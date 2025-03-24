Our Picks
Choosing the right smartwatch for your child can be a daunting task, with so many options available in the market. From fitness bands to GPS tracking, these smartwatches offer various features to keep your child safe and active. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best smartwatches for kids in March 2025, providing detailed product details, feature comparisons, and FAQs to help you make an informed decision for your child's needs.
The Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish smartwatch designed for kids. It offers a range of features including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and sleep analysis. With its durable design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for active kids on the go.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish and durable design
Long battery life
Activity tracking and sleep analysis
Reasons to avoid
Limited app compatibility
Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smart Watch for Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Kids – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch – Pink
The Calling SmartWatch with Location Tracking is a reliable smartwatch for kids, offering GPS tracking and geo-fencing features for added security. It also includes a calling function and SOS button for emergency situations. With its durable build and advanced safety features, this smartwatch is ideal for parents looking for peace of mind.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
GPS tracking and geo-fencing
Calling and SOS features
Durable and water-resistant
Reasons to avoid
Limited battery life
sekyo S2 Pro Calling Smart Watch for Kids | Kids SmartWatch for Boys & Girls | LBS Location, Selfie Camera, SOS | 2G/4G/5G Sim Card Support | Parent Control App | Voice Chat | Long Battery Life -Black
The IMOO Cellular Smartwatch is a feature-rich smartwatch with historical location tracking and heart rate monitoring. It offers a range of safety features including an SOS button and voice calling. With its advanced tracking capabilities and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for parents seeking comprehensive safety features for their child.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comprehensive safety features
Advanced tracking capabilities
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Limited app compatibility
IMOO Kids Watch Phone Z7 [4G Cellular + GPS + Health], 4G Kids Smartwatch, HD Video & Voice Call, GPS Enabled with 14 Days Historical Track, Kids Emotion Detector, HeartRate, Body Temp., SPO2 (Blue)
The Fitness Smart Watch for Women & Girls is a stylish and functional smartwatch designed for active kids. It offers a range of fitness tracking features including step counting, calorie monitoring, and sleep analysis. With its sleek design and comfortable fit, this smartwatch is perfect for girls who want to stay active in style.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish and comfortable design
Comprehensive fitness tracking
Sleek and lightweight
Reasons to avoid
Limited battery life
M I D116 Fitness Band Smart Watch for Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Kids – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch – Black
The D116 Fitness Smart Watch for Women is a versatile smartwatch with a range of fitness and health tracking features. It offers heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, and sleep analysis. With its sleek design and accurate tracking capabilities, this smartwatch is perfect for women who want to prioritize their health and wellness.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comprehensive health tracking
Sleek and stylish design
Accurate tracking capabilities
Reasons to avoid
Limited battery life
M I D116 Fitness Band Smart Watch for Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Kids – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes,Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch – Black I
The PunnkFunnk Kids Calling SmartWatch is a reliable and stylish smartwatch designed for kids. It offers GPS tracking, calling capabilities, and location tracking for added safety. With its durable build and interactive features, this smartwatch is perfect for parents looking for a well-rounded device for their child.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
GPS tracking and location tracking
Calling capabilities
Durable and water-resistant
Reasons to avoid
Limited battery life
PunnkFunnk Q18 Kids Calling Smart Watch for Boys & Girls | 2-Way Voice Calling & Message | Sim Card | Selfie Camera | Parent Control App | Voice Chat | Long Battery Life | LBS Location Tracking-Black
The MARVIK D20 Plus Waterproof Activity Tracker is a versatile and durable smartwatch for kids. It offers a range of activity tracking features including step counting, distance monitoring, and calorie tracking. With its waterproof design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for active kids who love outdoor activities.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile activity tracking
Durable and waterproof design
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Limited app compatibility
MARVIK Smart Watch for Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, and Women, D20 Plus 2025, Latest for Android and iOS Phones, IP68 Waterproof with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor Watch - Black
The Android Waterproof Activity Tracker is a reliable and functional smartwatch designed for kids. It offers a range of fitness tracking features including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and activity tracking. With its durable build and advanced tracking capabilities, this smartwatch is perfect for kids who want to stay active and healthy.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comprehensive fitness tracking
Durable and waterproof design
Advanced tracking capabilities
Reasons to avoid
Limited app compatibility
m i Smart Watch for Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, and Women, D20 Plus 2025, Latest for Android and iOS Phones, IP68 Waterproof with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor Watch - Pink
Top 3 features of smartwatches for kids
|Best smartwatches for kids
|GPS Tracking
|Calling Function
|SOS Button
|Water Resistance
|Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch
|No
|No
|No
|IP67
|Calling SmartWatch with Location Tracking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|IP68
|IMOO Cellular Smartwatch
|No
|No
|Yes
|IP67
|Fitness Smart Watch for Women & Girls
|No
|No
|No
|IP65
|D116 Fitness Smart Watch for Women
|No
|No
|No
|IP67
|PunnkFunnk Kids Calling SmartWatch
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|IP66
|MARVIK D20 Plus Waterproof Activity Tracker
|No
|No
|No
|IP68
|Android Waterproof Activity Tracker
|No
|No
|No
|IP65
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of these smartwatches?
Ans : The price range for these smartwatches varies from INR 2000 to INR 5000, offering different features and functionalities at different price points.
Question : Do these smartwatches support Android and iOS devices?
Ans : Yes, all the smartwatches listed are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, providing seamless connectivity and functionality.
Question : Are these smartwatches suitable for kids with sensitive skin?
Ans : Yes, these smartwatches are designed with hypoallergenic materials and comfortable straps, making them suitable for kids with sensitive skin.
Question : What are the newest releases in the smartwatch category for kids?
Ans : The newest releases in the smartwatch category for kids include advanced GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and interactive features for a comprehensive experience.
