Plus 2025, Latest for Android and iOS Phones, IP68 Waterproof with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor Watch - Black

m i Smart Watch for Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, and Women, D20 Plus 2025, Latest for Android and iOS Phones, IP68 Waterproof with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor Watch - Pink

Choosing the right smartwatch for your child can be a daunting task, with so many options available in the market. From fitness bands to GPS tracking, these smartwatches offer various features to keep your child safe and active. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best smartwatches for kids in March 2025, providing detailed product details, feature comparisons, and FAQs to help you make an informed decision for your child's needs.

The Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish smartwatch designed for kids. It offers a range of features including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and sleep analysis. With its durable design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for active kids on the go.

Specifications

Display
LED
Battery Life
Up to 7 days
Compatibility
Android, iOS
Water Resistance
IP67

Reasons to buy

Stylish and durable design

Long battery life

Activity tracking and sleep analysis

Reasons to avoid

Limited app compatibility

Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smart Watch for Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Kids – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch – Pink

The Calling SmartWatch with Location Tracking is a reliable smartwatch for kids, offering GPS tracking and geo-fencing features for added security. It also includes a calling function and SOS button for emergency situations. With its durable build and advanced safety features, this smartwatch is ideal for parents looking for peace of mind.

Specifications

GPS Tracking
Yes
Calling Function
Yes
SOS Button
Yes
Water Resistance
IP68

Reasons to buy

GPS tracking and geo-fencing

Calling and SOS features

Durable and water-resistant

Reasons to avoid

Limited battery life

sekyo S2 Pro Calling Smart Watch for Kids | Kids SmartWatch for Boys & Girls | LBS Location, Selfie Camera, SOS | 2G/4G/5G Sim Card Support | Parent Control App | Voice Chat | Long Battery Life -Black

The IMOO Cellular Smartwatch is a feature-rich smartwatch with historical location tracking and heart rate monitoring. It offers a range of safety features including an SOS button and voice calling. With its advanced tracking capabilities and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for parents seeking comprehensive safety features for their child.

Specifications

Location Tracking
Historical
Heart Rate Monitoring
Yes
SOS Button
Yes
Voice Calling
Yes

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive safety features

Advanced tracking capabilities

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

Limited app compatibility

IMOO Kids Watch Phone Z7 [4G Cellular + GPS + Health], 4G Kids Smartwatch, HD Video & Voice Call, GPS Enabled with 14 Days Historical Track, Kids Emotion Detector, HeartRate, Body Temp., SPO2 (Blue)

The Fitness Smart Watch for Women & Girls is a stylish and functional smartwatch designed for active kids. It offers a range of fitness tracking features including step counting, calorie monitoring, and sleep analysis. With its sleek design and comfortable fit, this smartwatch is perfect for girls who want to stay active in style.

Specifications

Fitness Tracking
Step Counting, Calorie Monitoring
Sleep Analysis
Yes
Compatibility
Android, iOS
Water Resistance
IP65

Reasons to buy

Stylish and comfortable design

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Sleek and lightweight

Reasons to avoid

Limited battery life

M I D116 Fitness Band Smart Watch for Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Kids – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch – Black

The D116 Fitness Smart Watch for Women is a versatile smartwatch with a range of fitness and health tracking features. It offers heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, and sleep analysis. With its sleek design and accurate tracking capabilities, this smartwatch is perfect for women who want to prioritize their health and wellness.

Specifications

Fitness Tracking
Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Pressure Tracking
Sleep Analysis
Yes
Water Resistance
IP67
Compatibility
Android, iOS

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive health tracking

Sleek and stylish design

Accurate tracking capabilities

Reasons to avoid

Limited battery life

M I D116 Fitness Band Smart Watch for Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Kids – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes,Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch – Black I

The PunnkFunnk Kids Calling SmartWatch is a reliable and stylish smartwatch designed for kids. It offers GPS tracking, calling capabilities, and location tracking for added safety. With its durable build and interactive features, this smartwatch is perfect for parents looking for a well-rounded device for their child.

Specifications

GPS Tracking
Yes
Calling Function
Yes
Location Tracking
Yes
Water Resistance
IP66

Reasons to buy

GPS tracking and location tracking

Calling capabilities

Durable and water-resistant

Reasons to avoid

Limited battery life

PunnkFunnk Q18 Kids Calling Smart Watch for Boys & Girls | 2-Way Voice Calling & Message | Sim Card | Selfie Camera | Parent Control App | Voice Chat | Long Battery Life | LBS Location Tracking-Black

The MARVIK D20 Plus Waterproof Activity Tracker is a versatile and durable smartwatch for kids. It offers a range of activity tracking features including step counting, distance monitoring, and calorie tracking. With its waterproof design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for active kids who love outdoor activities.

Specifications

Activity Tracking
Step Counting, Distance Monitoring
Calorie Tracking
Yes
Water Resistance
IP68
Compatibility
Android, iOS

Reasons to buy

Versatile activity tracking

Durable and waterproof design

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

Limited app compatibility

MARVIK Smart Watch for Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, and Women, D20 Plus 2025, Latest for Android and iOS Phones, IP68 Waterproof with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor Watch - Black

The Android Waterproof Activity Tracker is a reliable and functional smartwatch designed for kids. It offers a range of fitness tracking features including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and activity tracking. With its durable build and advanced tracking capabilities, this smartwatch is perfect for kids who want to stay active and healthy.

Specifications

Fitness Tracking
Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Analysis
Activity Tracking
Yes
Water Resistance
IP65
Compatibility
Android, iOS

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Durable and waterproof design

Advanced tracking capabilities

Reasons to avoid

Limited app compatibility

m i Smart Watch for Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, and Women, D20 Plus 2025, Latest for Android and iOS Phones, IP68 Waterproof with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor Watch - Pink

Top 3 features of smartwatches for kids

Best smartwatches for kidsGPS TrackingCalling FunctionSOS ButtonWater Resistance
Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band SmartwatchNoNoNoIP67
Calling SmartWatch with Location TrackingYesYesYesIP68
IMOO Cellular SmartwatchNoNoYesIP67
Fitness Smart Watch for Women & GirlsNoNoNoIP65
D116 Fitness Smart Watch for WomenNoNoNoIP67
PunnkFunnk Kids Calling SmartWatchYesYesNoIP66
MARVIK D20 Plus Waterproof Activity TrackerNoNoNoIP68
Android Waterproof Activity TrackerNoNoNoIP65

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these smartwatches?

Ans : The price range for these smartwatches varies from INR 2000 to INR 5000, offering different features and functionalities at different price points.

Question : Do these smartwatches support Android and iOS devices?

Ans : Yes, all the smartwatches listed are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, providing seamless connectivity and functionality.

Question : Are these smartwatches suitable for kids with sensitive skin?

Ans : Yes, these smartwatches are designed with hypoallergenic materials and comfortable straps, making them suitable for kids with sensitive skin.

Question : What are the newest releases in the smartwatch category for kids?

Ans : The newest releases in the smartwatch category for kids include advanced GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and interactive features for a comprehensive experience.

