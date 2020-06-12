Sony finally reveals PlayStation 5 design, new games

The PS5 will have a CPU with eight Ryzen Zen 2 cores and a custom GPU from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The GPU is based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture. According to Sony, the GPU is capable of 10.28 teraflops of computing power. That’s 12 teraflops behind the Xbox Series X, but experts say that the difference may not be enough to gauge performance at the moment.