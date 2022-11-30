Sony Audio Days Sale 2022: Best deals on earphones, speakers and more

Sony Audio Days Sale 2022: Best deals on earphones, speakers and more1 min read . 11:51 AM IST
- Users can purchase these products from Sony Centre, Sony Exclusive stores, the ShopatSC website, and major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.
Sony, a technology company, is back with its Audio Days sale in India and offering great discounts on portable Bluetooth speakers, neckbands, earphones, TWS earbuds and soundbars. This sale commenced from November 29, 2022 and will conclude on December 04, 2022.
Sony, a technology company, is back with its Audio Days sale in India and offering great discounts on portable Bluetooth speakers, neckbands, earphones, TWS earbuds and soundbars. This sale commenced from November 29, 2022 and will conclude on December 04, 2022.
Users can purchase these products from Sony Centre, Sony Exclusive stores, the ShopatSC website, and major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Here are some of the hand-picked deals for you:
Users can purchase these products from Sony Centre, Sony Exclusive stores, the ShopatSC website, and major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Here are some of the hand-picked deals for you:
The Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth headphones are available on Amazon at a price of ₹1,999. It is a lightweight on-ear headphone and weighs 132 gm. The headphones feature two 30 mm drivers and can last up to 35 hours on a single charge. They support Bluetooth 5.0 and voice assistant on smart devices.
The Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth headphones are available on Amazon at a price of ₹1,999. It is a lightweight on-ear headphone and weighs 132 gm. The headphones feature two 30 mm drivers and can last up to 35 hours on a single charge. They support Bluetooth 5.0 and voice assistant on smart devices.
The Sony WI-XB400 Extra Bass wireless earphones are currently up for grabs at a price of ₹2,799 on Amazon. The device is claimed to last up to 15 hours on a single charge and comes with a cord. It can be charged for 10 minutes for the 60 minutes of playback usage. The device comes with a built-in microphone and supports Google Assistant.
The Sony WI-XB400 Extra Bass wireless earphones are currently up for grabs at a price of ₹2,799 on Amazon. The device is claimed to last up to 15 hours on a single charge and comes with a cord. It can be charged for 10 minutes for the 60 minutes of playback usage. The device comes with a built-in microphone and supports Google Assistant.
This Sony speaker is up for grabs at ₹24,990 on Amazon. It comes with a retractable handle and it is IP67 certified. The device is claimed to last up to 25 hours on a single charge and can be charged using the USB-C port and offers 70 minutes of playback time if a user charges it for simply 10 minutes. This device comes with a built-in microphone with echo cancellation and can double up as a power bank due to the included USB-A port.
This Sony speaker is up for grabs at ₹24,990 on Amazon. It comes with a retractable handle and it is IP67 certified. The device is claimed to last up to 25 hours on a single charge and can be charged using the USB-C port and offers 70 minutes of playback time if a user charges it for simply 10 minutes. This device comes with a built-in microphone with echo cancellation and can double up as a power bank due to the included USB-A port.
The Sony WI-C310 wireless earphones are available for purchase on Flipkart at a price of ₹1,999. The device offers 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports quick charging. It features a built-in microphone and is powered by two 9 mm drivers.
The Sony WI-C310 wireless earphones are available for purchase on Flipkart at a price of ₹1,999. The device offers 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports quick charging. It features a built-in microphone and is powered by two 9 mm drivers.