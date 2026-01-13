Smartwatches to consider if the Apple Watch isn’t your first choice

The Apple Watch sets a high standard, but it is not the only smartwatch worth considering. Many users want reliable fitness tracking, clear notifications and good battery life without committing to a premium price or a tightly controlled ecosystem.

That’s where Apple Watch alternatives come in. These smartwatches focus on practical health features, comfortable designs and longer battery backup, often working smoothly with both Android phones and iPhones. For everyday tracking and smart features, they offer flexibility that suits a wider range of users.

BEST OVERALL

The Galaxy Watch8 offers up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, supporting extended daily use, including sleep tracking and notifications. Fast charging reaches 50% in 30 minutes, ensuring quick top-ups. Its 425mAh battery handles intensive fitness monitoring without frequent recharges.

This premium smartwatch features a vivid AMOLED display, advanced health sensors for ECG, blood pressure, and body composition analysis. Wear OS provides seamless app integration and Samsung ecosystem synergy. The sleek design suits professional and casual wear, with robust water resistance for swimming and workouts.

Specifications Battery Up to 40 hours Display 1.5" Super AMOLED Sensors ECG, BP, BioActive OS Wear OS 5 Compatibility Android Reason to buy Comprehensive health tracking suite. Smooth Wear OS experience. Reason to avoid Battery life shorter than fitness-focused rivals. Best with Samsung phones.

Why choose this product? Choose it for advanced health monitoring, vibrant display, and seamless Android integration in a stylish daily companion.

AI COACH

Amazfit Balance delivers 14 days of battery life in standard mode, dropping to 5 days with an always-on display. Its 475mAh battery supports GPS tracking and 150+ sports modes without daily charging. Efficient Zepp OS optimises power usage effectively.

This balanced smartwatch features a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen with 1500 nits brightness, BioTracker 5.0 PPG sensor for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. It offers AI-powered coaching, Alexa integration, and rugged 5ATM water resistance. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts seeking long-term reliability.

Specifications Battery 14 days standard Display 1.5" AMOLED 1500 nits Sensors BioTracker 5.0 PPG, GPS OS Zepp OS 4.0 Sports 150+ modes Reason to buy Exceptional battery endurance. Bright, vivid display. Reason to avoid App ecosystem smaller than Wear OS. Limited third-party app support.

Why choose this product? Choose it for unbeatable battery life, comprehensive fitness tracking, and value-packed smart features.

TEMPERATURE SENSOR

ScanWatch 2 provides 30 days of impressive battery life, perfect for users avoiding frequent charging. Hybrid design maintains power efficiency while delivering continuous health monitoring. Quick 2-hour full charge supports extended wear.

The elegant analogue-hybrid watch includes medical-grade ECG, SpO2, temperature sensing, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. Its sapphire glass and stainless steel build offer luxury aesthetics with 5ATM water resistance. Ideal for health-conscious professionals seeking discreet yet powerful monitoring.

Specifications Battery 30 days Display Hybrid OLED + Analogue Sensors ECG, SpO2, Temperature Build Stainless steel, Sapphire glass Water Resistance 5ATM Reason to buy Medical-grade health accuracy. Month-long battery life. Reason to avoid Limited smart notifications. Higher price point.

Why choose this product? Choose it for unbeatable battery life, comprehensive fitness tracking, and value-packed smart features.

ScanWatch Nova boasts 30 days of battery life, combining luxury craftsmanship with continuous health tracking. The efficient power system supports ECG readings and sleep analysis without daily charging. Elegant design maintains long-term performance.

This premium hybrid features medical-grade ECG, SpO2, an advanced altimeter, and 24/7 heart monitoring within a titanium case and sapphire crystal. Military-grade durability meets sophisticated aesthetics, with 10ATM water resistance for diving. Perfect for active professionals.

Specifications Battery 30 days Display Hybrid with OLED Sensors ECG, SpO2, Altimeter Material Titanium + Sapphire Water Resistance 10ATM Reason to buy Luxury materials and build quality. Clinical accuracy with style. Reason to avoid Premium pricing. Fewer fitness sports modes.

Why choose this product? Choose it for a sophisticated hybrid design with clinical-grade health insights and extraordinary battery endurance.

RUGGED WATCH

Galaxy Watch Ultra delivers 100 hours of battery life in power-saving mode, up to 48 hours of standard usage. Its 590mAh battery supports multi-day adventures with GPS and health tracking active. Quick charging ensures rapid recovery.

Built for extreme conditions, it features a titanium casing, sapphire crystal, advanced BioActive sensor array, and emergency SOS. The 1.5-inch display withstands rugged use with 10ATM water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. Ideal for adventurers and athletes.

Specifications Battery 100h Power Save / 48h Standard Display 1.5" Super AMOLED Sensors BioActive 5 Pro, GPS Build Titanium, Sapphire Durability 10ATM, MIL-STD-810H Reason to buy Rugged titanium construction. Extended battery for adventures. Reason to avoid Large 47mm case. Expensive premium model.

Why choose this product? Choose it for rugged durability, extreme battery life, and professional-grade outdoor performance.

T-Rex 3 offers 27 days of battery life or 180 hours in GPS mode, perfect for extended expeditions. Its 700mAh battery powers dual-band GPS and comprehensive health monitoring continuously. Exceptional endurance defines its military heritage.

This 48mm rugged beast features an AMOLED display, 10 ATM water resistance, 170+ sports modes, and military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification. The Advanced BioTracker sensor tracks heart rate, SpO2, and stress with AI coaching. Built for extreme outdoor challenges.

Specifications Battery 27 days / 180h GPS Display 1.5" AMOLED Durability MIL-STD-810H, 10ATM Sports 170+ modes Sensors BioTracker 5.0 Reason to buy Military-grade ruggedness. Unmatched GPS battery life. Reason to avoid Bulkier profile. Zepp OS learning curve.

