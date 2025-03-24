Looking for the perfect smartwatch for your child? Check out our list of the top 8 best smartwatches for kids in March 2025, with detailed product details, feature comparison, and FAQs.

Choosing the right smartwatch for your child can be a daunting task, with so many options available in the market. From fitness bands to GPS tracking, these smartwatches offer various features to keep your child safe and active. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best smartwatches for kids in March 2025, providing detailed product details, feature comparisons, and FAQs to help you make an informed decision for your child's needs.

The Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish smartwatch designed for kids. It offers a range of features including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and sleep analysis. With its durable design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for active kids on the go.

Specifications Display LED Battery Life Up to 7 days Compatibility Android, iOS Water Resistance IP67 Reasons to buy Stylish and durable design Long battery life Activity tracking and sleep analysis Reasons to avoid Limited app compatibility

The Calling SmartWatch with Location Tracking is a reliable smartwatch for kids, offering GPS tracking and geo-fencing features for added security. It also includes a calling function and SOS button for emergency situations. With its durable build and advanced safety features, this smartwatch is ideal for parents looking for peace of mind.

Specifications GPS Tracking Yes Calling Function Yes SOS Button Yes Water Resistance IP68 Reasons to buy GPS tracking and geo-fencing Calling and SOS features Durable and water-resistant Reasons to avoid Limited battery life

The IMOO Cellular Smartwatch is a feature-rich smartwatch with historical location tracking and heart rate monitoring. It offers a range of safety features including an SOS button and voice calling. With its advanced tracking capabilities and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for parents seeking comprehensive safety features for their child.

Specifications Location Tracking Historical Heart Rate Monitoring Yes SOS Button Yes Voice Calling Yes Reasons to buy Comprehensive safety features Advanced tracking capabilities Long battery life Reasons to avoid Limited app compatibility

The Fitness Smart Watch for Women & Girls is a stylish and functional smartwatch designed for active kids. It offers a range of fitness tracking features including step counting, calorie monitoring, and sleep analysis. With its sleek design and comfortable fit, this smartwatch is perfect for girls who want to stay active in style.

Specifications Fitness Tracking Step Counting, Calorie Monitoring Sleep Analysis Yes Compatibility Android, iOS Water Resistance IP65 Reasons to buy Stylish and comfortable design Comprehensive fitness tracking Sleek and lightweight Reasons to avoid Limited battery life

The D116 Fitness Smart Watch for Women is a versatile smartwatch with a range of fitness and health tracking features. It offers heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, and sleep analysis. With its sleek design and accurate tracking capabilities, this smartwatch is perfect for women who want to prioritize their health and wellness.

Specifications Fitness Tracking Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Pressure Tracking Sleep Analysis Yes Water Resistance IP67 Compatibility Android, iOS Reasons to buy Comprehensive health tracking Sleek and stylish design Accurate tracking capabilities Reasons to avoid Limited battery life

The PunnkFunnk Kids Calling SmartWatch is a reliable and stylish smartwatch designed for kids. It offers GPS tracking, calling capabilities, and location tracking for added safety. With its durable build and interactive features, this smartwatch is perfect for parents looking for a well-rounded device for their child.

Specifications GPS Tracking Yes Calling Function Yes Location Tracking Yes Water Resistance IP66 Reasons to buy GPS tracking and location tracking Calling capabilities Durable and water-resistant Reasons to avoid Limited battery life

The MARVIK D20 Plus Waterproof Activity Tracker is a versatile and durable smartwatch for kids. It offers a range of activity tracking features including step counting, distance monitoring, and calorie tracking. With its waterproof design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for active kids who love outdoor activities.

Specifications Activity Tracking Step Counting, Distance Monitoring Calorie Tracking Yes Water Resistance IP68 Compatibility Android, iOS Reasons to buy Versatile activity tracking Durable and waterproof design Long battery life Reasons to avoid Limited app compatibility

The Android Waterproof Activity Tracker is a reliable and functional smartwatch designed for kids. It offers a range of fitness tracking features including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and activity tracking. With its durable build and advanced tracking capabilities, this smartwatch is perfect for kids who want to stay active and healthy.

Specifications Fitness Tracking Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Analysis Activity Tracking Yes Water Resistance IP65 Compatibility Android, iOS Reasons to buy Comprehensive fitness tracking Durable and waterproof design Advanced tracking capabilities Reasons to avoid Limited app compatibility

Top 3 features of smartwatches for kids

Best smartwatches for kids GPS Tracking Calling Function SOS Button Water Resistance Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch No No No IP67 Calling SmartWatch with Location Tracking Yes Yes Yes IP68 IMOO Cellular Smartwatch No No Yes IP67 Fitness Smart Watch for Women & Girls No No No IP65 D116 Fitness Smart Watch for Women No No No IP67 PunnkFunnk Kids Calling SmartWatch Yes Yes No IP66 MARVIK D20 Plus Waterproof Activity Tracker No No No IP68 Android Waterproof Activity Tracker No No No IP65

FAQs Question : What is the price range of these smartwatches? Ans : The price range for these smartwatches varies from INR 2000 to INR 5000, offering different features and functionalities at different price points. Question : Do these smartwatches support Android and iOS devices? Ans : Yes, all the smartwatches listed are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, providing seamless connectivity and functionality. Question : Are these smartwatches suitable for kids with sensitive skin? Ans : Yes, these smartwatches are designed with hypoallergenic materials and comfortable straps, making them suitable for kids with sensitive skin. Question : What are the newest releases in the smartwatch category for kids? Ans : The newest releases in the smartwatch category for kids include advanced GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and interactive features for a comprehensive experience.