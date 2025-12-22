More than accessories: Smartwatches are now becoming health devices with medical certification

“The only real avenue to differentiate smartwatches in the premium segment right now is to add value in terms of serious, medical-grade healthcare tracking features,” said Tarun Pathak, research director for consumer gadgets at Counterpoint India. “Apple, for instance, has built a health suite that includes menstrual and mental health trackers, and more. Specialized features require clinical trials and approvals that can be expensive, but for the likes of Apple and Samsung, this for now is the only way to increase their appeal and adoption higher up in the consumer value chain.”