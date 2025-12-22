Smartwatches are getting smarter – at least, health-wise.
More than accessories: Smartwatches are now becoming health devices with medical certification
SummarySmartwatches are evolving into health devices with medical certifications, like the new Apple Watch Series 11, which tracks potential hypertension. Despite a decline in general smartwatch sales, the wearable healthcare market in India is growing, projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2033.
