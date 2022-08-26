OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Snap scraps development on flying selfie Pixy drone

Snap Inc. is sunsetting future development of its Pixy flying selfie camera less than four months after launching the product publicly, according to people familiar with the matter, becoming the latest technology company to adjust product plans during the economic downturn.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout