Sony Audio Days Sale 2022: Best deals on earphones, speakers and more

Sony SRS-XG300 X-series wireless portable Bluetooth speaker

This Sony speaker is up for grabs at ₹24,990 on Amazon. It comes with a retractable handle and it is IP67 certified. The device is claimed to last up to 25 hours on a single charge and can be charged using the USB-C port and offers 70 minutes of playback time if a user charges it for simply 10 minutes. This device comes with a built-in microphone with echo cancellation and can double up as a power bank due to the included USB-A port.