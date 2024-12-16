Sony Bravia TV Days are here on Amazon, offering incredible deals on some of the most advanced TVs on the market. Renowned for their stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and innovative features, Sony Bravia TVs are a favourite among home entertainment enthusiasts. This limited-time event is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your viewing experience with models that boast cutting-edge technology like 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and Google TV integration.

From compact TVs ideal for bedrooms to expansive displays that transform your living room into a cinema, there’s something for every space and budget. Many of these models also include smart features like voice control and personalised content recommendations to make navigation effortless.

Don’t miss your chance to grab a Sony Bravia TV at unbeatable prices. These discounts won’t last long, so make your pick today and elevate your entertainment game!

Experience breathtaking visuals with the Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. Featuring 4K resolution and vibrant colour accuracy, this TV delivers an immersive entertainment experience. Powered by Google TV, it offers personalised recommendations, voice control, and seamless access to apps. Dolby Audio and HDR support elevate sound and picture quality, making it a perfect addition to your living room. Style meets performance in this stunning display.

Specifications of Sony 55 inches BRAVIA 2 Google TV Screen: 55" 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160).

Smart TV: Google TV with apps and recommendations.

Audio: Dolby Audio for rich sound.

HDR: Supports HDR10 for vivid visuals.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals with HDR support. Limited port options for multiple devices. Google TV interface for seamless streaming. Lacks advanced gaming-specific features.

The Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a compact powerhouse for your entertainment needs. With vibrant 4K clarity, HDR support, and the intuitive Google TV interface, enjoy seamless streaming and rich visuals. Its X1 Processor optimises colour and contrast for an immersive viewing experience. Compact yet feature-packed, this TV is perfect for smaller spaces without compromising on quality.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 43 inches Google TV Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD with HDR support.

Processor: X1 Processor for enhanced picture clarity.

Smart Features: Google TV with built-in Chromecast.

Sound: Dolby Audio with powerful 20W speakers.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size, perfect for smaller spaces. Limited for large room experiences. Stunning 4K visuals with HDR support. Lacks HDMI 2.1 for high-end gaming.

The Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L offers a cinema-like experience with its expansive display and cutting-edge technology. Powered by the X1 4K Processor, it delivers vibrant colours, sharp details, and excellent contrast. The Google TV platform provides seamless access to apps and content, while Motionflow XR ensures smooth visuals for action-packed scenes. Designed for immersive entertainment, this TV is a standout choice for larger spaces.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google TV Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD with HDR support.

Processor: X1 4K Processor for crisp visuals and vivid colours.

Smart Features: Google TV platform with voice assistant.

Motion Technology: Motionflow XR for fluid action scenes.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Expansive 65-inch screen for immersive viewing. High prices may not suit all budgets. Advanced X1 4K Processor for stunning clarity. Lacks HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming.

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B combines stunning visuals with intelligent features. Equipped with an AI-powered 4K Processor, it delivers rich detail and vibrant colours. Google TV integration ensures seamless access to apps, streaming services, and voice control. Its advanced motion technology enhances fast-paced scenes, making it perfect for movies, sports, and gaming enthusiasts seeking an immersive home entertainment experience.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 55 inches Google TV Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 support.

Processor: AI-powered 4K Processor for superior picture quality.

Smart Features: Google TV with built-in voice assistant and app library.

Motion Technology: Motionflow XR for smooth, fast-paced visuals.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI-powered 4K Processor for exceptional clarity. Relatively high price for its features. Google TV integration for extensive streaming options. Limited HDMI ports for multiple devices.

The Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-55XR70 offers exceptional picture quality with advanced Mini LED technology. Its AI-powered 4K Processor delivers stunning clarity and vibrant colours, while the immersive sound quality enhances your viewing experience. With Google TV and voice control, it's easy to access your favourite content. Perfect for movie buffs, gamers, and sports fans, this TV brings cinema-quality entertainment to your home.

Specifications of Sony 55 inches BRAVIA 7 Google TV Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD with Mini LED backlighting for deep contrast.

Processor: AI-powered 4K Processor for optimal picture quality.

Smart Features: Google TV with voice control and easy streaming access.

Sound: Clear, immersive sound for an enhanced audio-visual experience.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Mini LED technology for improved contrast and brightness. Can be more expensive compared to other models in the same range. Google TV integration for easy access to apps and streaming. No support for Dolby Vision in this model.

The Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-55XR80 combines stunning OLED technology with advanced AI processing. This TV offers true-to-life colours, deep blacks, and vibrant contrasts for an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Google TV, it supports voice control and effortless streaming. With premium sound and top-tier picture quality, the K-55XR80 brings cinematic experiences straight into your living room.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 55 inches Google TV Display: 55-inch 4K OLED with exceptional black levels and vivid colours.

Processor: AI-powered processor for dynamic picture quality and clarity.

Smart Features: Google TV with voice control, easy navigation of streaming services.

Sound: Immersive audio experience for a cinema-like atmosphere.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid OLED technology for deep blacks and enhanced contrast. Higher price compared to LED models in the same size. Google TV for seamless app access and voice control. May not be the best option for those who prefer LED displays.

The Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-75XR90 delivers unmatched picture quality with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and sharp details. Mini LED technology offers better contrast, while the AI-powered processor adapts content for optimal viewing. With Google TV for easy access to apps and voice control, this TV brings theatre-quality entertainment right into your home, offering an immersive experience.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 75 inches Google TV Display: 75-inch 4K Mini LED with enhanced brightness and contrast.

Processor: AI-powered processing for picture and sound optimization.

Smart Features: Google TV with voice search, built-in streaming services.

Sound: Cinematic audio experience with clear and dynamic sound.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Mini LED technology provides superior contrast and brightness. Larger screen size may not be suitable for smaller rooms. Google TV for seamless navigation and voice control. Price point is on the higher end compared to other options.

Also read: Our expert recommendation of smart TVs during the Amazon sale will make your shopping easy

The Sony BRAVIA 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 offers a vibrant viewing experience with sharp HD visuals and dynamic sound. Equipped with Google TV, it allows easy access to your favourite apps and content, all controlled via voice commands. The compact design makes it ideal for smaller rooms, and the smart features provide convenience with seamless streaming and intelligent recommendations, perfect for everyday entertainment.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 32 inches Google TV Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED for crisp visuals.

Processor: Powered by a fast processor for smooth performance.

Smart Features: Google TV for personalized recommendations and voice search.

Sound: Clear audio for an immersive experience.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal size for small rooms with sharp HD visuals. Not 4K, limiting resolution for larger screens. Google TV and voice search for convenience. Limited screen size for users wanting larger TVs.

The Sony BRAVIA 75-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B offers a premium viewing experience with stunning 4K visuals powered by Artificial Intelligence. Its Google TV interface allows easy access to content and apps, while AI Picture and Sound Optimisation ensures optimal picture and sound quality. Perfect for large living rooms, this TV combines powerful performance, smart features, and a sleek design for immersive entertainment.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75 inches Google TV Display: 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED for incredible detail.

Processor: AI-powered for enhanced picture and sound quality.

Smart Features: Google TV for seamless content access.

Audio: Optimised sound with AI Sound for an immersive experience.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 75-inch large display perfect for spacious rooms. Maybe too large for smaller spaces. AI optimisation for superior picture and sound quality. Higher price point compared to smaller models.

The Sony BRAVIA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B offers exceptional picture quality with vivid colours and sharp details, thanks to its 4K resolution. Integrated with Google TV, it allows seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Its smart features, combined with an elegant design, make this TV perfect for anyone looking to elevate their home entertainment experience with top-notch visuals and sound.

Specifications of Sony 65 inches BRAVIA 2 Google TV Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED for vibrant clarity.

Smart Features: Google TV for easy navigation and content discovery.

Audio: Clear audio quality for an immersive sound experience.

Design: Modern, minimalistic design to complement any home.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The 65-inch display offers a perfect balance of size and detail. May not be suitable for smaller living rooms. Google TV interface provides easy access to content. The sound quality may not match high-end models without external speakers.

What are the key features of Sony Bravia TVs? Sony Bravia TVs offer stunning 4K and 8K picture quality, powered by advanced technologies like OLED, Mini LED, and AI-driven image processing. With Google TV integration, users can access a wide range of apps, while features like Dolby Vision and Atmos enhance the viewing experience with immersive visuals and sound.

How does Sony Bravia's AI Smart TV work? Sony Bravia’s AI Smart TV uses machine learning to optimize picture and sound quality based on your preferences. The AI adjusts brightness, contrast, and audio settings in real time, ensuring the most accurate and immersive experience. The Google TV interface offers personalized recommendations and easy access to your favourite content.

Is Sony Bravia TV good for gaming? Yes, Sony Bravia TVs are excellent for gaming, especially models with HDMI 2.1 support. They offer low latency, fast refresh rates, and enhanced visuals with features like 4K at 120Hz. Additionally, some models support VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for smoother and more responsive gaming.

Can Sony Bravia TVs stream content in 4K? Yes, Sony Bravia TVs support 4K streaming on popular platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. With their 4K HDR capabilities and advanced upscaling technology, they ensure that even non-4K content is displayed with sharp, high-quality detail. Always check for 4K streaming options in the TV’s settings.

Top 3 features of the best Sony Bravia TVs

Product Name Display Integration Smart features Sony BRAVIA 2 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Integration Dolby Vision & Atmos Support Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google Assistant Integration AI Picture & Sound Optimization Sony BRAVIA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L 4K Ultra HD Display Dolby Vision Google TV Integration Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B AI Picture & Sound 4K HDR Display Google TV with Personalised Recommendations Sony BRAVIA 7 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-55XR70 Mini LED Technology AI-Powered Picture & Sound Dolby Vision & Atmos for Immersive Audio-Visual Experience Sony BRAVIA 8 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-55XR80 OLED Display for Perfect Blacks AI-Driven Picture Optimisation Google TV Integration with Wide App Selection Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-75XR90 Mini LED for Exceptional Brightness 4K HDR & Dolby Vision Support AI Picture & Sound for Optimised Performance Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 HD Ready Display Google TV for Easy Access Voice Control via Google Assistant Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B AI-Powered Picture & Sound 4K UHD with HDR Google TV with Personalised Content Sony BRAVIA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B 4K Ultra HD Display Google Assistant Integration Dolby Vision & Atmos Support

Similar articles for you