Why choose this product? Choose it for unbeatable outdoor endurance, military toughness, and extensive adventure tracking.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Galaxy Watch 7 provides 40 hours of battery life with an always-on display, supporting full-day health tracking and notifications. The 300mAh battery charges to 100% in under 2 hours. Efficient Wear OS 5 optimisation extends usage.

Featuring advanced sleep apnea detection, body composition analysis, and the Energy Score system, it integrates seamlessly with Samsung Health. The 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display offers crisp visuals with 5ATM water resistance. Perfect for wellness-focused users.

Specifications Battery 40 hours AOD Display 1.3" Super AMOLED Sensors BioActive, Sleep Apnea OS Wear OS 5 Sizes 40mm/44mm Reason to buy Latest health insights including apnea detection. Vibrant display and smooth software. Reason to avoid Average battery compared to competitors. Optimal with Galaxy ecosystem.

Why choose this product? Choose it for cutting-edge wellness tracking, sleep analysis, and premium smartwatch experience.

FITNESS WATCH

Forerunner 165 delivers 11 days of smartwatch mode or 19 hours of GPS usage on battery. Its efficient processor supports continuous training metrics and music storage. AMOLED display conserves power effectively.

Designed for runners, it features an AMOLED touchscreen, GPS, wrist-based HR, and advanced training status analysis. Morning Report delivers daily insights, while the Music edition stores 500 songs. Lightweight with 5ATM water resistance for multisport training.

Specifications Battery 11 days / 19h GPS Display 1.2" AMOLED GPS Multi-band Features Training Status, Music Weight 39g Reason to buy Excellent running analytics. Bright AMOLED at a reasonable price. Reason to avoid No maps or advanced navigation. Basic smart features.

Why choose this product? Choose it for dedicated running training, music storage, and exceptional value in multisport tracking.

Instinct 2X Solar offers an unlimited battery with 3+ hours daily sun exposure, or 40 days standard smartwatch mode. Solar charging extends GPS usage to 145 hours continuously. Exceptional power management defines its rugged nature.

This 50mm powerhouse features multi-band GPS, flashlight, solar lens, and military-grade durability. Heart rate, Pulse Ox, and advanced training metrics support extreme adventures. Flashlight and 10ATM water resistance enhance utility.

Specifications Battery Unlimited Solar / 40 days Display MIP Solar GPS Multi-band Durability MIL-STD-810 Features Flashlight, 50mm case Reason to buy Solar charging eliminates battery anxiety. Ultimate rugged durability. Reason to avoid MIP display less vibrant than AMOLED. Large, heavy profile.

Why choose this product? Choose it for solar-powered endless battery, extreme GPS accuracy, and tactical outdoor reliability.

Galaxy Watch8 Classic provides 40 hours of battery life with rotating bezel navigation and always-on display. The 410mAh battery supports intensive health tracking and LTE connectivity. Quick charging ensures minimal downtime.

Classic design combines premium stainless steel with advanced BioActive sensors for ECG, blood pressure, and body composition. Wear OS 5 delivers smooth app performance with rotating bezel control. The LTE model offers standalone functionality. Elegant for formal occasions.

Specifications Battery 40 hours Display 1.4" Super AMOLED Design Rotating Bezel, Stainless Steel Connectivity LTE option Sensors ECG, Body Composition Reason to buy Iconic rotating bezel navigation. Premium classic aesthetics. Reason to avoid Larger and heavier than standard models. Battery similar to non-Classic versions.

Why choose this product? Choose it for its timeless rotating bezel design, LTE independence, and sophisticated smartwatch elegance.

Factors to consider before choosing an Apple Watch alternative Health tracking : Look for heart rate, SpO2, sleep and activity tracking accuracy.

: Look for heart rate, SpO2, sleep and activity tracking accuracy. Battery life : Many alternatives offer multiple days of usage on a single charge.

: Many alternatives offer multiple days of usage on a single charge. Phone compatibility : Ensure smooth pairing with Android, iOS or both.

: Ensure smooth pairing with Android, iOS or both. Display quality : AMOLED screens improve readability and everyday comfort.

: AMOLED screens improve readability and everyday comfort. App ecosystem: Companion apps should be stable and easy to use. Why consider an Apple Watch alternative instead of the Apple Watch itself? Alternatives offer longer battery life, broader phone compatibility and often better value for everyday use.

Are Apple Watch alternatives good for fitness and health tracking? Yes, many provide reliable heart rate, sleep, activity and workout tracking for daily fitness needs.

Do these watches support notifications and calls? Most alternatives support notifications, call alerts and basic smart features depending on the model.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

Smartwatch Battery Life Display Key Sensors Galaxy Watch8 40h 1.5" AMOLED ECG, BP, BioActive Amazfit Balance 14 days 1.5" AMOLED BioTracker 5.0 Withings ScanWatch 2 30 days Hybrid OLED ECG, SpO2, Temp Withings ScanWatch Nova 30 days Hybrid Sapphire ECG, Altimeter Galaxy Watch Ultra 100h Power Save 1.5" AMOLED BioActive Pro Amazfit T-Rex 3 27 days GPS 1.5" AMOLED BioTracker 5.0 Galaxy Watch 7 40h 1.3" AMOLED Sleep Apnea Garmin Forerunner 165 11 days GPS 1.2" AMOLED Training Status Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Unlimited Solar MIP Solar Multi-band GPS Galaxy Watch8 Classic 40h 1.4" AMOLED Rotating Bezel

Similar articles for you Price drop on Samsung smartwatches:Get up to 60% off the these stylish wearables at affordable prices

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.