Snap scraps development on flying selfie Pixy drone

Snap’s step back from Pixy echoes actions other tech companies have taken to reallocate resources in recent weeks. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has moved to give priority to efforts around the creator economy and away from its Facebook News tab and newsletter platform called Bulletin, The Wall Street Journal reported last month. The changes came amid a broader shift within the company toward the so-called metaverse, a more immersive form of the internet, and its efforts to fend off competition from short-form video platform TikTok.

