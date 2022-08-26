Snap scraps development on flying selfie Pixy drone2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 12:59 AM IST
Move comes after company reported disappointing earnings and less than four months after the drone was launched
Snap Inc. is sunsetting future development of its Pixy flying selfie camera less than four months after launching the product publicly, according to people familiar with the matter, becoming the latest technology company to adjust product plans during the economic downturn.