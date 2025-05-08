Sonos Arc Ultra launched in India at ₹99,999: What makes this premium soundbar stand out?

Audio tech firm Sonos has expanded its product line-up in India with the launch of three new devices. The US-based brand unveiled the Arc Ultra, an upgraded version of its flagship soundbar; Sub 4, a reworked subwoofer; and Era 100 Pro, its speaker tailored for professional installations.

Specifications and features The Arc Ultra headlines the launch, boasting newly introduced Sound Motion tech, which is said to enable more powerful bass while reducing the transducer size. According to the company, the device is capable of delivering up to twice the bass of its predecessor, along with a 9.1.4 spatial audio setup powered by Dolby Atmos.

Additionally, the latest version of its subwoofer promises deeper bass, improved distortion control, and a modest redesign. The dual inward-facing woofers are aimed at delivering a cleaner low-end by cancelling out unwanted vibrations.

Arc Ultra and Sub 4 are being positioned as premium home theatre options, designed for consumers seeking cinema-like experiences from their living rooms. The products offer speech clarity, wireless streaming options via Bluetooth line-in, and broader compatibility with voice assistants and smart TVs.

Also Read | Sonos picks a good time to plug into headphones

Meanwhile, the Era 100 Pro marks Sonos’ first foray into the professional install market. Targeted at light-commercial environments and high-end residential projects, it offers PoE+ support (Power over Ethernet Plus), allowing power and data to flow through a single cable. It also introduces “Zones”, a new feature designed to simplify multi-speaker management in larger venues.

Physically, the Era 100 Pro has been engineered with flexibility in mind — it supports full-range rotation and tilt through optional pro-grade mounts and includes safety mechanisms that meet commercial installation standards. Acoustically, it shares its DNA with the existing Era 100 but promises better low-end response in a form factor suited for network-based audio deployments.