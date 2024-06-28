For years, laptops have been ruled by the familiar reign of Intel and AMD processors. But a new challenger has emerged! Qualcomm is shaking things up with the introduction of the Snapdragon X Elite, a powerful and efficient chip specifically designed to transform laptops. This article delves into the exciting world of Snapdragon X Elite laptops, exploring their capabilities, how they differ from traditional laptops, and the potential impact they might have on the future of mobile computing. Buckle up, as we explore a new era of extended battery life, always-on connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) powered features that could redefine the way we experience laptops.

What are Snapdragon X Elite Laptops?

Snapdragon X Elite laptops are powered by a new SoC from Qualcomm. It is an Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) based chipset that Qualcomm built to compete with Intel's Core Ultra and Apple's M3 chipset. This chipset uses 12 Oryon cores for fast responsiveness. The powerful Adreno Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) delivers exceptional graphic for immersive entertainment.

The Snapdragon X Elite chipset is built to deliver much better AI processing using its on chip Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of running a Gen AI Large Language Model (LLM) with blazing fast speeds. These AI cores also handle Windows Studio Effects and other AI accelerated applications.

Experience blazing fast downloads with 5G support and Wi-Fi 7 for the low latency gaming experience with these laptops that also support LPDDR5X RAM for swift performance and seamless AI experience. Overall, Snapdragon X Elite laptops are going to change the thin and light laptop market forever by giving a tough competition to Apple MacBooks and Intel's Core Ultra laptops.

How are these different from regular laptops?

Snapdragon X Elite laptops are different from traditional Intel or Apple Silicon-based laptops:

Battery life: Snapdragon X Elite comes with superior power efficiency. This translates to significantly longer battery life, with some models promising multi-day use on a single charge. Snapdragon X Elite laptops are built for extended unplugged productivity.

Always-on connectivity: Unlike traditional laptops that rely solely on Wi-Fi, Snapdragon X Elite laptops come with built-in cellular connectivity. This allows you to stay connected virtually anywhere, similar to smartphones.

AI Powerhouse: The Snapdragon X Elite boasts advanced AI features. This enables functionalities like on-device AI processing for faster machine learning tasks and enhanced security features.

Sleek and silent: The efficiency of the Snapdragon X Elite allows for fanless designs in some laptops. This results in quieter and sleeker devices. Gone are the days of noisy fans whirring under heavy workloads.

Check out these products

Will all my programmes run on Snapdragon X Elite laptops?

Snapdragon X Elite chipset is ARM based, which means the x86 programmes built for Intel chips will not work on these laptops. But Snapdragon promised that there are all the widely used creative programs from Adobe suite and more are already supported by X Elite laptops. And developers are working to bring their applications to work with Snapdragon chipsets. Not only that, any x86 program be emulated without any performance hit.

Also read: AI laptops: What they are, how they work, and which ones to buy

What about gaming on Snapdragon X Elite laptops?

Gaming on Snapdragon X-Elite laptops is a complex story. While they boast impressive battery life and integrated cellular connectivity, traditional PC gaming limitations arise due to a lack of native support for industry-standard APIs like OpenGL and DirectX. This makes porting existing games a challenge for developers. However, at Computex 2024, Qualcomm assured gamers that over 100 titles are already playable on X-Elite machines. This list surprisingly includes top AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077, which reportedly runs at a steady 30 fps even without a dedicated graphics card. This achievement is likely due to a combination of factors: efficient architecture of the X-Elite chip, game engine optimizations for the ARM architecture, and potential emulation layers for DirectX-based titles.

What OS can run on Snapdragon X Elite chipset?

The Snapdragon X Elite chipset currently prioritises Microsoft Windows 11, offering seamless performance and leveraging features like Windows on Arm. This strategic focus reflects Microsoft's significant efforts in optimising Windows for ARM processors, ensuring a smooth user experience. However, the future holds exciting possibilities for operating system diversity. Qualcomm is actively working on enhancing Linux kernel support for the Snapdragon X Elite.

This means future iterations of these laptops might have the capability to run a wider variety of Linux distributions. This is a significant development for users who prefer the open-source nature and customisation options offered by Linux. It also caters to developers and professionals who rely on specific Linux-based tools and workflows. By expanding OS compatibility, Snapdragon X Elite laptops have the potential to appeal to a broader range of users and cater to diverse computing needs.

Also read: Best laptop for coding: Top 8 options for powerful, efficient and unmatched computing

Snapdragon X Elite vs regular laptops: Battery life

Battery life is a significant advantage of Snapdragon X Elite laptops. Benchmarks suggest potential multi-day usage on a single charge, exceeding what most traditional laptops offer. Imagine working a full workday, attending evening classes, and catching up on Netflix later at night, all on a single charge. This makes them ideal for professionals or students who need all-day productivity without constant recharging.

Check out these products

What about the pricing of Snapdragon X Elite laptops?

Snapdragon X Elite laptops are shaking up the market with their innovative features, but their newness comes at a price. Currently, these early models carry a premium compared to traditional laptops with similar specs. However, the future looks bright. As Snapdragon X Elite technology matures, manufacturing costs will naturally go down. Additionally, with more manufacturers jumping on board, competition will inevitably heat up, driving prices even lower.

This might mean early adopters pay a bit more for the privilege of experiencing cutting-edge features like multi-day battery life, but it also paves the way for a future where these benefits become more affordable. Imagine a world where extended unplugged productivity and always-on connectivity are accessible to a wider range of users, thanks to the success of Snapdragon X Elite. If this technology takes off, Qualcomm might even release toned-down versions of the chip specifically designed for budget-friendly devices.

Also read: Mini laptops portable and powerful: 10 best options for you

What is the future of Snapdragon X Elite?

As software compatibility improves and developers adopts the platform, Snapdragon X Elite laptops could become a mainstream choice. Imagine a wider variety of laptops available with the extended battery life, always-on connectivity, and AI capabilities of Snapdragon X Elite. With ongoing innovation, Snapdragon X Elite laptops could rival traditional laptops in all aspects, making them a compelling option for all users, not just those prioritising.

Similar articles for you

Gaming laptop buying guide: Transform the way you play games with our key considerations

Convertible laptops vs tablets: A comprehensive comparison guide with top options you can buy

Buying a laptop under ₹35000? Choose from top 6 options for beginners and for users with basic requirement

Best laptops under ₹40000: Choose from top 10 options for budget computing and advanced features

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!