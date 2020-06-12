Sony finally reveals PlayStation 5 design, new games

NEW DELHI: Sony has finally revealed the design for the PlayStation 5, its next generation gaming console, after weeks of waiting. In a virtual event, the company spent over an hour revealing new games that will come to the console and details about the device.

The Japanese company will sell a purely digital version of the PS5 and another with a 4K Blu-Ray drive. The digital version is noticeably thinner than the Blu-Ray variant, which is expected since the drive has been removed from it.

Expectations are that the digital version will be cheaper too, but the company isn’t talking pricing or launch date just yet. The PS5 is expected to be launched later this year, just like the Xbox Series X from Microsoft.

The device is meant to stand vertically like the Series X, though it can be placed horizontally too. It has a white and black design, similar to what we saw on the new DualSense controller earlier. The controller will be included in the box with the PS5.

The PS5 has both USB-A and USB Type-C ports. There are heat dissipation vents to keep the console as cool as possible. Both Sony and Microsoft are supposed to pack powerful hardware inside their next generation consoles.

The PS5 will have a CPU with eight Ryzen Zen 2 cores and a custom GPU from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The GPU is based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture. According to Sony, the GPU is capable of 10.28 teraflops of computing power. That’s 12 teraflops behind the Xbox Series X, but experts say that the difference may not be enough to gauge performance at the moment.

The PS5’s has 36 compute units inside, which are supposed to be equivalent to 58 PS4 compute units. That’s because the PS5 has 62% more transistors inside. It also has a solid-state drive (SSD) inside with 825GB storage, which will increase load times for games on the device. The console supports both 4K and 8K graphics and 120HZ refresh rates.

The company will also sell a new DualSense charging station, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, an HD camera and a new media remote.

The company showcased 24 new games today, including an enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), a new game called Spider Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and more. French video game company, Ubisoft, had earlier announced that its new game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also come to the PlayStation 5 later this year.

